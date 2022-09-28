Read full article on original website
Related
This $16 Organizing Tool Creates Storage Space Out of Thin Air
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Many apartment kitchens are already small by nature, but to make matters worse, they require so many different cooking and cleaning accoutrements. From paper towels to stirring utensils, the number of accessories you need to complete even the simplest of food-related tasks is astronomical compared to the severe lack of counter space available. And that doesn’t even cover any decor you might want to include, like plants or a cute cookie jar. The good thing is that there are organizers and storage savers for virtually every need out there, including those pertaining to the kitchen. Whether you’re looking for a compact dish rack, baskets that can be attached underneath flat surfaces, or a tiered rack for spices, we’re here to guide you toward a clutter-free environment. With all that said, today’s find is one you definitely don’t want to skip out on.
This Under-$30 Rolling Cart Fits In the Smallest Spaces and Creates Extra Storage Out of Thin Air
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Recycled Crafts
Spider Web Halloween Pillow Sewing Tutorial
This spider web pillow is a fun way to decorate for Halloween! Heather Handmade has a tutorial showing how you can make this cute spider web Halloween pillow. It’s easy to sew from cotton fabric and decorative trims. Go to Heather Handmade for the tutorial. [photo credit: Heather Handmade]
The Jewish Press
Yeshiva Student Launches Laundry App
We’ve come a long way from our great-grandmothers scrubbing clothing by the banks of the river. More than 80 percent of Americans own a washing machine according to Statista, and in today’s day and age, throwing in a load or two after work isn’t noteworthy. For those...
RELATED PEOPLE
A 5-step split wood bead wreath for fall
Learn how to make a split wood bead wreath for fall and enhance your seasonal decor with a Scandi-esque addition.
Comments / 0