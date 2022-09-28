We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Many apartment kitchens are already small by nature, but to make matters worse, they require so many different cooking and cleaning accoutrements. From paper towels to stirring utensils, the number of accessories you need to complete even the simplest of food-related tasks is astronomical compared to the severe lack of counter space available. And that doesn’t even cover any decor you might want to include, like plants or a cute cookie jar. The good thing is that there are organizers and storage savers for virtually every need out there, including those pertaining to the kitchen. Whether you’re looking for a compact dish rack, baskets that can be attached underneath flat surfaces, or a tiered rack for spices, we’re here to guide you toward a clutter-free environment. With all that said, today’s find is one you definitely don’t want to skip out on.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 8 DAYS AGO