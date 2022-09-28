ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

2 students hurt in attacks at Georgia bus stops

By Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0tTK_0iDk4EbB00

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Attacks at school bus stops in a south Georgia city left two students wounded Monday morning after one boy was stabbed during a fight and another got shot walking to the bus, police said.

Valdosta Chief Leslie Manahan said the assaults, which were reported about 10 minutes apart, weren’t related.

Police found the first victim when someone called 911 at about 7:17 a.m. to report children fighting at a bus stop, the Valdosta Daily Times reported . A 12-year-old boy had been stabbed in the abdomen with a knife, police said in a statement. The child was treated and released at a hospital.

At 7:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to a second location where a school bus was heading to the hospital with a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. Police said the teenager had been shot in the torso while walking to the bus. He was hospitalized in stable condition, according to the police statement.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy on aggravated assault charges in the stabbing, police said. No arrests were announced in the shooting, and police said the gunshot victim was not cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Waycross Journal-Herald

Ware County Teen Maze

Being a teenager is a time of tremendous possibilities however stress, anxiousness, and depression can turn those possibilities into mass confusion or worse. Teens struggle daily trying to fit in with their peers, perform athletically, and excel academically. Just being responsible or irresponsible can raise their stress levels and can cause a variety of unwelcome behaviors. It is important that youth receive open communication frequently allowing them time to explore their thoughts and feelings, find their voice, and realize “My life matters. My choices matter.” The goal of the Ware County Teen Maze is to address these and other issues empowering students to make the right choices.
WARE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Love triangle results in alleged beating with metal pipe

A doomed love triangle resulted in an alleged beating with a metal pipe and four individuals in jail on aggravated battery charges. The attack, according to the victim, was a set-up by Candice Kirkland, a woman he claimed to have an affair with while she was engaged to one of his alleged assailants, James Tanner.
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
RUTHER GLEN, VA
valdostatoday.com

Wanted Ocilla man pursuit ends in OIS

OCILLA – An Ocilla man wanted on an outstanding warrant led agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended in an officer involved shooting. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County, GA. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident.
OCILLA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WCTV

17-year-old rides school bus after getting shot in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police have identified and are looking for a 17-year-old in connection to a Monday morning shooting. VPD said they responded to a shooting around 7:26 a.m. at the 1400 block of Weaver Street. While officers were on the way to the scene, they received an...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
TIFTON, GA
douglasnow.com

Victim reports crime, also gets arrested

The victim of a crime found himself in jail after he called 911 to report someone attempting to break into his home. According to a report from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 23, a sergeant was dispatched to a residence on Highway 221 North about a person breaking a window and a storm door at a home. When he arrived, he spoke with Robert Frank Smith, 59, who said James Lamar Smith, 37, had come to his home looking for his girlfriend and began beating on the door. Robert told the officer he walked into another part of the home and could see James outside beating on the door until the glass on the storm door broke. He also claimed James then threw an unknown object at the plate glass window, causing it to also break. He then watched James walk away.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Georgia#Shooting#Bus Stop#Police#Violent Crime#The Valdosta Daily Times#Nexstar Media Inc
douglasnow.com

Grand Jury indicts six

Six individuals who were recently arrested received indictments on their charges from the Coffee County Grand Jury last week. The cases include charges of rape, aggravated assault, furnishing prohibited items to inmates, trafficking meth, failure to register as a sex offender, and burglary. DouglasNow obtained copies of the indictments, which...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta police seek help in locating shooting suspect

VALDOSTA – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jashun Wilkins, considered armed and dangerous. WANTED: Jashun Wilkins, African American male, 17 years of age, 5’8”, 135 lbs., Valdosta resident. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made for Valdosta robbery

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident was arrested after physically assaulting a citizen and stealing their wallet at a Kash Food Mart. Arrested: Elphonso Moore, African American male, 42 years of age, Valdosta resident. On September 23, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence, after...
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
valdostatoday.com

Four teens arrested for Valdosta vehicle break-ins

VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call from Spring Chase Apartments, Valdosta police arrested four teenagers connected to multiple automobile break-ins. Arrested: Ladarrius Gipson, African American male 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Joshua Lilley, African American male 17 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Juvenile male, 16 years...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Shooting at school bus stop in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 17-year-old male was transported to the hospital after being shot while at a school bus stop on Lankford Drive in Valdosta. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded to the area of the 1400 block of Weaver Street, after citizens called E911 to report a shooting had just occurred. While officers were heading to the scene, they received updates that the victim had gotten on a school bus after being shot and the bus driver was driving him to the hospital. Officers stopped the school bus on Lankford Drive, and immediately found the 17-year-old male on the bus, with a gunshot wound to his torso. Officers immediately began to render first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.
WXIA 11 Alive

Coffee County attention started with YouTube video

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — In December 2020 – halfway between the election of Joe Biden and the runoff election of Raphael Warnock – a polling site in Douglas posted a video made by Coffee County election director Misty Hampton. "I can go and vote that blank ballot,"...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

VPD make arrest following suspicious vehicle report

VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old Brooks County resident was arrested in Valdosta for multiple charges after police were called to a suspicious vehicle. Arrested: Marcus Stroud, African American male, 37 years of age, Brooks County resident. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:58 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to the...
VALDOSTA, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta Habitat for Humanity

Many shoppers were the grocery store's opening day. Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater facility. Updated: 13 hours ago. The wastewater treatment plant project is projected to start in early 2023.
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Colquitt Regional breaks ground on new education building

MOULTRIE, GA – Colquitt Regional recently held a ground breaking for its new medical education building. Members of the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, Colquitt Regional hospital administration, Colquitt Regional Foundation board, faculty of Georgia South Graduate Medical Education, and representatives of Ameris Bank gathered on Monday, September 26, for a ceremony to celebrate the addition.
MOULTRIE, GA
CBS 42

CBS 42

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy