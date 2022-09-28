Read full article on original website
lmgraphic.com
36th Annual Big Island Rendezvous and Festival this weekend in Albert Lea
The 36th Annual Big Island Rendezvous and Festival in Albert Lea, Minn., will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This event was declared one of the “Top 100 Festivals in North America” by the American Bus Association and the Minnesota Office of Tourism voted the festival as one of the state’s Top 25 Festivals. The Big Island Rendezvous is located at Bancroft Bay Park, Albert Lea.
KAAL-TV
Austin Hy-Vee employee receives ‘legendary award for customer service’
(ABC 6 News) – Friday morning, a Hy-Vee employee in Austin was awarded the Legendary Customer Service Award at a surprise announcement inside the store. Brian Wahlstrom, the award recipient, was one of 15 employees recognized out of the more than 85,000 nominees. Wahlstrom was surrounded by family, friends...
lmgraphic.com
Carol “Kit” Cameron Moe
Carol “Kit” Cameron Moe, 62, formerly of Joice, passed away unexpectedly at her home, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Windsor Heights. A memorial visitation for Carol “Kit” will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 5-7 p.m. at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills. At 7 p.m., a memorial service will be held with Pastor Margaret Hutchens officiating. The visitation and service are open to the public. There will be a private family inurnment at a later date. Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills, is assisting her family.
lmgraphic.com
Evans Olmsted
Evans Olmsted, 78, Lake Mills, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Lake Mills Care Center.Memorial services will be held at a later date. Evans was born May 23, 1944 at Park Hospital, Mason City, the son of Glenn and Julia (Nodtvedt) Olmsted. He was baptized, confirmed, and was a...
Amazing Outdoor Festival In Minnesota Is Done For Good
One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
KAAL-TV
“Go big or gourd home,” Austin man grows monster pumpkin
(ABC 6 News) – It’s officially fall, which means all things pumpkin. For one Austin man, he’s taking monsters and pumpkins to a whole new level. For Tanner Conway, it’s “go big, or gourd home” when it comes to pumpkins. This year, his 1,800 lbs. pumpkin (and counting) did not let him down. This monster of a pumpkin beats his old personal record of a just over 1,300 lbs. gourd in 2018.
lmgraphic.com
Emily Rice receives Achievement Award from BVU
Emily Rice, Lake Mills, earned the Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award from Buena Vista University. The award was given to nine Buena Vista University business students and nine science students for the 2022 academic year. Rice, a business (marketing track) major in the Harold Walter Siebens School of Business, is a third-year winner of the award.
medcitybeat.com
Norton vs. Noser: Rochester mayoral candidates at odds over direction of city, DMC
When Kim Norton ran for citywide office in 2018, she pledged to be a different kind of mayor — not a figurehead, but rather a leader who would be actively involved in shaping city policy. Voters responded by giving her a clear mandate, selecting her by a more than two-to-one margin.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Posts Exciting News for MN on Social Media
One of Rochester, Minnesota's favorite restaurants just announced some exciting news! They've expanded and have a brand new restaurant that just opened. Popular Rochester Restaurant Announces Some Good News for Minnesota. One of my favorite spots to have a date night in Rochester is Chester's Kitchen and Bar. It's downtown...
Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward
The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
KEYC
Fire destroys sow barn near East Chain
Blue Earth County Sheriff Candidates Paul Barta and Jeff Wersal participate in a candidate forum, sponsored by GMG, produced by KTV Public Access. River’s Edge Hospital lifts universal masking requirement. Food Loss and Waste Awareness Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Kelsey and Lisa are joined on Kato Living by...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic getting new chief administrative officer in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Natalie Caine has been named the new chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Caine will partner with Amy W. Williams, M.D., physician practice leader in Rochester and executive dean of the practice, to provide overall management of the Rochester stie and oversee operating performance, financial strength and contributions to Mayo Clinic to cure, connect and transform health care.
Bakery Just 45 Minutes From Rochester Just Named The Best!
What traditions did you have as a kid growing up? One of mine is a bit goofy but absolutely delicious. We had a bunch of garage sales growing up and our tradition was to get a box of Casey's donuts the morning of the sale. We didn't sell them. We ate them...and they were amazing. Casey's donuts did not win the latest award granted in Minnesota but another amazing bakery just 45 minutes from Rochester won big!
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
KAAL-TV
Charles City fire chief resigns
(ABC 6 News) – Charles City fire chief, Eric Whipple has resigned, according to the city administrator. Chief Whipple has served the Charles City community for the past 21 years in various roles including: public safety dispatcher, career firefighter and the last 10 years as fire chief. The city...
KIMT
Dog rescued from Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No injuries are reported after a house fire in Albert Lea. Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Grace Street just before 5:30 pm Thursday. Crews say they arrived to see smoke billowing out of the back of the home. Albert Lea Police verified...
KEYC
Tour of Manufacturing highlights industry in southern Minnesota
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The South Central Minnesota Tour of Manufacturing is coming back for its 12th year. It’s two full days to highlight the manufacturing industries in southern Minnesota, which is the largest industry sector in the region. Next week, more than 20 manufacturers across the region...
Fairmont, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
hot967.fm
Pine Island Man Gets Four Years For Kidnapping Woman In Rochester
(Rochester, MN) — A Pine Island man is serving four years in prison after kidnapping a woman in Rochester and setting her house on fire. Michael Drury was sentenced last week for the incident that took place in October of 2021. The defendant pleaded guilty in June to felony arson. Other charges including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon have been dismissed. Drury will receive 11 months credit for time spent in jail and also must register as a predatory offender.
KIMT
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Freeborn County burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man arrested after DNA evidence linked him to a 2020 burglary is pleading guilty. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, has pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Lee ransacked a home just off Highway 13 on July 15, 2020. The homeowner reported many items, including TV, art work, an antique typewriter, John Deere collectibles, were stolen.
