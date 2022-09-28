Read full article on original website
Sarasio Meyer team directs The Mousetrap for BrickStreet Theatre
Daniel and Shandra Sarasio Meyer met during a theatre production at Augustana College in Sioux Falls. However, BrickStreet Theatre’s production of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap marks the first time the couple will work together as co-directors. “It is great directing with Dan, as he is my favorite person...
Carol “Kit” Cameron Moe
Carol “Kit” Cameron Moe, 62, formerly of Joice, passed away unexpectedly at her home, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Windsor Heights. A memorial visitation for Carol “Kit” will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 5-7 p.m. at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills. At 7 p.m., a memorial service will be held with Pastor Margaret Hutchens officiating. The visitation and service are open to the public. There will be a private family inurnment at a later date. Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills, is assisting her family.
Evans Olmsted
Evans Olmsted, 78, Lake Mills, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Lake Mills Care Center.Memorial services will be held at a later date. Evans was born May 23, 1944 at Park Hospital, Mason City, the son of Glenn and Julia (Nodtvedt) Olmsted. He was baptized, confirmed, and was a...
“Go big or gourd home,” Austin man grows monster pumpkin
(ABC 6 News) – It’s officially fall, which means all things pumpkin. For one Austin man, he’s taking monsters and pumpkins to a whole new level. For Tanner Conway, it’s “go big, or gourd home” when it comes to pumpkins. This year, his 1,800 lbs. pumpkin (and counting) did not let him down. This monster of a pumpkin beats his old personal record of a just over 1,300 lbs. gourd in 2018.
Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward
The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
Bakery Just 45 Minutes From Rochester Just Named The Best!
What traditions did you have as a kid growing up? One of mine is a bit goofy but absolutely delicious. We had a bunch of garage sales growing up and our tradition was to get a box of Casey's donuts the morning of the sale. We didn't sell them. We ate them...and they were amazing. Casey's donuts did not win the latest award granted in Minnesota but another amazing bakery just 45 minutes from Rochester won big!
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Larson Manufacturing Company to close plant in Lake Mills
Last Tuesday afternoon, Larson Manufacturing employees were called to a meeting and were told the plant would close in November. Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here.
WARNING: Unusual White Substance Spotted In Minnesota Tuesday
Warning to all the snowbirds in Minnesota. You are probably going to want to pack up those RV's or find your plane tickets to Arizona ASAP because something white and frozen was just spotted in Minnesota that you probably won't like. Yep - snow. Minnesota Police Department Spotted Snow on...
Fatal accident on Highway 3; ‘Aging in Place’ education will be offered; All Saints Church offering workshop to help become more involved
A Northfeld man died yesterday morning after suffering injuries when his car collided with a utility truck at the Intersection of. Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 9:50 yesterday morning, 83-year-old Gerald Maas was driving his car West on Honeylocust Drive, when he collided with the truck, which was moving North on Highway 3. Maas was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
Emily Rice receives Achievement Award from BVU
Emily Rice, Lake Mills, earned the Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award from Buena Vista University. The award was given to nine Buena Vista University business students and nine science students for the 2022 academic year. Rice, a business (marketing track) major in the Harold Walter Siebens School of Business, is a third-year winner of the award.
Norton vs. Noser: Rochester mayoral candidates at odds over direction of city, DMC
When Kim Norton ran for citywide office in 2018, she pledged to be a different kind of mayor — not a figurehead, but rather a leader who would be actively involved in shaping city policy. Voters responded by giving her a clear mandate, selecting her by a more than two-to-one margin.
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule (CWR) goes into effect this weekend. The state law protects residential utility customers from having natural gas or electric services shut off in low temperatures. It requires utility companies to offer reasonable payment plans for all households and renters, no matter...
Mayo Clinic getting new chief administrative officer in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Natalie Caine has been named the new chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Caine will partner with Amy W. Williams, M.D., physician practice leader in Rochester and executive dean of the practice, to provide overall management of the Rochester stie and oversee operating performance, financial strength and contributions to Mayo Clinic to cure, connect and transform health care.
New USDA funding for buying, repairing rural homes
The City of Mankato hosted a series of open houses Tuesday to discuss various affordable housing projects. Mike Sheely is one of three agriculture teachers for the Maple River School District, and he says that farm safety is one of the most important things to teach to the community, especially children in rural Minnesota.
Local officials disturbed by statewide "SWATTING" incident
(Willmar MN-) Local officials are reacting to last week's mass "swatting" incident across Minnesota. More than a dozen school districts, including Mankato, Rochester and Alexandria, were victimized by an anonymous caller who said there was a mass shooting incident taking place. Even though Willmar schools weren't targeted, Willmar Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm said when he heard about it it made him sick. Holm said with all the real incidents that have taken place across the country, people are on edge...
Portion of Highway 122 in Mason City closed due to multi-vehicle crash
MASON CITY, Iowa - A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of a major road through Mason City. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 5th St. SE. (Highway 122) in the westbound lane. It appears three cars were involved with at...
Rochester man arrested at bar for gun threats
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a man walking around with a pistol and threatening people resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old Rochester man. Law enforcement was called at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to the area of the Northstar Bar and located a man who was passed out in a vehicle.
Police respond to report of shots fired at Waseca Public School District
WASECA, Minn. - Police responded to a report of gunshots at Waseca Public School District on Thursday. The incident is not related to previous swatting calls law enforcement agencies responded to last week at school districts across Minnesota. Those calls drew officers to schools, like Lourdes High School, with false reports of an active shooter.
No weapons found or injuries following incident at Waseca Central School building
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Waseca were called to the Waseca Public Schools Central Building Thursday. In a release from the city, just before 11 AM, police say they were called to the report of gunshots on the third floor of the Central Building on Elm Avenue. During their...
