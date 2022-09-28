Read full article on original website
Related
lmgraphic.com
Carol “Kit” Cameron Moe
Carol “Kit” Cameron Moe, 62, formerly of Joice, passed away unexpectedly at her home, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Windsor Heights. A memorial visitation for Carol “Kit” will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 5-7 p.m. at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills. At 7 p.m., a memorial service will be held with Pastor Margaret Hutchens officiating. The visitation and service are open to the public. There will be a private family inurnment at a later date. Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills, is assisting her family.
lmgraphic.com
Evans Olmsted
Evans Olmsted, 78, Lake Mills, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Lake Mills Care Center.Memorial services will be held at a later date. Evans was born May 23, 1944 at Park Hospital, Mason City, the son of Glenn and Julia (Nodtvedt) Olmsted. He was baptized, confirmed, and was a...
lmgraphic.com
Sarasio Meyer team directs The Mousetrap for BrickStreet Theatre
Daniel and Shandra Sarasio Meyer met during a theatre production at Augustana College in Sioux Falls. However, BrickStreet Theatre’s production of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap marks the first time the couple will work together as co-directors. “It is great directing with Dan, as he is my favorite person...
lmgraphic.com
36th Annual Big Island Rendezvous and Festival this weekend in Albert Lea
The 36th Annual Big Island Rendezvous and Festival in Albert Lea, Minn., will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This event was declared one of the “Top 100 Festivals in North America” by the American Bus Association and the Minnesota Office of Tourism voted the festival as one of the state’s Top 25 Festivals. The Big Island Rendezvous is located at Bancroft Bay Park, Albert Lea.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lmgraphic.com
Albert Lea Community Theatre announces auditions for ‘Elf The Musical’
Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) announces auditions will be held Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3 and 4, for ‘Elf The Musical’ at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway, Albert Lea. Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in...
lmgraphic.com
Bev Jackson Cotter returns to the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village
The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village (FCHM) is excited to welcome Bev Jackson Cotter on her return to the museum for a presentation, Was She Guilty? The Story of Ann Bilanski, Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. The only woman to be hung in Minnesota, will be shared...
Northern Iowa Counties Split On Hog Confinements
A few new hog confinements were a topic of discussion in two county board meetings this week as residents spoke up in opposition. Over in Hancock County, Summit Pork has two buildings planned which will both house just under 5,000 head of hogs. Each of these facilities would be six-tenths of a mile from the water in Torkelson Pits Wildlife Area.
lmgraphic.com
Larson Manufacturing Company to close plant in Lake Mills
Last Tuesday afternoon, Larson Manufacturing employees were called to a meeting and were told the plant would close in November. Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
algonaradio.com
Fenton Woman is “1440” Winner for September
–A Fenton woman is the latest recipient of the “1440 Citizen of the Month” award from the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Roger Fisher recently presented the award to Dee Ann Bierstedt, who was nominated for her years of service to area youth through the 4H program, helping school children and assisting those in need.
KAAL-TV
Charles City fire chief resigns
(ABC 6 News) – Charles City fire chief, Eric Whipple has resigned, according to the city administrator. Chief Whipple has served the Charles City community for the past 21 years in various roles including: public safety dispatcher, career firefighter and the last 10 years as fire chief. The city...
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
newsdakota.com
Iowa Companies Sentenced in Ethanol Scheme
(NDAgConnection.com) – Two Iowa companies were sentenced in federal court on Sept. 21 in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetuated by a Forest City financial adviser. Energae LP and I-Lenders LLC, received the sentences after they each pled guilty to one count of wire fraud on Dec. 1, 2020, reports the Globe Gazette.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
“Go big or gourd home,” Austin man grows monster pumpkin
(ABC 6 News) – It’s officially fall, which means all things pumpkin. For one Austin man, he’s taking monsters and pumpkins to a whole new level. For Tanner Conway, it’s “go big, or gourd home” when it comes to pumpkins. This year, his 1,800 lbs. pumpkin (and counting) did not let him down. This monster of a pumpkin beats his old personal record of a just over 1,300 lbs. gourd in 2018.
A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down
An Iowa nursing home where a resident suffocated after becoming wedged between a bed and a safety device has been cited by the state. State records indicate the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County was cited for placing its residents in immediate jeopardy. The citation covered the period between the date of a […] The post A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud
Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
KEYC
Wells man killed in fatal tractor accident in Faribault County
Kelsey and Lisa celebrate National Morning Host Day with Alpha Media radio DJ, TJ Palesotti, one of their own favorite AM show hosts -- and possibly yours, too!. Airbnb: Demand soaring amid economic uncertainty (FINAL CUT!) Updated: 20 hours ago. Kelsey and Lisa found an Airbnb you might want to...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
KGLO News
Belmond teen who pleaded guilty to Mason City stabbing wins appeal of sentence, placed on probation
MASON CITY — One of three Belmond teens charged as part of a stabbing last year in Mason City and sentenced to ten years in prison has won an appeal of his sentence and will be released from prison. David Gordon, who was 17 at the time of the...
KIMT
Portion of Highway 122 in Mason City closed due to multi-vehicle crash
MASON CITY, Iowa - A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of a major road through Mason City. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 5th St. SE. (Highway 122) in the westbound lane. It appears three cars were involved with at...
KEYC
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
Comments / 0