The Baltimore Ravens host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in an intriguing early-season matchup between two 2-1 AFC squads. If the Ravens hope to come away with a Week 4 victory over the Bills, they'll have to keep the league's leading passer under wraps. This week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh complimented Allen while also pointing out how difficult it is to prepare to play against him.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO