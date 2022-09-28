Read full article on original website
Chargers sign ex-Eagles WR to practice squad
John Hightower has a new home. The Los Angeles Chargers signed the wide receiver to their practice squad, as first reported by Tyler Schoon. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hightower was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2020,...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Bills QB Josh Allen presents 'unique' challenge
The Baltimore Ravens host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in an intriguing early-season matchup between two 2-1 AFC squads. If the Ravens hope to come away with a Week 4 victory over the Bills, they'll have to keep the league's leading passer under wraps. This week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh complimented Allen while also pointing out how difficult it is to prepare to play against him.
Ravens Re-Sign CB Daryl Worley To Practice Squad
Worley, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after. The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed...
Report: Saints Signing a Veteran WR to Their Practice Squad
New Orleans adds a veteran wideout to their practice squad in advance of their London game against Minnesota, per report.
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens
The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
Bills CB Dane Jackson returns to practice 9 days after neck injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dane Jackson is back on the Bills practice field as a limited participant, nine days after his frightening neck injury required him to be transported from the field by ambulance during Buffalo’s Monday night win. “Good to get him back out there today and see how he does,” coach Sean […]
Why Didn’t Buffalo Sign Daryl Williams?
Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker
Packers Sign CB Corey Ballentine To Practice Squad
Ballentine, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived and he was later claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose in November of last year and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.
Bills' Dawson Knox (back, hip) questionable for Week 4
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (back, hip) is questionable for Week 4's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Knox is dealing with back and hip issues and logged three limited practices this week before being listed as questionable. If active, our models expect him to see 4.6 targets against Baltimore.
Steelers Bring Back Promising CB Mark Gilbert, Replacing OT Ryan McCollum On The 16-Man Practice Squad
The Steelers originally signed Gilbert as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft, a guy they really liked coming out of Duke. He was eventually cut, but then the team brought him back at the beginning of this September. Just over a week ago, he was cut again to make room for wide receiver, Jaquarii Roberson. Now, he’s back again.
Injury-thinned Bills sign cornerback Xavier Rhodes to practice squad
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills reinforced their injury-thinned secondary by signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad on Wednesday. Rhodes, an All-Pro in 2017, has nine seasons of NFL experience, including the previous two years with the Indianapolis Colts. He had three interceptions in 29 starts with the Colts, and was not re-signed after his contract expired in March.
