State’s attorney argues Iowa Supreme Court has authority to let six-week abortion ban take effect
Des Moines, IA- An attorney for the State of Iowa is asking the state Supreme Court to allow a ban on most abortions to take effect. Radio Iowa reports that four years ago, Governor Reynolds approved a bill to ban abortions after the sixth week of a pregnancy, a so-called fetal heartbeat law. Abortion rights advocates immediately sued and a district court judge issued an order that has prevented the law from taking effect.
Court denies Rokita's motion for expedited decision on Indiana abortion law
A court has denied an appeal by Indiana's chief legal officer against a judge's decision to place the state's new abortion law on hold while a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality proceeds.
Hamilton County Judge Puts Ohio Abortion Ban on Two-Week Hold Once Again
It's the second two-week pause on Senate Bill 23, enacted by state officials after U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Idaho Supreme Court pushes abortion lawsuit hearing back one week
The Idaho Supreme Court rescheduled Thursday’s hearing in the Planned Parenthood case against the state’s abortion laws to the following week on Oct. 6 because a member of the court is ill, according to a news release. The hearing will determine which of Idaho’s abortion laws, if any, might be struck down by the Idaho […] The post Idaho Supreme Court pushes abortion lawsuit hearing back one week appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion
Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism—But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade (as the Court recently did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of Congress' power to regulate interstate commerce.
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
Doctors say Graham’s abortion ban would force women to have transvaginal ultrasounds
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham's national 15-week abortion ban would likely force many women to undergo invasive transvaginal ultrasounds before terminating pregnancies, according to doctors. Under the bill, which Graham introduced last week, physicians could be prosecuted for terminating pregnancies after 15 weeks, except in a handful of scenarios:...
John Roberts defends supreme court as Kamala Harris lashes out at Roe ruling
Chief justice warns against linking contentious decisions with court legitimacy as vice-president rebukes ‘activist court’
Arizona is using a 121-year-old law — written more than a decade before it achieved statehood — to enforce a near-total abortion ban
The law banning abortion was created years before Arizona became a state in 1912. The 1901 law only allows abortion if a woman's life is in jeopardy.
'Day Without Us' protesters walk out over abortion-rights reversal, days before Supreme Court returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
Abortion: India Supreme Court says amended law to cover single women too
India's Supreme Court has said that all women, including those not married, could get an abortion up to 24 weeks. The court ruling came on a plea seeking clarity on the amended 2021 abortion law which listed several groups that did not include single women. The court said all women,...
Pause on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban extended to Oct. 12
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A judge extended a temporary block Tuesday on an Ohio law banning virtually all abortions for an additional 14 days, further pausing a law that had taken effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision by Hamilton...
Indiana can't enforce abortion burial, cremation law, judge rules
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has barred Indiana from enforcing a 2016 law's provisions that require abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains, finding that they violate the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young ruled that the law’s requirements infringe on the religious and free...
Court denies motion for stay of Arizona abortion ban
The Pima County Superior Court today denied a request by Planned Parenthood Arizona asking for a stay on the state's near-total abortion ban lawsuit during the appeal process.
Iowa Supreme Court Asked To Allow Ban On Most Abortions To Take Effect
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has been asked to allow a ban on most abortions to take effect. Attorney Alan Ostergren – who’s representing the state of Iowa – says the legal landscape surrounding access to abortion has changed and Iowa’s high court does have the authority to lift a district court injunction. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill four years ago that would ban abortions after the sixth week of a pregnancy, a so-called fetal heartbeat law. New abortion restrictions have taken effect in at least 15 states since the U-S Supreme Court overturned its own Roe-V-Wade ruling in June.
Parental rights fight in Kansas schools spawns book bans, scrutiny of LGBTQ students
TOPEKA — Lawmakers say remnants of a proposed parents’ bill of rights are impacting school districts, referencing several schools’ transgender student policies and recent attempts to remove books from curriculum. Critics of the parents’ bill of rights say the proposal is unnecessarily restrictive. Under the bill,...
Abortion rights group NARAL launches final midterm push
Abortion rights group NARAL Pro Choice America is unveiling its final push to mobilize voters in the home stretch of the midterm elections. The group is focusing on candidates and ballot initiatives in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, as well as California and Michigan, where voters will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights into their state constitutions.
