OneBlood asking for blood donors in regions not impacted by Hurricane Ian

By Matthew Moyer
 2 days ago
OneBlood urging Floridians out of range of Hurricane Ian to donate blood

Southern non-profit OneBlood is urging Floridians well outside of the impact zones of Hurricane Ian to consider donating blood. ( Looks like that ain't us, Orlando. )

“A significant portion of our service area in Florida has suspended blood collections due to dangerous conditions from Hurricane Ian. However, we remain operational in North Florida, the Florida Panhandle, North and South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. We are urging people who live in these areas that are not being impacted by the storm to donate,” said Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations for OneBlood, in a press statement on Wednesday.

The most immediate demand is for O Negative, O Positive and platelet donors but all blood types are welcome. OneBlood works with more than 250 hospitals in the Southeast.

To find a donor center near you, visit OneBlood's website .

Comments / 0

Orlando, FL
Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

