OneBlood asking for blood donors in regions not impacted by Hurricane Ian

Orlando was only one of many places in Florida impacted hard by Hurricane Ian earlier this week. Many people are displaced and in need of immediate help. If you find yourselves able and willing, there are plenty of places to donate time, money and supplies to your fellow Floridians. We'll keep this updated as a running list when we become aware of new efforts. Local Supply Drives: Fort Myers Emergency Supply Drive Coordinated by State Rep. Anna Eskamani, drop off wireless fans, batteries, portable chargers, bottled water, diapers and wipes to 1507 E. Concord St. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO