It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week. This is Pongoe, a 1-year-old Chihuahua/Terrier Mix. The Animal Rescue Foundation of Tulsa says he is a sweet dog and plays well with other dogs. He may seem a bit reserved but once he feels comfortable with you, he is friendly and loving. Pongoe would do well in either an apartment or a house with a yard.

TULSA, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO