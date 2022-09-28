ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylva, NC

Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival Returns to Maggie Valley October 29

The Haywood County Arts Council (HCAC) hosts the Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival Saturday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds. This is HCAC’s biggest annual fundraiser and its second year hosting the event. “We surveyed last year’s attendees to find out how...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Sylva, NC
Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail

Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
SALUDA, NC
#Smhs
Swain ‘Rally’ was a huge success

The Swain County “Rally for Health, Hope and Recovery” was a huge success. The event included about 30 providers of care who shared information concerning a wide variety of available help that is not readily accessible for most people. In addition, free items such as baby diapers and a hotdog lunch were provided.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women

Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Barbara Dooley

Barbara Jane Wilson Dooley, 89, of Cullowhee, N.C., and Chattanooga, Tenn., died in Chattanooga on Sept. 18, 2022.
CULLOWHEE, NC
Preacher Man

When one hears the word “history” it’s natural to think of dusty, long-ago events. But the thing about history is that it continues to be made. And Rev. Robert Blanton is a person who just keeps making that history. Blanton, who will turn 90 on Oct. 9,...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Woman was hit by car walking near Asheville bridge, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was hit by a car walking near McDowell Street bridge, according to Asheville Police Department. Megan Perry, 32, was walking in the road near McDowell Street around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 22 when she was hit by a vehicle, police say. According to police,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Alitama Perkins named 2022-23 Teen Miss Cherokee

Alitama Perkins, a member of the Deer Clan from the Wolftown Community, will represent the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) as the 2022-23 Teen Miss Cherokee. She won the title during a pageant at the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 29. Cameron...
CHEROKEE, NC

