Read full article on original website
Related
thelaurelofasheville.com
Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival Returns to Maggie Valley October 29
The Haywood County Arts Council (HCAC) hosts the Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival Saturday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds. This is HCAC’s biggest annual fundraiser and its second year hosting the event. “We surveyed last year’s attendees to find out how...
biltmorebeacon.com
Stellar lineup for upcoming Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival
WAYNESVILLE – Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds in Maggie Valley. The festival will feature Balsam Range, Sister Sadie and the Amanda Cook Band. Early bird tickets are on sale through Sept. 30.
my40.tv
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
Sylva Herald
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelaurelofasheville.com
Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail
Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
Can Pisgah go home again? After last year's flood, Bears anxiously await the next storm
Canton, N.C. — Things have not been the same at Pisgah High School since a catastrophic flood tore through the town of Canton, devastating the community, taking lives, destroying homes and businesses, and delivering a serious blow to the athletic facilities at the school. Tropical Storm Fred never became...
my40.tv
Buncombe, Transylvania counties remember TS Fred as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of Buncombe and Transylvania Counties were preparing Thursday, Sept. 29 for the possibility of a powerful storm as Ian heads closer to the mountains by this weekend. For many, the memories of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants in August 2021 were not far off. “There...
FOX Carolina
Wife dies, husband ‘seriously injured’ following afternoon crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police say the crash happened at around 1:16 pm. in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway. Officers say a husband and wife were traveling west...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smoky Mountain News
Swain ‘Rally’ was a huge success
The Swain County “Rally for Health, Hope and Recovery” was a huge success. The event included about 30 providers of care who shared information concerning a wide variety of available help that is not readily accessible for most people. In addition, free items such as baby diapers and a hotdog lunch were provided.
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women
Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
my40.tv
Henderson County woman competent to stand trial for daughter's killing, judge rules
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter has been found competent to stand trial. Penny Hartle was indicted for first-degree murder following the stabbing death of her daughter, Caroline Cagle, in April 2021. At the time, Hartle’s boyfriend told deputies she...
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Privacy protest by Swain High students prompted after officials OK bathroom door removal
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Doors to the bathrooms at Swain County High School have been removed to address growing issues, including underage students using e-cigarettes. But the action opened the door to a lot of criticism too prompting an about-face from the school district as students protested outside the school Thursday morning, Sept. 29.
Sylva Herald
Barbara Dooley
Barbara Jane Wilson Dooley, 89, of Cullowhee, N.C., and Chattanooga, Tenn., died in Chattanooga on Sept. 18, 2022.
Sylva Herald
Preacher Man
When one hears the word “history” it’s natural to think of dusty, long-ago events. But the thing about history is that it continues to be made. And Rev. Robert Blanton is a person who just keeps making that history. Blanton, who will turn 90 on Oct. 9,...
my40.tv
Polk County emergency officials on standby, even as Ian weakens and tracks further east
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Storms and wind from a weaker Ian pounded the Carolinas on Friday. The storm track shifted east, leaving Western North Carolina with some wind and rain. In Polk County, leaders said they’re prepared to handle any problems the storm might bring. Emergency Management...
WYFF4.com
Woman was hit by car walking near Asheville bridge, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was hit by a car walking near McDowell Street bridge, according to Asheville Police Department. Megan Perry, 32, was walking in the road near McDowell Street around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 22 when she was hit by a vehicle, police say. According to police,...
theonefeather.com
Alitama Perkins named 2022-23 Teen Miss Cherokee
Alitama Perkins, a member of the Deer Clan from the Wolftown Community, will represent the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) as the 2022-23 Teen Miss Cherokee. She won the title during a pageant at the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 29. Cameron...
Comments / 0