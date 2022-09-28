Read full article on original website
Related
Doug Pederson, Jaguars are a tough matchup for Eagles
The Eagles will have yet another reunion this weekend when they take on Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 4 vs. Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars will bust out the teal pants for the first time in 2022 when they travel for a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Jaguars revealed their uniform combination for Week 4: white jerseys over teal pants. Last season, the white-over-teal uniform was...
Week 4 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the attention of the NFL when they shut out the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, but many still questioned if it was a fluke, or if this team is for real. The Jaguars made many naysayers believers last week in thrashing the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10. This week could go...
News4Jax.com
🔒 Cheer on the Jaguars as they take on the Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars host the Houston Texans for their second home game of the season at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they play their AFC South division rivals. Enter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadspin
Top 5 potential landing spots for Saquon Barkley
New York Giants halfback Saquon Barkley is in the final year of his rookie contract. In that time, he’s won a Rookie of the Year Award, had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and...scored just four times in the last two-plus years due to injuries. Barkley’s value will never be higher...
Deadspin
Myles Garrett, what the hell, man?
There’s a thin line between bad luck and stupidity, and the Cleveland Browns straddle it as well as any “cursed” team. The loss to the Jets in Week 2 epitomized this as the rate of a successful onside kick in the NFL is less than 20 (bad luck), but giving up a 66-yard touchdown up 13 with less than two minutes remaining when you should be in the most prevent-iest of prevent defenses is unequivocally dumb.
Deadspin
God giveth, and god taketh away
It wasn’t all hoots and hollers echoing across the Puget Sound on Friday night. I know not all Seattleites are University of Washington fans (shoutout Wazzu), but the campus is in the city, and there’s definitely a hefty overlap of Mariners and Huskies fans. For as euphoric as the M’s win was, the sports gods are a fickle bunch and find ways to dampen a good time.
Deadspin
Dick Butkus: Comedy icon
When the NFL’s 100 Greatest Players of All Time list was assembled back in 2010, legendary Chicago Bears middle linebacker Dick Butkus was voted 10th by the panel. He was presented by longtime Indianapolis Colts offensive line coach Howard Mudd. A story he told about Butkus pretty much sums up the legend’s personality at the time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Deadspin
Teddy Bridgewater looked very capable last night, aside from the interception, of course
Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins quarterback, suffered head and neck injuries in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game and had to be wheeled out of Paycor Stadium on a stretcher. Thankfully, Tagovailoa was discharged from the hospital and was on the plane back to Miami with his team...
Deadspin
Rihanna said yes to the Super Bowl — the NFL is worse than it was when she originally said no
Let’s just get right to it. This Rihanna situation feels…uncomfortable. Words like “odd,” “unexpected,” and “wrong” could also be used to describe how most of us are feeling about her decision to perform during halftime at Super Bowl LVII. Just a few...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles-Jaguars Player Matchups to Watch in Week 4
Eagles-Jaguars player matchups to watch in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles (3-0) are hosting Doug Pederson and the Jaguars (2-1) at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 4. Here are some key matchups to watch:. Doug Pederson vs. Jonathan Gannon. This game is not a layup....
Deadspin
Thursday Night Football: Tyreek Hill vs. Eli Apple headlines Dolphins, Bengals AFC matchup
Week 4 of the season starts off with the battle of surprise teams. Last year the Cincinnati Bengals shocked the league and took that momentum all the way to the Super Bowl. Through three weeks in 2022, the Miami Dolphins take that crown as they’re 3-0 with a massive victory over this year’s Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. This showdown in Cincy should be another thriller for many reasons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadspin
College Football Week 5: A veritable smorgasbord of appetizing games
There’s no more hiding for college football teams. The tune-ups are over, and now conference foes are getting thrown together like peanut butter and jelly. Don’t like that? How about Bell pepper, meet onion? Cereal, meet milk. Alabama, meet Arkansas. NC State, meet Clemson. Oklahoma State, meet a power five school that hasn’t fired its coach already.
Deadspin
In what multiverse could Shedeur Sanders win the Heisman?
Deion Sanders is a master of self-promotion. Whether it was his Primetime or Neon Deion personas, he is a bonified gridiron influencer. Those personas have blended these days into Coach Prime and his dad duties. The Jackson State coach’s new passion project has been building an HBCU powerhouse spearheaded by his starting quarterback — and son — Shedeur Sanders.
Deadspin
There’s at least one MLB fan base who would open-mouth kiss Rob Manfred
The last time the Seattle Mariners made the playoffs, Blu Cantrell’s “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!)” was atop the Billboard charts, a non-superhero movie (“Don’t Say A Word”) was No. 1 at the box office, and M’s All-Star rookie Julio Rodriguez was not yet a year old.
Deadspin
The best-laid plans of Bulls and Balls…
The ideal version of this Chicago Bulls roster — the one that started last season 27-11 and featured three wing-sized guys on the perimeter that played defense, scored, and shared the ball — is like so many teams whose bright future hinged upon versions of players that no longer exist. Whether via injury, age, or otherwise, there was a version of the James Harden era Brooklyn Nets that we only saw for like 20 games, the LeBron Lakers have been an “if healthy” team for so long that they qualify, and Denver is in the queue until Jamal Murray looks like himself again.
Comments / 0