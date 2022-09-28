Read full article on original website
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
Business Insider
2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android
Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
Google Maps gets new features after a big update
It’s one of several updates coming to the app over the next few weeks and months
Antivirus Used by Millions Blocked All Google Sites by Mistake, Sowing Chaos
A popular antivirus that’s used by millions of people around the world blocked all Google sites and services on Wednesday due to a mistake. For around an hour on Wednesday morning, some people who had Malwarebytes antivirus installed on their computers could not visit any Google site or use services like Gmail or the Google Play Store, according to people who complained about the issue on Twitter.
TechRadar
Google Chrome ad blockers live on after API changes postponed
Google Chrome extensions are set to see another year of support for enterprise use following the company’s decision to postpone their deletion from the Chrome Web Store until January 2024. The announcement (opens in new tab) on the Google Chrome Developers blog offers a stay of execution for sweeping...
TechCrunch
TikTok breaks records as top grossing app in Q3, as overall app store revenue declines
These new findings, in a report published today by Sensor Tower, see TikTok again becoming the highest-grossing app in the world even as the overall market is seeing a slight decline. However, the report does combine TikTok revenue with its Chinese version, known as Douyin — so it’s technically the revenue generated by the two apps offering the same feature set of short-form, vertical videos — not one.
ZDNet
How to lock active incognito tabs on Android Chrome for more privacy
Incognito mode is a great way to use the Chrome browser on Android without leaving any breadcrumbs behind for sites and services to track you. I use it regularly, and it rarely fails me. However, one thing that has always bothered me about the incognito mode is that if I...
TechCrunch
TestGrid is a ‘one-stop shop’ for testing apps at scale
Created by a developer who needed to test apps at scale, TestGrid is an on-demand platform that lets users run tests on websites and apps across browsers and operating systems. The startup, which is launching today and can be used on premise or in the cloud, alleviates the hassle of finding and scaling physical and cloud infrastructure for testing. Its clients range in size from startups to Fortune 500 companies, and come from a wide variety of sectors, like banking, financial services and insurance, e-commerce, manufacturing, logistics and healthcare.
Ars Technica
The best Mac desktop clients for Gmail aficionados
Here's the situation: I have a Mac, I need a desktop mail client, and I want it to work as seamlessly as possible with Gmail. Gmail has been my primary personal email provider since 2003. I've also had more than a dozen Google Workspace accounts over the years. I understand the issues inherent in an advertising company managing my email and keeping me locked into its ecosystem. But I dig Gmail's Vim-inspired shortcuts, its powerful search capabilities, its advanced filtering, its storage—and, of course, its availability in nearly any browser.
TechCrunch
Twitter is rolling out a refreshed user interface for DMs on Android
The refresh also brings an improved composer, as well as better tweet forwarding, context for message requests and clearer read receipts. The social network is also introducing improvements to the interface’s scrolling performance and responsiveness. Now, when Android users open their DMs, they will no longer see the boxy...
Google Calendar's new keyboard shortcuts might not be for you, but they are very important
Android phones are accessible to people across a wide price range, from budget handsets going for a few hundred dollars to flagships for more than a thousand. Thanks to Google’s efforts, Android is also evolving into a more accessible platform for people with disabilities. The company’s newest effort extends beyond the OS and into its web services. Google Calendar is getting keyboard shortcuts that verbally announce specific details for events.
Due to a lack of popularity Google will be ending Stadia in January
Google announced today that it will be shutting down Stadia, its cloud gaming service. The service will be live until January 18, 2023. The company will be issuing a refund on Stadia hardware that gamers purchased through its Google store, along with add-on content and games bought from the Stadia store. The refunds will be issued in mid-January, the company stated. The only non-refundable software is the Stadia Pro, which is not eligible for a refund.
Engadget
'Immersive View' in Google Maps expands to 250 landmarks globally
Google is also making Live View more useful with search functionality. The home security hogging all the awards. If you recently traveled to a new city, there’s a good chance you used Maps to plan your trip. Google wants to make that process easier. Over the next few months, you can expect Google to expand the availability of its 3D “Immersive View” feature. As of today, you can use Maps to see photorealistic aerial views of more than 250 global landmarks, including Tokyo Tower and the Acropolis of Athens.
TechCrunch
Square now supports Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhones
The Jack Dorsey-led company said that merchants can open the Square POS app, initiate the sale and present the iPhone to customers to complete the payment. Block first launched this feature for merchants as a trial in June. Now, it is rolling out Tap to Pay on iPhones for all U.S.-based merchants.
TechCrunch
Google Colaboratory launches a pay-as-you-go option, premium GPU access
Google says that the update won’t affect the free-of-charge Colab tier, which remains in its current form. The only material change is that users can buy access to compute in the form of “compute units,” starting at $9.99 for 100 units or $49.99 for 500. As Google...
TechCrunch
Lunio raises $15M to combat click fraud with algorithms
To combat ad fraud, Neil Andrew, Segev Hochberg and Alex Winston co-founded Lunio, which attempts to exclude fake web traffic arriving from different channels by analyzing behavior patterns. The startup today announced that it closed a $15 million Series A round led by Smedvig Capital, bringing Lunio’s total raised to around $17 million.
ohmymag.co.uk
Google translator's surprising feature makes it easier to translate texts, here's how to use it
It's hard to do without Google Translate. Whether it's to translate a word, a sentence or an entire text, the tool developed by the American firm and launched in 2006 has quickly become an indispensable tool and one of the most used by Google. There are countless '[word or phrase] + translation' queries on the search engine. But did you know that it is no longer necessary to type anything in the search bar or in the tool itself? In fact, thanks to its many technological advances, Google now allows us to simply pull out the camera on our smartphone.
Google is testing an easier-to-use call interface for the Phone app
With everything your smartphone is capable of doing, it's easy to overlook basic voice calls, and Google's Phone app rarely sees much of the limelight. While Google's constantly updating it, it's not often that we hear about it picking up major new features or undergoing substantial visual changes — probably because it already works so well and doesn’t need that much maintenance. But right now we are seeing one change that catches our eye, as a recent beta build of the app tweaks the user interface for when you’re on a call.
technewstoday.com
How to Create Desktop Shortcut on Mac
Desktop shortcuts offer a convenient way of accessing your files and opening your applications. Shortcuts are like a “short” path for you to access the contents of a file or a program. macOS provides you with several easy ways to create desktop shortcuts on Mac, and we’re going to talk about those steps here in this article.
