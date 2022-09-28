ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger

To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
INTERNET
Business Insider

2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android

Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phone Apps#Android App#Google Play#Smart Phone
Vice

Antivirus Used by Millions Blocked All Google Sites by Mistake, Sowing Chaos

A popular antivirus that’s used by millions of people around the world blocked all Google sites and services on Wednesday due to a mistake. For around an hour on Wednesday morning, some people who had Malwarebytes antivirus installed on their computers could not visit any Google site or use services like Gmail or the Google Play Store, according to people who complained about the issue on Twitter.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Google Chrome ad blockers live on after API changes postponed

Google Chrome extensions are set to see another year of support for enterprise use following the company’s decision to postpone their deletion from the Chrome Web Store until January 2024. The announcement (opens in new tab) on the Google Chrome Developers blog offers a stay of execution for sweeping...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

TikTok breaks records as top grossing app in Q3, as overall app store revenue declines

These new findings, in a report published today by Sensor Tower, see TikTok again becoming the highest-grossing app in the world even as the overall market is seeing a slight decline. However, the report does combine TikTok revenue with its Chinese version, known as Douyin — so it’s technically the revenue generated by the two apps offering the same feature set of short-form, vertical videos — not one.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
TechCrunch

TestGrid is a ‘one-stop shop’ for testing apps at scale

Created by a developer who needed to test apps at scale, TestGrid is an on-demand platform that lets users run tests on websites and apps across browsers and operating systems. The startup, which is launching today and can be used on premise or in the cloud, alleviates the hassle of finding and scaling physical and cloud infrastructure for testing. Its clients range in size from startups to Fortune 500 companies, and come from a wide variety of sectors, like banking, financial services and insurance, e-commerce, manufacturing, logistics and healthcare.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

The best Mac desktop clients for Gmail aficionados

Here's the situation: I have a Mac, I need a desktop mail client, and I want it to work as seamlessly as possible with Gmail. Gmail has been my primary personal email provider since 2003. I've also had more than a dozen Google Workspace accounts over the years. I understand the issues inherent in an advertising company managing my email and keeping me locked into its ecosystem. But I dig Gmail's Vim-inspired shortcuts, its powerful search capabilities, its advanced filtering, its storage—and, of course, its availability in nearly any browser.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Twitter is rolling out a refreshed user interface for DMs on Android

The refresh also brings an improved composer, as well as better tweet forwarding, context for message requests and clearer read receipts. The social network is also introducing improvements to the interface’s scrolling performance and responsiveness. Now, when Android users open their DMs, they will no longer see the boxy...
INTERNET
Android Police

Google Calendar's new keyboard shortcuts might not be for you, but they are very important

Android phones are accessible to people across a wide price range, from budget handsets going for a few hundred dollars to flagships for more than a thousand. Thanks to Google’s efforts, Android is also evolving into a more accessible platform for people with disabilities. The company’s newest effort extends beyond the OS and into its web services. Google Calendar is getting keyboard shortcuts that verbally announce specific details for events.
CELL PHONES
Interesting Engineering

Due to a lack of popularity Google will be ending Stadia in January

Google announced today that it will be shutting down Stadia, its cloud gaming service. The service will be live until January 18, 2023. The company will be issuing a refund on Stadia hardware that gamers purchased through its Google store, along with add-on content and games bought from the Stadia store. The refunds will be issued in mid-January, the company stated. The only non-refundable software is the Stadia Pro, which is not eligible for a refund.
SOFTWARE
Engadget

'Immersive View' in Google Maps expands to 250 landmarks globally

Google is also making Live View more useful with search functionality. The home security hogging all the awards. If you recently traveled to a new city, there’s a good chance you used Maps to plan your trip. Google wants to make that process easier. Over the next few months, you can expect Google to expand the availability of its 3D “Immersive View” feature. As of today, you can use Maps to see photorealistic aerial views of more than 250 global landmarks, including Tokyo Tower and the Acropolis of Athens.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Square now supports Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhones

The Jack Dorsey-led company said that merchants can open the Square POS app, initiate the sale and present the iPhone to customers to complete the payment. Block first launched this feature for merchants as a trial in June. Now, it is rolling out Tap to Pay on iPhones for all U.S.-based merchants.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Lunio raises $15M to combat click fraud with algorithms

To combat ad fraud, Neil Andrew, Segev Hochberg and Alex Winston co-founded Lunio, which attempts to exclude fake web traffic arriving from different channels by analyzing behavior patterns. The startup today announced that it closed a $15 million Series A round led by Smedvig Capital, bringing Lunio’s total raised to around $17 million.
ECONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Google translator's surprising feature makes it easier to translate texts, here's how to use it

It's hard to do without Google Translate. Whether it's to translate a word, a sentence or an entire text, the tool developed by the American firm and launched in 2006 has quickly become an indispensable tool and one of the most used by Google. There are countless '[word or phrase] + translation' queries on the search engine. But did you know that it is no longer necessary to type anything in the search bar or in the tool itself? In fact, thanks to its many technological advances, Google now allows us to simply pull out the camera on our smartphone.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Google is testing an easier-to-use call interface for the Phone app

With everything your smartphone is capable of doing, it's easy to overlook basic voice calls, and Google's Phone app rarely sees much of the limelight. While Google's constantly updating it, it's not often that we hear about it picking up major new features or undergoing substantial visual changes — probably because it already works so well and doesn’t need that much maintenance. But right now we are seeing one change that catches our eye, as a recent beta build of the app tweaks the user interface for when you’re on a call.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Create Desktop Shortcut on Mac

Desktop shortcuts offer a convenient way of accessing your files and opening your applications. Shortcuts are like a “short” path for you to access the contents of a file or a program. macOS provides you with several easy ways to create desktop shortcuts on Mac, and we’re going to talk about those steps here in this article.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy