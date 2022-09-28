Read full article on original website
Related
Week 4 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the attention of the NFL when they shut out the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, but many still questioned if it was a fluke, or if this team is for real. The Jaguars made many naysayers believers last week in thrashing the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10. This week could go...
Yardbarker
Bears Injury Report Keeps Growing Ahead Of Matchup With New York
After their victory over the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears have been dealing with injuries galore. David Montgomery left Sunday's win in the first quarter as did Byron Pringle, who the Bears just recently placed on injured reserve. But as the week progressed towards the road matchup in New York,...
Yardbarker
Jacksonville Jaguars will give the Eagles their toughest test yet
Here’s everything you need to know about the Jacksonville Jaguars. Doug Pederson came to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 determined to improve the locker room relationships with the players, coaches, and front office. The stench of the Chip Kelly era ended just two years after Pederson’s arrival with the team celebrating their first Lombardi trophy. He will always be seen as a hero of the franchise for helping to guide the team to a Super Bowl win, and against the Patriots dynasty no less. But Pederson’s fall was just as meteoric as his rise in Philly.
Matt Ryan Continues to Fall in NFL.com QB Index
Despite his comeback win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan falls again in NFL.com QB Index.
RELATED PEOPLE
Giants vs. Bears: NFL experts make Week 4 picks
The New York Giants (2-1) will host the Chicago Bears (2-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
3 keys for the Bears defense vs. Giants in Week 4
The Chicago Bears (2-1) will battle the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to build on their Week 3 victory. Chicago is coming off a 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans (0-2-1), where there were some questions in the passing game. While the Bears defense bent but didn’t break, they once again haven’t allowed a touchdown in the second half. Chicago will look to get back on track against a Giants offense that’s pretty similar to their own.
Deadspin
Dick Butkus: Comedy icon
When the NFL’s 100 Greatest Players of All Time list was assembled back in 2010, legendary Chicago Bears middle linebacker Dick Butkus was voted 10th by the panel. He was presented by longtime Indianapolis Colts offensive line coach Howard Mudd. A story he told about Butkus pretty much sums up the legend’s personality at the time.
Deadspin
Rihanna said yes to the Super Bowl — the NFL is worse than it was when she originally said no
Let’s just get right to it. This Rihanna situation feels…uncomfortable. Words like “odd,” “unexpected,” and “wrong” could also be used to describe how most of us are feeling about her decision to perform during halftime at Super Bowl LVII. Just a few...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Setting the record straight on Doug Pederson and his time with the Eagles
Doug Pederson will return to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to face the Philadelphia Eagles as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The only coach in franchise history to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl isn’t the most glorified figure in franchise history. In fact, he took an undeserved amount of criticism for his flaws while he coached the Eagles.
What could’ve been: Will Bears regret passing on Giants’ Brian Daboll?
Like looking in the mirror. The New York Giants and Chicago Bears are on similar paths as they prepare for Sunday’s Week 4 game at MetLife Stadium. Both teams have first-year head coaches who got out of the gates with surprising 2-1 starts and both teams are hoping they’ve found their quarterbacks of the future.
Myles Garrett ruled out for Cleveland against Atlanta as he recovers from car accident
The DE sustained a sprained shoulder and biceps strain, as well as multiple lacerations, in a one-car accident on Monday.
Deadspin
A look at the 10 richest owners in sports and how their teams are doing
There’s rich, and then there’s wealthy. And then there’s “team owner money.”. Forbes just released its latest rankings of the richest sports owners who made the 2022 400 List, and more than 10 percent of them own teams. It’s an annual list of the select few who control the sports world, as their net worths are numbers so large that they don’t make sense in real life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atozsports.com
ESPN makes big prediction for Bears veteran against the Giants
ESPN thinks Chicago Bears defensive lineman Robert Quinn is going to have a big game against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Courtney Cronin, who covers the Bears for ESPN, is calling her shot. She thinks Quinn is going to have two sacks against the Giants. From ESPN:. The...
lastwordonsports.com
Who’s Next for the New York Giants Ring of Honor?
When MetLife opened in 2009, New York decided they would carve out space to honor Super Bowl heroes, All-Pros, and other memorable Giants. The first induction ceremony was their largest, with the inaugural class including 22 Giants players, coaches, owners, and general managers. Since then, classes have ranged from solo inductions (Manning, defensive end Justin Tuck) to groupings such as Monday’s – the largest class since the original one. Given the names already eternalized and the accomplishments of some of their teammates, it’s likely that more names will live forever in East Rutherford, NJ.
atozsports.com
The Eagles’ chance for a top-10 pick in 2023 continues to improve
Not only are the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) looking good on the field, but the team’s front office continues to stack wins off the field. General manager Howie Roseman was lauded over the offseason for pushing all of the right buttons with numerous trades revolving around April’s draft.
Giants' Saquon Barkley 'not really a fan' of MetLife Stadium turf
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL in a Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, having gone down despite a lack of contact. Although head coach Brian Daboll insists the injury had nothing to do with the MetLife Stadium turf, it immediately thrust the controversial issue back into the limelight. Former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. offered a quick take of his own, demanding the NFL go to all grass fields, and many other athletes agreed with him.
NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
Two of the more surprising teams from last weekend will face off on the gridiron as the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to take a look at our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Eagles prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
FOX Sports
Pederson hopeful of happy homecoming in Philadelphia return
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Years passed in Philadelphia with sports fans around the globe howling, how could the city erect a statue of Rocky Balboa but not one for real boxing Hall of Famer and famous resident Joe Frazier?. The answer: The statue was nothing more than a movie prop...
Deadspin
The change in NFL MVP voting is long, long overdue
Hark! The Associated Press is considering making changes to their NFL MVP voting process! I never thought I’d see the day. The Associated Press’ MVP Award has long been considered the “real” MVP. While other outlets may offer their own take on who the most valuable player is, the AP’s distinction is the most respected. However, the voting system to determine the MVP is archaic. One vote for each person?! That’s awful! Not because it doesn’t work. There hasn’t been a legitimately close MVP race since Adrian Peterson won the award in 2012. However, it’s boring. That’s undeniable.
Deadspin
Aaron Judge ties Maris with 61st blast
I thought I was annoyed when all the Yankees fans were complaining about Aaron Judge walking all the time (just wait for the ALDS, Vinnie Bag O’ Screwdrivers). Then we got back to all the crusty baseball men trying to pretend that the AL record, or the Yankees record, is anything the masses should care about. Which they don’t. Aaron Judge isn’t going to set a record for homers in a season. Just get used to it, no one really minds. 61 is a cool number on its own and doesn’t need the dressing of ballooned benchmarks made up by those who are still working out their self-inflicted guilt about not calling out the Steroid Era when it happened. Or something.
MLB・
Comments / 0