ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Bears Injury Report Keeps Growing Ahead Of Matchup With New York

After their victory over the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears have been dealing with injuries galore. David Montgomery left Sunday's win in the first quarter as did Byron Pringle, who the Bears just recently placed on injured reserve. But as the week progressed towards the road matchup in New York,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jacksonville Jaguars will give the Eagles their toughest test yet

Here’s everything you need to know about the Jacksonville Jaguars. Doug Pederson came to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 determined to improve the locker room relationships with the players, coaches, and front office. The stench of the Chip Kelly era ended just two years after Pederson’s arrival with the team celebrating their first Lombardi trophy. He will always be seen as a hero of the franchise for helping to guide the team to a Super Bowl win, and against the Patriots dynasty no less. But Pederson’s fall was just as meteoric as his rise in Philly.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Wendell Davis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 keys for the Bears defense vs. Giants in Week 4

The Chicago Bears (2-1) will battle the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to build on their Week 3 victory. Chicago is coming off a 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans (0-2-1), where there were some questions in the passing game. While the Bears defense bent but didn’t break, they once again haven’t allowed a touchdown in the second half. Chicago will look to get back on track against a Giants offense that’s pretty similar to their own.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadspin

Dick Butkus: Comedy icon

When the NFL’s 100 Greatest Players of All Time list was assembled back in 2010, legendary Chicago Bears middle linebacker Dick Butkus was voted 10th by the panel. He was presented by longtime Indianapolis Colts offensive line coach Howard Mudd. A story he told about Butkus pretty much sums up the legend’s personality at the time.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife Stadium#Nfl Stadiums#Cowboys Stadium#American Football#North American#Veterans Stadium#Eagles#Phillies#The Vet
Yardbarker

Setting the record straight on Doug Pederson and his time with the Eagles

Doug Pederson will return to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to face the Philadelphia Eagles as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The only coach in franchise history to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl isn’t the most glorified figure in franchise history. In fact, he took an undeserved amount of criticism for his flaws while he coached the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadspin

A look at the 10 richest owners in sports and how their teams are doing

There’s rich, and then there’s wealthy. And then there’s “team owner money.”. Forbes just released its latest rankings of the richest sports owners who made the 2022 400 List, and more than 10 percent of them own teams. It’s an annual list of the select few who control the sports world, as their net worths are numbers so large that they don’t make sense in real life.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
atozsports.com

ESPN makes big prediction for Bears veteran against the Giants

ESPN thinks Chicago Bears defensive lineman Robert Quinn is going to have a big game against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Courtney Cronin, who covers the Bears for ESPN, is calling her shot. She thinks Quinn is going to have two sacks against the Giants. From ESPN:. The...
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

Who’s Next for the New York Giants Ring of Honor?

When MetLife opened in 2009, New York decided they would carve out space to honor Super Bowl heroes, All-Pros, and other memorable Giants. The first induction ceremony was their largest, with the inaugural class including 22 Giants players, coaches, owners, and general managers. Since then, classes have ranged from solo inductions (Manning, defensive end Justin Tuck) to groupings such as Monday’s – the largest class since the original one. Given the names already eternalized and the accomplishments of some of their teammates, it’s likely that more names will live forever in East Rutherford, NJ.
NFL
atozsports.com

The Eagles’ chance for a top-10 pick in 2023 continues to improve

Not only are the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) looking good on the field, but the team’s front office continues to stack wins off the field. General manager Howie Roseman was lauded over the offseason for pushing all of the right buttons with numerous trades revolving around April’s draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Saquon Barkley 'not really a fan' of MetLife Stadium turf

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL in a Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, having gone down despite a lack of contact. Although head coach Brian Daboll insists the injury had nothing to do with the MetLife Stadium turf, it immediately thrust the controversial issue back into the limelight. Former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. offered a quick take of his own, demanding the NFL go to all grass fields, and many other athletes agreed with him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Pederson hopeful of happy homecoming in Philadelphia return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Years passed in Philadelphia with sports fans around the globe howling, how could the city erect a statue of Rocky Balboa but not one for real boxing Hall of Famer and famous resident Joe Frazier?. The answer: The statue was nothing more than a movie prop...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadspin

The change in NFL MVP voting is long, long overdue

Hark! The Associated Press is considering making changes to their NFL MVP voting process! I never thought I’d see the day. The Associated Press’ MVP Award has long been considered the “real” MVP. While other outlets may offer their own take on who the most valuable player is, the AP’s distinction is the most respected. However, the voting system to determine the MVP is archaic. One vote for each person?! That’s awful! Not because it doesn’t work. There hasn’t been a legitimately close MVP race since Adrian Peterson won the award in 2012. However, it’s boring. That’s undeniable.
NFL
Deadspin

Aaron Judge ties Maris with 61st blast

I thought I was annoyed when all the Yankees fans were complaining about Aaron Judge walking all the time (just wait for the ALDS, Vinnie Bag O’ Screwdrivers). Then we got back to all the crusty baseball men trying to pretend that the AL record, or the Yankees record, is anything the masses should care about. Which they don’t. Aaron Judge isn’t going to set a record for homers in a season. Just get used to it, no one really minds. 61 is a cool number on its own and doesn’t need the dressing of ballooned benchmarks made up by those who are still working out their self-inflicted guilt about not calling out the Steroid Era when it happened. Or something.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy