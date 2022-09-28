ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

According to the Kennebec Journal, the Androscoggin Paper Mill 'Jay Mill' will be closing permanently in the first quarter of 2023. The CEO of the mill's parent company, Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Pennsylvania, says that 'economic forces' have made keeping the mill up and running financially unfeasible and will need to close.
JAY, ME
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean

What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
FREEPORT, ME
Above-average September rainfall ends drought for much of Maine

Last week's rainfall went a long way toward easing, and in many places, eliminating the drought in Maine. Both Portland and Augusta have received slightly more rain this month compared to the usual September average. This month's rainfall was enough to eliminate drought conditions for western Maine and regions Down East.
MAINE STATE
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History

Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
MAINE STATE
Bangor, Camden restaurants voted best in the nation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Searching the nation for the best date night restaurant? Or how about some every day eats?. You don’t have to look far. Tripadvisor has deemed Timber Kitchen and Bar in Bangor the number one “everyday eats restaurant” in the nation!. Natalie’s at Camden...
BANGOR, ME
Truck crashes into Bath courthouse

BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening. Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building. The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at...
BATH, ME
Augusta Home Goods Store Sets Opening Date

It was back in March that we first brought you the news that Central Maine was getting a Home Goods store. The very popular store, known for selling goods for your home (duh), was going to be opening a location at the Marketplace at Augusta. It has taken over six...
AUGUSTA, ME
Out-of Towner Shocked by How Expensive Parking is in Portland, Maine

For residents and commuters who work in Portland, Maine, they already know the pain that is the astronomical price of parking spaces within the city limits. In terms of inflation, rent is likely only ahead of parking when it comes to wild and unfathomable price hikes. The reality of parking in Portland hit one recent visitor hard. Shared on Reddit by Sufficient-opposite3, they were stunned to discover what some lots are charging for 24 hours of parking.
PORTLAND, ME
Maine Craft Weekend events at Watershed Center

Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts welcomes visitors to their campus during Maine Craft Weekend from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Watershed artists-in-residence and local ceramists who fire work in the Center’s kilns, enjoy an exhibition opening and artist talks, and tour Watershed’s state-of-the-art ceramics studio.
MAINE STATE
Conference addresses coastline erosion of one of Maine's vulnerable beaches

SACO, Maine — People near Camp Ellis and greater Saco Bay are no strangers to the effects of erosion. Dozens of homes have previously fallen into the sea after years of the beach wasting away underneath them. The disasters are largely blamed on the town’s jetty, built at the beginning of the last century by the Army Corps of Engineers.
SACO, ME
Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert

Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
SACO, ME
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine

We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
AUGUSTA, ME

