Portland fish market shares video of hammerhead shark for sale
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland, Maine is known for its award-winning seafood, but when most people think of the city, they probably imagine lobsters, not hammerhead sharks. But Harbor Fish Market in Portland posted a video on their Instagram account showing a hammerhead shark for sale. In the video, a...
Maine Paper Mill Closing
According to the Kennebec Journal, the Androscoggin Paper Mill 'Jay Mill' will be closing permanently in the first quarter of 2023. The CEO of the mill's parent company, Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Pennsylvania, says that 'economic forces' have made keeping the mill up and running financially unfeasible and will need to close.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills endorsed by Independent Senator Angus King
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills on Friday picked up the endorsement of the state’s best known Independent politician, Senator Angus King, who cited three C’s for his support – Covid, collaboration, and character. King told reporters gathered at Moderation Brewery Company, near his...
Above-average September rainfall ends drought for much of Maine
Last week's rainfall went a long way toward easing, and in many places, eliminating the drought in Maine. Both Portland and Augusta have received slightly more rain this month compared to the usual September average. This month's rainfall was enough to eliminate drought conditions for western Maine and regions Down East.
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
Bangor, Camden restaurants voted best in the nation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Searching the nation for the best date night restaurant? Or how about some every day eats?. You don’t have to look far. Tripadvisor has deemed Timber Kitchen and Bar in Bangor the number one “everyday eats restaurant” in the nation!. Natalie’s at Camden...
Truck crashes into Bath courthouse
BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening. Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building. The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at...
Augusta Home Goods Store Sets Opening Date
It was back in March that we first brought you the news that Central Maine was getting a Home Goods store. The very popular store, known for selling goods for your home (duh), was going to be opening a location at the Marketplace at Augusta. It has taken over six...
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
Out-of Towner Shocked by How Expensive Parking is in Portland, Maine
For residents and commuters who work in Portland, Maine, they already know the pain that is the astronomical price of parking spaces within the city limits. In terms of inflation, rent is likely only ahead of parking when it comes to wild and unfathomable price hikes. The reality of parking in Portland hit one recent visitor hard. Shared on Reddit by Sufficient-opposite3, they were stunned to discover what some lots are charging for 24 hours of parking.
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility Customers
Some Mainers will see rate hikes on their natural gas bills after the Maine Public Utilities Commission just approved a rate hike for Summit Natural Gas. Summit serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Kennebec Valley, and Yarmouth.
Maine Craft Weekend events at Watershed Center
Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts welcomes visitors to their campus during Maine Craft Weekend from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Watershed artists-in-residence and local ceramists who fire work in the Center’s kilns, enjoy an exhibition opening and artist talks, and tour Watershed’s state-of-the-art ceramics studio.
Conference addresses coastline erosion of one of Maine's vulnerable beaches
SACO, Maine — People near Camp Ellis and greater Saco Bay are no strangers to the effects of erosion. Dozens of homes have previously fallen into the sea after years of the beach wasting away underneath them. The disasters are largely blamed on the town’s jetty, built at the beginning of the last century by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Maine city named one of Top 25 best places to live for families
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — One Maine city has made Fortune.com's list of the top 25 Best Places to live for families. South Portland found itself on the list of cities and towns that includes Ann Arbor and Sarasota. Fortune.com says to determine which places make the cut, they analyzed...
Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert
Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
Bowdoinham man awarded $5M in medical malpractice, negligence suit
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A jury has awarded $5 million in damages to a Bowdoinham man who sued Mid Coast Hospital and BlueWater Emergency Partners, LLC, which provides contracted medical staff to the hospital's emergency department and walk-in clinic. Joshua Desjardins, now 32, went to the walk-in clinic in Brunswick...
Bonny Eagle High School teachers, parents face harassment during book debate
BUXTON, Maine — Kate McDonald has two children, both enrolled at Bonny Eagle High School. She's been active in this last year's school board election and was outspoken amid recent debates surrounding books that explain gender identity and sexuality. McDonald supports the preservation of books such as "Gender Queer"...
