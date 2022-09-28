Photographed by David Yerby Photography | Shot on location at the Home for Healing Serenity Garden. Gary Dean is a proud Arkansan and devoted family man. “My blended family is my greatest asset,” he proclaims. Gary and his late wife, Robin, married 46 years ago; Gary has three children and she has two. “The five children were raised together becoming close siblings with multiple sets of loving, devoted parents. And to my great joy, they remain like that to this day.” The Dean’s love overflows into the community – creating profound relationships throughout Central Arkansas. Among these is Home for Healing. Gary will be recognized with the Community Impact Award at Monster Bash for his unwavering commitment to the organization’s residents.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO