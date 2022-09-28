Read full article on original website
Related
invitingarkansas.com
The Finest Gala
A love of people and place brought Cat and John Sims back to the Natural State. Surrounded by family and friends, the couple is deeply devoted to the welfare of fellow Arkansans. Cat juggles a busy schedule – mom, fashion blogger, friend, philanthropist with ease + elegance. In a home filled with natural light and positive energy, she speaks with great conviction about civic leadership as well as personal responsibility. “We wanted to serve our home state in meaningful ways,” Cat explains. John, a head and neck oncologic and microvascular reconstructive surgeon at CARTI Cancer Center, shares compassion and innovation with patients throughout the state. “Although, my contribution is different,” she adds. “I have always loved volunteering and giving. It’s a way to make a huge difference and it’s a gift to me as well.”
invitingarkansas.com
Home for Healing – Community Impact Award
Photographed by David Yerby Photography | Shot on location at the Home for Healing Serenity Garden. Gary Dean is a proud Arkansan and devoted family man. “My blended family is my greatest asset,” he proclaims. Gary and his late wife, Robin, married 46 years ago; Gary has three children and she has two. “The five children were raised together becoming close siblings with multiple sets of loving, devoted parents. And to my great joy, they remain like that to this day.” The Dean’s love overflows into the community – creating profound relationships throughout Central Arkansas. Among these is Home for Healing. Gary will be recognized with the Community Impact Award at Monster Bash for his unwavering commitment to the organization’s residents.
Comments / 0