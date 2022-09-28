"So far, so good," on the island as power starts to be restored and “monster” Ian gets ready to make landfall with 155 mph winds

Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
"We're always scared to lose (the beach),” Friday morning waves overtake most of Key Biscayne beaches
Rising tides meant rising concerns Friday morning as the Atlantic Ocean's 2-3-foot waves came flowing, unusually high, into the beaches of Key Biscayne Beach and at the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. "We're getting a lot of water halfway into the beach access," said Bill Baggs manager Jorge Brito,...
Bay News 9
Emergency responders line highway to Bonita Springs
BONTIA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian is moving toward the South Carolina coast after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida. The storm slammed into Florida’s southwest coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It weakened to a tropical storm after inundating the coast with catastrophic storm surge and flooding rains.
Hurricane Ian destroys lower level of the Vanderbilt Beach Resort
Hurricane Ian flooded the lower level of the Turtle Club Restaurant. Owner Mick Moore said the hotel rooms at the Vanderbilt Beach Resort are in good condition and dry.
Click10.com
Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida’s southwest coast
Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
Click10.com
Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
Hurricane Ian scatters boats around Bonita Beach Bay Water Boat Club
Boats at the Bay Water Boat Club in Bonita Beach were scattered across the area by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday.
Stay Safe, Florida! 155 MPH Hurricane Ian Completely Swallows The State’s Southwest Coast Including Fort Myers
S#!t has officially hit the fan in Florida and if you were one of those people who thought they were built to “wait it out” we can assure you that you are not. Hurricane Ian hit land as a category 4 storm and it is currently wreaking havoc on the state of Florida, specifically, the southwest coast where cities like Plies hometown of Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, and Marco Island. The weather is so violent that it led NBC’s Ali Velshi to issue this morbid warning, “You cannot survive if you try and drive in this kind of weather.” Again, you ain’t built like that. Just look at this…
MSNBC
‘We’ve never had this type of storm surge before’
Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro joins Morning Joe to discuss how the storm surge impacted his area, which includes the city of Naples. Ian caused major flooding in Collier County.Sept. 30, 2022.
Temporary Outreach Center Swept Away By Hurricane Ian Storm Surge In Florida
Images and videos from the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Ian have started to surface and will for the coming days. The monster storm made landfall as a strong Category 4 storm Wednesday in southwestern Florida. Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, “As Hurricane Ian
islandernews.com
"We're very grateful we weren't impacted harder," as island moves to post-Ian business
Comparatively speaking, Key Biscayne fared quite well with Hurricane Ian's long-range wrath. In fact, so well, that the Village will be back in business Thursday morning. "We were very fortunate compared to the rest of the state," Police Chief Frank Sousa said. "Overall, it was a good exercise to show that our plans are in place, and we were able to execute them."
flkeysnews.com
Broken boats litter Fort Myers marina after Hurricane Ian. One man can’t even find his
Lost: 52-foot yacht. Name: “Just Us.” Last seen at Dock C-2 on the Caloosahatchee River in downtown Fort Myers. “I can’t find my boat,” owner Tom Downs said early Thursday morning as he searched a marina destroyed by Hurricane Ian. “I found all my friends’ boats but I can’t find mine.”
Hurricane Ian downgraded to Cat 1 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
businessobserverfl.com
Real estate executive’s home flooded by Hurricane Ian
Like millions of other Floridians, Americans and people around the world, Budge Huskey, the CEO of Naples-based Premier Sotheby's International Realty, looked on in disbelief at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Luckily for Huskey, he was more than a thousand miles away, on a business trip in Colorado, but his home on Barefoot Beach, a part of Bonita Springs, was not so fortunate.
Dangerous mantis shrimp spotted near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian
Mantis shrimp, crustaceans with powerful limbs that can punch and pierce their prey, showed up near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian, a surfer says. Driving the news: A South Beach surfer warned on social media Wednesday that mantis shrimp were found as the hurricane plowed through the area. "If...
Bay News 9
Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
Man Swims in Own House as Water Rises in Naples, Florida [VIDEO]
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida and we are now beginning to see the devastation it is leaving in its path. A man had someone film him as he swam through his own home in Naples, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The surge between Ft. Myers and Naples has been...
businessobserverfl.com
Food bank crippled by hurricane, asks people to redirect donations
[Editor's note: This story was written based on a press release submitted Thursday afternoon by Duree & Co., a public relations firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota, but the information it contains about Harry Chapin Food Bank flooding has since been disputed by Ryan Uhler, the food bank's marketing and communications director, who says the facility did not sustain flood damage.]
mynews13.com
Sanibel Island causeway bridge ripped apart by Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, knocking out power and destroying the only bridge to Sanibel Island. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the gulf, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300...
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s rain bands bring flooding to low-lying areas in Miami
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian’s rain bands flooded low-lying parts of Miami Tuesday, as the storm moved toward Florida. Downtown Miami saw localized flooding, with several inches of water underneath the Interstate 395 overpass over Biscayne Boulevard Tuesday morning. In Edgewater, some cars had water halfway up their wheels.
