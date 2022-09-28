ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

The State Port Pilot

Major Oak Island beach plan goes to hearing Tuesday

Oak Island Town Council reviewed details of a planned major beach project on Tuesday, ahead of a public hearing planned for October 4 that may – or may not – lead to a decision. Contract engineers again laid out the bigger picture of a $40-million project in 2024-2025 and ongoing maintenance costs estimated at $33-million every six years.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Effects of Ian felt in New Hanover County Beaches

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Effects of Ian were being felt in New Hanover Beaches causing heavy winds, rains, and high surf. The impact of Ian felt in Carolina Beach, the surf could be seen pouring into Canal Drive. The water got so high, a police emergency truck...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bridges remain open for now as winds begin to increase

CAPE FEAR (WWAY) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Carolinas, the winds are expected to increase across the Cape Fear. Wind gusts upwards of 45 mph have already been reported. With increasing winds comes the increased chance of bridge closures. For now, we haven’t received any reports...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington sees flooding along Water Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ian is slowly pulling away from the Cape Fear, but it’s left its mark on the area. In addition to storm surge and damage around the area, the City of Wilmington was flooded due to storm surge. The worst of the flooding was seen...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Shores provides residents with sandbags for storm preparations

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Thursday was the last day Carolina Shores residents were able to get sandbags from the town’s recycling center, ahead of the storm. Residents were able to stop by yesterday and today from 8am to 4pm to fill and load their own sandbags. Town officials hope the sandbags will give residents a sense of comfort as they make preparations and brace for the impact of Ian.
CAROLINA SHORES, NC
WECT

Zach Solon live from Brunswick County during Hurricane Ian

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Sep. 30, 2022... Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Sep. 29, 2022. Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Sep. 29, 2022. Emergency and power crews ready to respond as Ian approaches. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The biggest message for people...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Boat Show going on as planned, with some changes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian is set to bring wind and rain to the Cape Fear on Friday, but the Wilmington Boat Show is still pushing forward. The annual event is scheduled to kick off Friday at noon, running until 6:00 pm. Doors will be open again on Saturday from 10:00 am through 6:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ian causes bridge closures and dune damage, Holden and Sunset Beaches

Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Heavy rain and gusty winds from Ian forced police to close the causeway at Sunset Beach to drivers on Friday, as well as the Holden Beach Bridge. Officers also blocked off several intersections due to the dangerous conditions. Sunset Beach Chief of Police Ken Klamar...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
News Break
Politics
columbuscountynews.com

County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina

Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

All-way stops to be added to three intersections in Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to add three all-way stops to intersections in Brunswick County in October. Per the NCDOT, all-way stops will be added at the following intersections:. October 3: Stanley Road and Grove Road. October 17: Gilbert Road and Benton Road. October...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

New Hanover Commission candidates duked it out over housing

Note of disclosure: Commissioner Rob Zapple is a member of WHQR's board, but he does not have any influence on editorial decisions. Ben Schachtman: So Kelly, tell me a bit about this forum. Kelly Kenoyer: It was a housing-focused forum hosted by Cape Fear Housing Coalition. All four candidates showed...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Hurricane Ian traffic: some Wilmington roads closed due to flooding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities across southeastern North Carolina have announced the closure of multiple roads as local communities feel the effects of Hurricane Ian. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded roadways. This story will be...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach urges residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is asking residents to leave the island as Hurricane Ian continues to head closer to the Cape Fear. Public Safety officials are concerned that the Causeway could be breached due to the anticipated storm surge of two to four feet, coupled with the high tide Friday morning.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Storm surge causing flooding, road closures around Cape Fear

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Areas of the Cape Fear are seeing significant flooding from storm surge during Hurricane Ian’s approach at high tide causing road closures across multiple counties. The Sunset Beach bridge is closed due to a breach of the causeway. Southport is used to seeing...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
WILMINGTON, NC

