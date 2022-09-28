BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Thursday was the last day Carolina Shores residents were able to get sandbags from the town’s recycling center, ahead of the storm. Residents were able to stop by yesterday and today from 8am to 4pm to fill and load their own sandbags. Town officials hope the sandbags will give residents a sense of comfort as they make preparations and brace for the impact of Ian.

CAROLINA SHORES, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO