Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With a death toll nearing three dozen, rescuers searched on Saturday for survivors among the Florida homes ruined by Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage from the powerful storm’s strike there as stunned residents began the painstaking task of surveying their losses. Ian, one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., terrorized millions of people for most of the week, battering western Cuba before raking across Florida from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, where it mustered enough strength for a final assault on South Carolina. The storm was expected to weaken through the day as it moves across the mid-Atlantic. At least 31 people were confirmed dead, including 27 people in Florida mostly from drowning but others from the storm’s tragic aftereffects. An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said. As of Saturday, more than 1,000 people had been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told The Associated Press while airborne to Florida.
Elon Musk, Ron DeSantis partner to put satellites in areas struck by Hurricane Ian
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has struck a partnership with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to provide satellites for areas of Southwest Florida still without connectivity after Hurricane Ian. More than 100 of SpaceX’s Starlight satellites will be set up across Southwest Florida, with the majority going to Lee, Charlotte, Collier,...
About 10,000 people still in Florida shelters after Hurricane Ian, officials say
Roughly 10,000 people throughout Florida remain housed in shelters after evacuating their homes, officials said Saturday, as Hurricane Ian response efforts continued three days after the disaster.
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
33 Of The Most Fabulous Family Vacation Destinations (For All Ages And Every Type Of Adventure)
From hiking in the mountains to snorkeling in the crystal blue sea, there's a destination for every type of family.
