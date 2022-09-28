Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is ‘headed for Giants’ when he hits free agency, according to MLB insiders
AARON JUDGE is enjoying the best season of his MLB career. The Yankees right fielder, 30, has crashed 61 home runs and is currently level with Roger Maris' American League record. Judge's deal in the Bronx expires at the end of this campaign and he's yet to commit to a...
Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
Derek Jeter Has 1-Word Reaction To Aaron Judge's Home Run
Derek Jeter is a happy man on Wednesday night. The New York Yankees legend watched slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying both the franchise record and the American League record, set by Roger Maris. Judge will attempt to break the American League record prior...
Josh Donaldson clearly uncomfortable in Yankees clubhouse after Judge, Rizzo trolls
Josh Donaldson recently became a father (again) in the beginning of September after welcoming his second daughter into the world. He got to celebrate once again this month on Tuesday night when the New York Yankees clinched the AL East in Toronto. A party ensued in the visiting clubhouse when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Mets outfielder injury update isn’t very encouraging
It’s not looking great for Starling Marte. Marte was diagnosed earlier this month with a broken middle finger on his right hand and landed on the injured list after getting hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller on Sept. 6.
thecomeback.com
Curt Schilling has blunt take on Aaron Judge
One thing that Curt Schilling has in common with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa is that none of them are in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite putting up big numbers during their playing careers. While the other three are seemingly being kept out because of PED use, Schilling’s absence is likely more related to just a good, old-fashioned dislike of him as a person.
Miguel Andújar joining Pirates angers Yankees fans over lost Gerrit Cole trade
It’s all come full circle. Gerrit Cole is on the New York Yankees. Clint (Jackson) Frazier is floating along. And Miguel Andújar is a Pittsburgh Pirate. Just like we drew it all up … back in 2018 before Cole was sent to the Houston Astros after the Buccos spurned the Yanks in trade talks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics
Whether you believe the American League MVP should be won by New York Yankees Aaron Judge or Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani, that trophy debate should get a little bit hotter. That’s after Ohtani came within just four outs away of recording a no-hitter in Thursday night’s home game against the Oakland Athletics.
Yardbarker
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
David Cone reveals he counseled Yankees’ Gerrit Cole on emotions, HRs
The last time New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole toed the rubber at home in Yankee Stadium, it seemed like he’d put his recent (well, persistent, actually) home run troubles behind him. Staked to a 4-1 lead against the last-place Red Sox, Cole’s changeup was a bit erratic, but...
Projecting the Yankees starting outfield for the playoffs
The New York Yankees are less than two weeks away from participating in the 2022 playoffs. They finally locked down the No. 1 seed in the AL East after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, celebrating on the back of a Jameson Taillon gem. However, there are a...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
Yardbarker
Yankees' Zack Britton Leaves Game With Apparent Injury
Yankees reliever Zack Britton exited Friday night's game against the Orioles with an apparent injury after throwing a wild sinker in the sixth inning. The left-hander motioned to the dugout instantly after throwing a pitch to the backstop that allowed a run to score, his ninth pitch since coming in from the bullpen.
Yankees set to get key player back for playoffs
The New York Yankees appear to be getting healthy at the right time with the postseason looming. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Matt Carpenter is ramping up for a return to action. Carpenter could play in the team’s final regular season series against Texas, but seems all but certain to return for the ALDS no matter what.
Popculture
Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child
A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
Comments / 0