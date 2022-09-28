Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians flee Lyman as Ukrainian troops retake city a day after Putin’s illegal annexation – live
Russian defence ministry says troops have withdrawn amid ‘threat of encirclement’
Russia withdraws its troops from a key city encircled by Ukrainian forces
Russia pulled troops out Saturday from the eastern Ukrainian city of Lyman, which it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Russian TV presenter and prominent Putin propagandist laments that 'the West is starting to mock us' over Ukraine war
Vladimir Solovyov, a firebrand Russian TV presenter known for promoting pro-Kremlin propaganda, bemoaned Russia's progress in its Ukraine invasion.
Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote
HELSINKI — (AP) — Russia's attack on Ukraine shaped the general election Saturday in neighboring Latvia, where divisions among the Baltic country's sizable ethnic-Russian minority were expected to influence the makeup of parliament and war-induced energy concerns will dominate the next government. A joint exit poll after the...
Obama Privately Said 1 Trump Term Could Be OK But 2 'Would Be A Problem': Report
In previously unreleased remarks from the final days of his presidency, Obama expressed his fears over a possible eight years of Trump.
