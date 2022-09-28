Read full article on original website
wfxb.com
What The City Plans To Do With Land Of 2 S.C. Campgrounds
Two Myrtle Beach campgrounds may finally own their own land. The city of Myrtle Beach owns 143 acres inside Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Family Camping Resort. The city has leased the property to the campgrounds for years. Through an agreement, the city would receive 25% of the revenue from the lease while Horry County would receive 75% which would go to the Myrtle Beach International Airport. In December 2020, the Myrtle Beach city council voted to sell the properties to the campgrounds for a combined $60 million. Horry County argued the sale price is below fair market value and objected to the city’s plan to keep all the money from the sale. Horry County filed a lawsuit but it was dismissed. Now, the city is planning to proceed with the sale of the land.
The State Port Pilot
Major Oak Island beach plan goes to hearing Tuesday
Oak Island Town Council reviewed details of a planned major beach project on Tuesday, ahead of a public hearing planned for October 4 that may – or may not – lead to a decision. Contract engineers again laid out the bigger picture of a $40-million project in 2024-2025 and ongoing maintenance costs estimated at $33-million every six years.
The State Port Pilot
Dosher Hospital projects a $2-million net income in 2022-23 budget
Dosher Memorial Hospital trustees project a net income of $2-million in operations in the 2022-23 budget approved by the board at its Sept. 19 meeting. Its current fiscal year ends Sept. 30, and as of August 31 the hospital reported a net operating income of $5.6-million after expenses and deductions – quite a difference from the $690,870 that was projected.
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Drive staple closes; local cities going green with EV chargers
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — There is one less seafood restaurant on the Grand Strand as a North Myrtle Beach landmark on Ocean Drive has closed its doors for the last time after decades in business. Duffy Street Seafood Shack Main St recently announced it was closing after 27 years,...
whqr.org
NHC considering $12 million purchase of former Bank of America building for CFCC nursing program expansion
Monday’s vote will follow a public hearing, giving the public the chance to weigh in on the proposal. The project would create significant classroom and laboratory space for the college’s nursing and allied health program at a time when, as county staff note in the proposal, the nation is experiencing a profound nursing shortage.
foxwilmington.com
Ian weakens but some flooding remains: the latest reports from Ocean Isle Beach and Wrightsville Beach
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Though not as strong as it was when it hit the west coast of Florida, Ian continues to cause damage as it moves back inland at the South Carolina coast. 5:10 p.m. The tornado watch for all of Southeastern North Carolina has been cancelled. Gusty...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington sees flooding along Water Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ian is slowly pulling away from the Cape Fear, but it’s left its mark on the area. In addition to storm surge and damage around the area, the City of Wilmington was flooded due to storm surge. The worst of the flooding was seen...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Effects of Ian felt in New Hanover County Beaches
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Effects of Ian were being felt in New Hanover Beaches causing heavy winds, rains, and high surf. The impact of Ian felt in Carolina Beach, the surf could be seen pouring into Canal Drive. The water got so high, a police emergency truck...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bridges remain open for now as winds begin to increase
CAPE FEAR (WWAY) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Carolinas, the winds are expected to increase across the Cape Fear. Wind gusts upwards of 45 mph have already been reported. With increasing winds comes the increased chance of bridge closures. For now, we haven’t received any reports...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Storm surge causing flooding, road closures around Cape Fear
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Areas of the Cape Fear are seeing significant flooding from storm surge during Hurricane Ian’s approach at high tide causing road closures across multiple counties. The Sunset Beach bridge is closed due to a breach of the causeway. Southport is used to seeing...
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ian causes bridge closures and dune damage, Holden and Sunset Beaches
Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Heavy rain and gusty winds from Ian forced police to close the causeway at Sunset Beach to drivers on Friday, as well as the Holden Beach Bridge. Officers also blocked off several intersections due to the dangerous conditions. Sunset Beach Chief of Police Ken Klamar...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Shores provides residents with sandbags for storm preparations
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Thursday was the last day Carolina Shores residents were able to get sandbags from the town’s recycling center, ahead of the storm. Residents were able to stop by yesterday and today from 8am to 4pm to fill and load their own sandbags. Town officials hope the sandbags will give residents a sense of comfort as they make preparations and brace for the impact of Ian.
foxwilmington.com
Hurricane Ian traffic: some Wilmington roads closed due to flooding
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities across southeastern North Carolina have announced the closure of multiple roads as local communities feel the effects of Hurricane Ian. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded roadways. This story will be...
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Pier collapse caught on camera in Myrtle Beach
FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's sister station WMBF. Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
whqr.org
Hurricane Ian updates: Storm surge, flooding, and tornadoes
The worst of the wind and rain effects will be felt this afternoon; flooding and storm surge will likely persist into the weekend. Brunswick County will get the brunt of Ian’s force in North Carolina, with wind gusts of 70 to 90 miles per hour in Shallotte and Callabash. Coastal Brunswick will also see some of the most severe storm surges, according to the National Weather Service's Wilmington office.
foxwilmington.com
Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Boat Show going on as planned, with some changes
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian is set to bring wind and rain to the Cape Fear on Friday, but the Wilmington Boat Show is still pushing forward. The annual event is scheduled to kick off Friday at noon, running until 6:00 pm. Doors will be open again on Saturday from 10:00 am through 6:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Conditions expected to worsen as Ian continues towards southeast coast
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian continues to move towards an expected landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon. The storm has sustained winds of 85 mph as of the 8:00 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is projected to make landfall somewhere south of the Myrtle Beach...
