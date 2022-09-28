ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wfxb.com

What The City Plans To Do With Land Of 2 S.C. Campgrounds

Two Myrtle Beach campgrounds may finally own their own land. The city of Myrtle Beach owns 143 acres inside Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Family Camping Resort. The city has leased the property to the campgrounds for years. Through an agreement, the city would receive 25% of the revenue from the lease while Horry County would receive 75% which would go to the Myrtle Beach International Airport. In December 2020, the Myrtle Beach city council voted to sell the properties to the campgrounds for a combined $60 million. Horry County argued the sale price is below fair market value and objected to the city’s plan to keep all the money from the sale. Horry County filed a lawsuit but it was dismissed. Now, the city is planning to proceed with the sale of the land.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The State Port Pilot

Major Oak Island beach plan goes to hearing Tuesday

Oak Island Town Council reviewed details of a planned major beach project on Tuesday, ahead of a public hearing planned for October 4 that may – or may not – lead to a decision. Contract engineers again laid out the bigger picture of a $40-million project in 2024-2025 and ongoing maintenance costs estimated at $33-million every six years.
OAK ISLAND, NC
The State Port Pilot

Dosher Hospital projects a $2-million net income in 2022-23 budget

Dosher Memorial Hospital trustees project a net income of $2-million in operations in the 2022-23 budget approved by the board at its Sept. 19 meeting. Its current fiscal year ends Sept. 30, and as of August 31 the hospital reported a net operating income of $5.6-million after expenses and deductions – quite a difference from the $690,870 that was projected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Island, NC
Government
City
Oak Island, NC
Oak Island, NC
Business
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington sees flooding along Water Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ian is slowly pulling away from the Cape Fear, but it’s left its mark on the area. In addition to storm surge and damage around the area, the City of Wilmington was flooded due to storm surge. The worst of the flooding was seen...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Effects of Ian felt in New Hanover County Beaches

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Effects of Ian were being felt in New Hanover Beaches causing heavy winds, rains, and high surf. The impact of Ian felt in Carolina Beach, the surf could be seen pouring into Canal Drive. The water got so high, a police emergency truck...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bridges remain open for now as winds begin to increase

CAPE FEAR (WWAY) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Carolinas, the winds are expected to increase across the Cape Fear. Wind gusts upwards of 45 mph have already been reported. With increasing winds comes the increased chance of bridge closures. For now, we haven’t received any reports...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Storm surge causing flooding, road closures around Cape Fear

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Areas of the Cape Fear are seeing significant flooding from storm surge during Hurricane Ian’s approach at high tide causing road closures across multiple counties. The Sunset Beach bridge is closed due to a breach of the causeway. Southport is used to seeing...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ian causes bridge closures and dune damage, Holden and Sunset Beaches

Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Heavy rain and gusty winds from Ian forced police to close the causeway at Sunset Beach to drivers on Friday, as well as the Holden Beach Bridge. Officers also blocked off several intersections due to the dangerous conditions. Sunset Beach Chief of Police Ken Klamar...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Shores provides residents with sandbags for storm preparations

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Thursday was the last day Carolina Shores residents were able to get sandbags from the town’s recycling center, ahead of the storm. Residents were able to stop by yesterday and today from 8am to 4pm to fill and load their own sandbags. Town officials hope the sandbags will give residents a sense of comfort as they make preparations and brace for the impact of Ian.
CAROLINA SHORES, NC
foxwilmington.com

Hurricane Ian traffic: some Wilmington roads closed due to flooding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities across southeastern North Carolina have announced the closure of multiple roads as local communities feel the effects of Hurricane Ian. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded roadways. This story will be...
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Pier collapse caught on camera in Myrtle Beach

FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's sister station WMBF. Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
whqr.org

Hurricane Ian updates: Storm surge, flooding, and tornadoes

The worst of the wind and rain effects will be felt this afternoon; flooding and storm surge will likely persist into the weekend. Brunswick County will get the brunt of Ian’s force in North Carolina, with wind gusts of 70 to 90 miles per hour in Shallotte and Callabash. Coastal Brunswick will also see some of the most severe storm surges, according to the National Weather Service's Wilmington office.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Boat Show going on as planned, with some changes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian is set to bring wind and rain to the Cape Fear on Friday, but the Wilmington Boat Show is still pushing forward. The annual event is scheduled to kick off Friday at noon, running until 6:00 pm. Doors will be open again on Saturday from 10:00 am through 6:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Conditions expected to worsen as Ian continues towards southeast coast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian continues to move towards an expected landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon. The storm has sustained winds of 85 mph as of the 8:00 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is projected to make landfall somewhere south of the Myrtle Beach...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy