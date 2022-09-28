Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Western Isles council faces significant challenges
The Accounts Commission has raised concerns about staffing and "significant" financial challenges facing Comhairle nan Eilean Siar. The watchdog said the council had responded well to the Covid pandemic and had improved education services while supporting the local economy. But it warned the Western Isles' local authority did not have...
Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
howafrica.com
Labour MP Rupa Huq Suspended For Making ‘Racist Comments’ About UK’s First Black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Rupa Huq, a Labour MP has been suspended for making ‘racist comments’ about UK’s first black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Huq had claimed that Kwasi was “superficially black” at a party conference panel event titled “what’s next for Labour’s Agenda on Race?”. She...
Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role
Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Truss admits £45bn mini-budget tax cuts did cause ‘disruption’
Liz Truss has admitted Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget caused “disruption” but insisted they were right to act to get the economy moving and to protect families from soaring energy bills.As Tories prepared to head to Birmingham for their annual conference, the Prime Minister warned the country faced a “difficult winter” ahead as she indicated she had no plans to reverse her tax-cutting agenda.“I recognise there has been disruption but it was really, really important we were able to get help to families as soon as possible,” she said in a pooled interview with broadcasters on Friday.“This is going to be...
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng meet with Office for Budget Responsibility amid market turmoil
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng met with the Office for Budget Responsibility on Friday morning.The unusual meeting will be seen as the latest effort by the prime minister and chancellor to reassure markets and voters that the economic turmoil of recent days is under control.Following a discussion with Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng, the OBR confirmed it will deliver an initial forecast on 7 October which “will, as always, be based on our independent judgment about economic and fiscal prospects and the impact of the government’s policies”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Tory mayor rebukes fellow Conservative for ‘Birmingham is a dump’ tweet
The Tory Mayor of the West Midlands has rebuked a fellow Conservative for describing Birmingham as a “dump” after he travelled to the city during party conference season.Daniel Grainger, the chairman of Young Conservative Network (YCN), was told to leave and “take anyone with the same views with you” by Andy Street after sharing the remark on Twitter.Mr Grainger later apologised and deleted the post – which had read: “Birmingham is a dump.” – claiming it “was not about the city” and that he had been the victim of a mugging attempt earlier on Saturday.The city is hosting the Conservative...
Devolved nations demand meeting with Kwasi Kwarteng over austerity fears
Devolved governments leaders have demanded an urgent meeting with chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng over his “disastrous” mini-Budget and fears of new age of austerity.The finance ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland warned that the Liz Truss government’s “huge gamble” on borrowing-fuelled tax cuts will mean a decade of spending cuts.In a joint letter they shared their alarm over reports that all government departments would be asked to make cuts – pointing out that devolved budget settlements have already been diminished by inflation.The senior devolved ministers said “the largest set of unfunded tax cuts for the rich in over 50...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Short-term lets licencing scheme comes into effect in Scotland
A new licensing scheme for Airbnb-style short-term lets has come into effect across Scotland. Fines of up to £2,500 can be imposed on hosts who rent out their property without a licence. The Scottish government said the scheme was developed in response to residents' concerns about the impact of...
NHS staff quitting for private sector jobs as cost of living crisis intensifies, leaders warn
The cost of living crisis is forcing healthcare workers to walk away from the NHS in pursuit of better-paid jobs, trust leaders have warned.As energy, food and transport costs rise, staff are skipping meals to feed their children or taking on second jobs, with some also struggling to make the journey to work, according to a new survey of NHS trusts in England.Health workers are turning to the hospitality or retail sectors, placing further strain on an already overburdened NHS, leaders say. Two-thirds of surveyed trusts “report a significant or severe impact from staff leaving”, with services struggling to respond...
Truss mini-budget blasted as ‘inept madness’ by senior Tory
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax giveaway budget has been condemned as “inept madness” by a senior Conservative MP.Simon Hoare compared the events of the past week to Black Wednesday in 1992, when the Conservative government’s claims to economic competence were blown out of the water by its failed attempt to keep the UK in the European exchange rate mechanism.And he firmly rejected government suggestions that the turmoil in the markets was triggered by factors beyond its control, insisting that the problems were “authored” in No 10 and the Treasury.The Bank of England stepped in today to try to...
U.K.・
Watchdog to deliver verdict on budget next week but Kwarteng won’t publish it
The Treasury watchdog will deliver a report on Kwasi Kwarteng’s backfiring budget next week, but the chancellor is refusing to publish it until November.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) was barred from assessing last week’s tax-slashing package – a controversial move which helped trigger the financial and political crisis that followed.Following an emergency meeting with Liz Truss and the chancellor, the OBR said it will deliver “an initial forecast” next Friday on “economic and fiscal prospects and the impact of the government’s policies”.But the Treasury made clear immediately that nothing will be published until 23 November, when the chancellor...
Employers urge UK government to show it really can boost growth
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's government must reform areas such as immigration and climate change to show it really can boost economic growth after it sent markets into a tailspin with a huge tax cuts announcement, the head of an employers group said on Wednesday.
BBC
Stormont: Heaton-Harris 'will call election' if executive does not return
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will call a Stormont election if an executive is not functioning within a month. He said he was under a legal obligation to order a vote on 28 October if politicians had not restored the devolved institutions. "I will have to make...
NI consumers will not lose out on energy support offered in GB – Liz Truss
Liz Truss has insisted that people in Northern Ireland will not lose out on energy support being offered to consumers elsewhere in the UK.Northern Ireland’s energy market operates differently to the model in Great Britain, with specific rules and regulations.The region is also without a devolved government due to the political row over the Northern Ireland Protocol post-Brexit trading arrangements.This weekend the Government will introduce its Energy Price Guarantee in the rest of the UK, under which a typical household will pay on average £2,500 a year for their energy for the next two years from October 1.What I can...
Record 8m households in UK struggle to manage telecoms bills, says Ofcom
A record 8 million UK households are facing problems paying their mobile, broadband, pay-TV and streaming bills, prompting the media regulator to call on the biggest telecoms companies to reconsider the inflation-busting price rises planned for the spring. Ofcom found in its annual affordability survey that one in seven families...
BBC
Port Talbot: Liz Truss promises talks with Tata on steelworks' future
UK ministers will talk to Port Talbot steelworks' owners, after warnings the plant could close without a deal for subsidies to reduce carbon emissions, Liz Truss has told BBC Wales. The prime minister promised discussions with Tata about the future of the plant, which employs 4,000 people. She said it...
Kwasi Kwarteng to keep expert OBR Budget verdict secret for nearly two months
An expert watchdog’s verdict on the tax-slashing mini-Budget will be kept secret for nearly two months after the chancellor refused to publish it.Kwasi Kwarteng is defying calls, including from Conservative MPs, to reassure markets by revealing the official forecast of how his dash for growth will affect the economy.After an unprecedented emergency Downing Street meeting on Friday, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said its initial findings would be on the chancellor’s desk within a week.But the Treasury quickly made clear nothing would be published until Mr Kwarteng delivers a new economic statement on 23 November, despite protests that...
Bombshell polls throw massive question mark over Liz Truss’s future as PM
Liz Truss’s hopes of long-term survival as prime minister have been dealt a massive blow by a bombshell series of polls, giving Labour leads of up to 33 points and showing support for the Tories melting away after her “kamikaze” mini-Budget of tax giveaways for the rich.The prime minister emerged from five days of silence on Thursday to deliver a defiant defence of the £45bn package, which she insisted was “the right plan” even while admitting it handed “disproportionate” cash gains to the wealthiest in society.But independent experts described the package unveiled by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday as...
Liz Truss faces Tory rebellion if she squeezes benefits while slashing taxes for richest
TORY MPs are plotting to rebel if Liz Truss squeezes benefits while slashing taxes for the richest. The PM is planning to raise payments in line with earnings instead of the higher rate of inflation to save £5billion. Pensioners are safe from her cost-cutting drive after Kwasi Kwarteng said...
Comments / 0