Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Tulsa State Fair Underway, Organizers Anticipate Over 1M Visitors
The 11 days of Awesome have finally kicked off and huge crowds are expected at the Tulsa State Fair this year. The Tulsa State Fair is officially underway, and more than a million visitors are expected. One of the changes is that the Mega Ride Center is now inside, which will make it easier for people to enjoy the dozens of rides outside. Chief Operating Officer Amanda Blair said she hopes moving the Wristband Redemption Center inside will make the process easier for staff and fair goers.
news9.com
Several Unique Food Options Available At The Tulsa State Fair
It's day two of the Tulsa State Fair and there's all kinds of unique foods to try. Fairs are known to have wacky food options, but some of the foods at the Tulsa State Fair aren't just unique, they are award winning. You can count on deep-fried favorites like corn...
City officials announces plans to build an inclusive playground in Tulsa
According to officials, the new playground at Whiteside Park will be one of "the most inclusive play spaces" in the Sooner State.
What you need to know about the Tulsa State Fair
According to the fair's website, the Tulsa State Fair is Tulsa's largest family event. It's always held starting on the fourth Thursday after Labor Day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Couple Renews Vows At Tulsa State Fair After 50 Years Of Marriage
A couple is celebrating 50 years of marriage by renewing their vows at a place especially meaningful for them: The Tulsa State Fair. The two went on their first date there back in 1969 and said the rest was history. Jack And Sherry Kovnas are the artists behind the beautiful...
Look: Tulsa Uniform Combo Revealed
The Bearcats haven't traveled to face the Golden Hurricane since 2016.
kjrh.com
Friendship Church celebrates 100 years in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Friendship Church is celebrating 100 years in the community. “100 years, we say we’re just getting started,” said Senior Pastor Jamaal Dyer, who has led the church for the past four years. “Embodies community, embodies people, embodies family. That’s just who friendship has been...
Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants to diversify the experience, extend hours
TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants are breaking the mold and opening at night. Both businesses said it’s important to diversify the experience as people return to eating in restaurants post-COVID. Bramble in Tulsa’s Pearl District is swapping jelly for salsa. They’re now open at night when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Broken Arrow provides more details about canceled BBQ festival
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow doubled down that it was not at fault for a canceled BBQ festival that was supposed to happen on Sept. 24. The city provided a detailed timeline of events leading up to the day of Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at the Broken Arrow Events Park, on a Facebook post Tuesday.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
ORU soccer player killed in deadly south Tulsa crash
Officers say the victim was stopped at the stop light when another driver rear-ended them with their van.
KTUL
Tahlequah man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man drowned in Lake Tenkiller Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man is identified as 22-year-old Nathan Williams of Tahlequah. Troopers say they believe Williams was working on a dock over the water when he fell into the water and never resurfaced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Tulsa City Councilor discusses disappearance of rainbow crosswalk on Pride Street
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A section of 4th Street between Elgin Avenue and Lansing Avenue in downtown Tulsa is known as Pride Street, and it's no stranger to vandalism or hate. That's why when a rainbow section of the crosswalk was paved over, Councilor Kara Joy McKee's district, some feared the worst.
publicradiotulsa.org
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister speaks in Tulsa
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister visited Tulsa on Thursday for a conversation with Tulsa World columnist Ginnie Graham. The two covered a lot of material onstage at The University of Tulsa during what was billed as a forum for issues facing young people. Listen above for more.
Tulsa school board approves contract extension for Superintendent Deborah Gist
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted to approve Superintendent Deborah Gist contract extension on Thursday. The board voted 4-3 in executive session. “It is a gift to serve Team Tulsa and our city’s children and families, and it is a privilege to be your...
KOCO
Bridge Creek residents shaken up by recent earthquakes
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. — Homeowners in and around Bridge Creek have been shaken up the last few days as several earthquakes have been recorded in the area. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that an energy company has been told to stop fracking in the area. KOCO 5's...
TCSO adds AI technology in effort to reunite lost parents and children at Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — One of the biggest non-criminal concerns for law enforcement at the Tulsa State Fair is trying to locate children who become separated from their parents while visiting the fair. This year, the Tulsa County Sheriff Office has a new tool at its disposal. In addition to...
22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man fell into the water but never returned to the surface....
Tulsa home a total loss following fire overnight
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
news9.com
Deadly Shooting Investigated At Tulsa McLain High School
At least one person has been killed in a shooting at McLain High School Friday night, according to Tulsa Police. The school is located at 4929 N. Peoria Ave. Tulsa Police are asking people to stay away from the area. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at McClain's homecoming...
Comments / 0