ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Tulsa State Fair Underway, Organizers Anticipate Over 1M Visitors

The 11 days of Awesome have finally kicked off and huge crowds are expected at the Tulsa State Fair this year. The Tulsa State Fair is officially underway, and more than a million visitors are expected. One of the changes is that the Mega Ride Center is now inside, which will make it easier for people to enjoy the dozens of rides outside. Chief Operating Officer Amanda Blair said she hopes moving the Wristband Redemption Center inside will make the process easier for staff and fair goers.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Several Unique Food Options Available At The Tulsa State Fair

It's day two of the Tulsa State Fair and there's all kinds of unique foods to try. Fairs are known to have wacky food options, but some of the foods at the Tulsa State Fair aren't just unique, they are award winning. You can count on deep-fried favorites like corn...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jenks, OK
Education
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Jenks, OK
kjrh.com

Friendship Church celebrates 100 years in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Friendship Church is celebrating 100 years in the community. “100 years, we say we’re just getting started,” said Senior Pastor Jamaal Dyer, who has led the church for the past four years. “Embodies community, embodies people, embodies family. That’s just who friendship has been...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Marching Band#Rose Parade#Roses#Highschool#Festival
KRMG

Broken Arrow provides more details about canceled BBQ festival

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow doubled down that it was not at fault for a canceled BBQ festival that was supposed to happen on Sept. 24. The city provided a detailed timeline of events leading up to the day of Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at the Broken Arrow Events Park, on a Facebook post Tuesday.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone

A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
CLEVELAND, OK
KTUL

Tahlequah man drowns in Lake Tenkiller

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man drowned in Lake Tenkiller Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man is identified as 22-year-old Nathan Williams of Tahlequah. Troopers say they believe Williams was working on a dock over the water when he fell into the water and never resurfaced.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
publicradiotulsa.org

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister speaks in Tulsa

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister visited Tulsa on Thursday for a conversation with Tulsa World columnist Ginnie Graham. The two covered a lot of material onstage at The University of Tulsa during what was billed as a forum for issues facing young people. Listen above for more.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Bridge Creek residents shaken up by recent earthquakes

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. — Homeowners in and around Bridge Creek have been shaken up the last few days as several earthquakes have been recorded in the area. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that an energy company has been told to stop fracking in the area. KOCO 5's...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man fell into the water but never returned to the surface....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa home a total loss following fire overnight

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Deadly Shooting Investigated At Tulsa McLain High School

At least one person has been killed in a shooting at McLain High School Friday night, according to Tulsa Police. The school is located at 4929 N. Peoria Ave. Tulsa Police are asking people to stay away from the area. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at McClain's homecoming...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy