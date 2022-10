Mortgage rates surged to the highest level since 2007, with higher borrowing costs turning the screws even tighter on the quickly cooling US housing market. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.7%, up from 6.29% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Rates tracked a surge in 10-year Treasury yields, which approached 4% earlier this week.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO