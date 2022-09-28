ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds Gather in St. Paul for Boarding School Survivors Candlelight Vigil

Saint Paul, MINN. — Hundreds gathered at Leif Erickson Park in downtown St. Paul on Thursday for a candlelight vigil honoring those who attended federal Indian Boarding Schools. The event was hosted by the Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS). Attendees engaged in ceremony and song and listened...
Q&A: Heather Miller, Illinois State Museum Director of Tribal Relations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Museum has hired Heather Miller (Wyandotte Nation) to fill a new leadership role as director of tribal relations. In her new role, Miller will build relationships with dozens of tribal nations the museum is undertaking consultation with in an effort to clear its collection of 7,590 human remains and 36,400 burial objects, according to the federal database.
NATIVE VOTER SURVEY: What Issues Matter Matter Most to You?

Native News Online is launching an election survey to determine what issues are most important to our tribal citizens and Native communities as we head into the 2022 midterm elections. As one of America’s most-read Native news sources, Native News Online feels strongly that American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native...
