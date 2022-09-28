SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Museum has hired Heather Miller (Wyandotte Nation) to fill a new leadership role as director of tribal relations. In her new role, Miller will build relationships with dozens of tribal nations the museum is undertaking consultation with in an effort to clear its collection of 7,590 human remains and 36,400 burial objects, according to the federal database.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO