Getting To Know The Team Behind Plato – The Platform Uniting And Uplifting The Engineering Community Through Prestigious Mentorship
Plato was founded in 2017 with the goal of bringing together the engineering community to share knowledge and best practices. The mentorship platform for engineering leaders is powered by an impressive and curated community of mentors from leading tech companies around the world including Google, Facebook, Lyft, Slack, Netflix, and Spotify. In the words of John C Crosby, "Mentoring is a brain to pick, an ear to listen, and a push in the right direction."
Moving Tech Industry Forward With Critical Innovations; The Idea
In this article, we draw the opinions of two of tech's finest in varying fields. Dr. Shinya Yamamoto, is a serial entrepreneur and an investor. He's the Founder & CEO of Link & Innovation Inc., and is a well-known startup mentor, leading the digital innovation field. The other contributor is...
‘It’s just not worth it’: why employers still can’t get staff back to the office
‘You haven’t been in the office this week. Why?” The worker in question hadn’t expected such an email from his boss. Based in Asia but working for a large US media organisation, he had been on an overseas work trip, and his failure to swipe his pass at the building’s turnstiles while he was away had triggered an alert.
Sirge.io Wants to Fix Your Shopify eCommerce stores Facebook and TikTok Ads Attribution and Tracking Problems
Denizens of the digital realms are no strangers to the occasional update that both causes and solves problems. Operating systems, search engine algorithms, and even terms of use and policies have all been known to wreck chaos for some users when they were updated. The iOS 14.5 update, however, brought only good. It allowed them to easily avoid being tracked, which now required an opt-in. Users were happy with the update. Marketers and advertisers - not so much.
Four Reasons to Invest In a Customer Data Platform
In today's increasingly data-driven world, customer data platforms are a game changer for businesses. As you know, customer data is essential for businesses because it lets owners know their customers better and get more insights into serving them better. Yet, this is only possible with a robust customer data platform.
How Lunio is Combating PPC Fraud to Boost Paid Ad Performance
Digital marketing has become a pillar of every company's customer acquisition process. Paid ads are cost-effective acquisition channels since companies pay per click, compared to legacy advertising models that require upfront payments with no way to measure engagement. However, customer acquisition channels are replete with fraudulent activity. For instance, scammers...
How Well Do We Know Our Romantic Partners?
Research shows that people have a positive bias when evaluating their partners. We can inflate our perceptions of a partner's good qualities while still accurately knowing where they stand relative to others. We tend to be relatively accurate in our assessments of our partners' objective abilities. How well do we...
Attraction Is the First Step to a Meaningful Relationship
People form groups for communal interaction, and lovers pair off for romantic relationships. Males tend to be attracted to physical beauty, a sign of reproductive health. Women have historically shown preferences for selecting mates who can ensure their survival as well as the survival of their offspring. Personality and self...
How to Avoid Imposter Syndrome and Be a Successful Entrepreneur
Why do some people achieve everything they want even when they aren’t qualified while others struggle? It has to do with conveying confidence in one’s communication. Here is how you can ensure you feel and appear confident.
Employees are feeling disconnected from their company culture. The solution might be in the onboarding process
Onboarding a new employee can be a long, tedious and expensive process. However, the results of surveys and corporate interviews suggest that an underdeveloped onboarding process -- one that doesn't meet a new hire's social and professional needs -- could ultimately lead to high rates of resignations. The goal of...
Meet the Black Media Entrepreneur Who Is Uplifting Girls and Promoting Businesses
LaToyia S. Jordan, a multi-award-winning trailblazer in media, didn’t always feel confident and beautiful. Through faith and resilience, the serial entrepreneur is amplifying her mantra, “girl keep thriving,” by building our young ladies up one girl at a time. Jordan is the founder of I Am Beautiful...
4 Ways to Lead in the Best and Worst of Times to Drive Your Business
Here's how to pivot your approach to management to engage and motivate all employees, regardless of the current climate.
3 Steps to Forge a Stronger Alignment With Your Client
When it comes to building strong relationships with clients, you must consider their unique worldviews to fully understand and meet their needs.
