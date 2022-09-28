Denizens of the digital realms are no strangers to the occasional update that both causes and solves problems. Operating systems, search engine algorithms, and even terms of use and policies have all been known to wreck chaos for some users when they were updated. The iOS 14.5 update, however, brought only good. It allowed them to easily avoid being tracked, which now required an opt-in. Users were happy with the update. Marketers and advertisers - not so much.

