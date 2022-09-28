ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tech Times

Getting To Know The Team Behind Plato – The Platform Uniting And Uplifting The Engineering Community Through Prestigious Mentorship

Plato was founded in 2017 with the goal of bringing together the engineering community to share knowledge and best practices. The mentorship platform for engineering leaders is powered by an impressive and curated community of mentors from leading tech companies around the world including Google, Facebook, Lyft, Slack, Netflix, and Spotify. In the words of John C Crosby, "Mentoring is a brain to pick, an ear to listen, and a push in the right direction."
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Tech Times

Moving Tech Industry Forward With Critical Innovations; The Idea

In this article, we draw the opinions of two of tech's finest in varying fields. Dr. Shinya Yamamoto, is a serial entrepreneur and an investor. He's the Founder & CEO of Link & Innovation Inc., and is a well-known startup mentor, leading the digital innovation field. The other contributor is...
BUSINESS
Tech Times

Sirge.io Wants to Fix Your Shopify eCommerce stores Facebook and TikTok Ads Attribution and Tracking Problems

Denizens of the digital realms are no strangers to the occasional update that both causes and solves problems. Operating systems, search engine algorithms, and even terms of use and policies have all been known to wreck chaos for some users when they were updated. The iOS 14.5 update, however, brought only good. It allowed them to easily avoid being tracked, which now required an opt-in. Users were happy with the update. Marketers and advertisers - not so much.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tech Times

Four Reasons to Invest In a Customer Data Platform

In today's increasingly data-driven world, customer data platforms are a game changer for businesses. As you know, customer data is essential for businesses because it lets owners know their customers better and get more insights into serving them better. Yet, this is only possible with a robust customer data platform.
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Times

How Lunio is Combating PPC Fraud to Boost Paid Ad Performance

Digital marketing has become a pillar of every company's customer acquisition process. Paid ads are cost-effective acquisition channels since companies pay per click, compared to legacy advertising models that require upfront payments with no way to measure engagement. However, customer acquisition channels are replete with fraudulent activity. For instance, scammers...
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

How Well Do We Know Our Romantic Partners?

Research shows that people have a positive bias when evaluating their partners. We can inflate our perceptions of a partner's good qualities while still accurately knowing where they stand relative to others. We tend to be relatively accurate in our assessments of our partners' objective abilities. How well do we...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Attraction Is the First Step to a Meaningful Relationship

People form groups for communal interaction, and lovers pair off for romantic relationships. Males tend to be attracted to physical beauty, a sign of reproductive health. Women have historically shown preferences for selecting mates who can ensure their survival as well as the survival of their offspring. Personality and self...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
