Hamilton County sheriff asks three western townships to pay $1M+ for patrols
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is asking three western townships to pay at least $1 million a year for regular patrols in that area.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Reports of a crash with injuries at Tylersville Road and Kingsgate Way in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Tylersville Road and Kingsgate Way in West Chester Township.
Whiteoak student dies in two-vehicle accident
HIGHLAND COUNTY – A 16-year-old Whiteoak High School freshman died in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash which occurred at approximately 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township, Highland County, according to a news release from the OSHP.
The Dent Schoolhouse: Meet the people behind one of Cincinnati's scariest haunts
The Dent Schoolhouse is one of the top Halloween Haunts in the country. It's inside an old schoolhouse that was built in the 1800s and shut down in 1950.
Five NKY school districts make list of top 25 in Cincinnati area
Niche.com released its top 25 school districts in the Greater Cincinnati Area for 2023, and five Northern Kentucky districts made the list. The rankings are based on an analysis of statistics such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
Hamilton family trying to reach relatives in Florida after Hurricane Ian
HAMILTON, Ohio — Search and rescue operations are underway in Florida as millions of people are without power. President Joe Biden says Hurricane Ian could end up being the deadliest hurricane in the state's history. Now, many people are trying to reach their loved ones who are stuck after the storm.
Police close a stretch of U.S. 50 following a crash in Whitewater Township
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police close stretch of U.S. 50 following a crash in Whitewater Township.
2 St. Bernard students fall from school window while fighting
Principal Bret Bohannon said the two students were transported to the hospital and have non-life-threatening injuries.
Kentucky Court Tells Anonymous Covington Students They Can’t Sue For Defamation If They’re Anonymous
You all remember the media shit-storm around kids from Covington Catholic High School and a run-in with folks in Washington DC that became a sort of Rorshach test demonstrating your political viewpoints based on how you viewed the encounter. The main character from Covington Catholic was Nick Sandmann, who sued a bunch of media orgs over their characterization of the events. While a few publications settled — for what it seems was clearly a tiny “nuisance fee” — Sandmann lost all of his other cases against the media, because there was no defamation at all.
