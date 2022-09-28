ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
thebrag.com

Dave Chappelle sings Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Taylor Hawkins tribute

It was an all-star affair as artists took to the stage to celebrate the life of late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Joan Jett, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Travis Barker, Kesha, Josh Homme, Joe Walsh, Wolfgang Van Halen and more came joined the Foo fighters in a musical extravaganza at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late music legend.
Daily Mail

Miley Cyrus reveals she performed Def Leppard's Photograph at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert as 'a personal request' from the late drummer in an old voice message

Miley Cyrus was among the dozens of musical artists to perform at the star-studded Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Night Crawling singer, who called the event 'the most special way to remember the MOST special person', joined members of Def Leppard, and other stars, to perform their 1983 hit song Photograph.
Miley Cyrus
Alex Lifeson
Chad Smith
Taylor Hawkins
Dave Grohl
Jack Black
Danny Carey
Greg Kurstin
Neil Peart
Omar Hakim
Geddy Lee
Loudwire

Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins

The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
Loudwire

Miley Cyrus Sings With Def Leppard + Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert brought a variety of musical highlights Tuesday night (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles, serving as a peak inside the many influences that thrived in the late drummer's mind. One of the highlights came when a trio of Def Leppard members stepped up to rock a couple of classic tracks, with a little assistance from Miley Cyrus, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett and their backing vocalists.
People

Musicians Remember Taylor Hawkins with Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Best Photos

On Sept. 27 in Los Angeles, some of the most major names in music came together at the Kia Forum to remember the life of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. As the show kicked off, longtime friend and Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl told the crowd, "If any of you have ever had the blessing to spend time with Taylor Hawkins you'll know that that dude could make you f------ smile, and dance, and laugh, and sing. So, what we've done is we've brought an even f------ crazier cast of characters for you tonight to play music that Taylor loved, by the people that Taylor loved and the people that loved Taylor."
Loudwire

Original Doobie Brothers Drummer John Hartman Has Died at 72

John "Little John" Hartman, the founding drummer of the classic rockers The Doobie Brothers, has died at 72, as Ultimate Classic Rock reported this week. Hartman played on all of the Doobies' hits of the 1970s, including "Listen to the Music" (1972), "Jesus Is Just Alright" (1972) and "Takin' It to the Streets" (1976). The drummer's visage is prominent on the cover art of the band's 1971 self-titled debut album.
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Wall Built to Keep Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth Apart

Sammy Hagar revealed details of the backstage wall that was built to keep him and David Lee Roth apart during their 2002 Sam and Dave tour. He said relations between the Van Halen singers had sunk so low that the only way to stay on the road was to avoid each other. Despite that, he continued to invite Roth to join him when it was his turn to perform.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
NME

5 Seconds Of Summer’s Luke Hemmings discusses Taylor Hawkins’ death

5 Seconds of Summer‘s Luke Hemmings has opened up about the death of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in a new interview. Sitting down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the band spoke about their musical inspirations, with singer Hemmings mentioning Hawkins and Dave Grohl. “There’s such a...
