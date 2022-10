The Navy and Coast Guard are searching for a civil service mariner who went missing from a Norfolk-based cargo ship off the coast of Virginia. The mariner, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was reported missing from USNS Medgar Evers Wednesday after the mariner failed to appear for a morning meeting, said LaShawn Sykes, a spokesperson for Military Sealift Command.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO