Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:
5-5-7-2, FIREBALL: 7
(five, five, seven, two; FIREBALL: seven)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:
5-5-7-2, FIREBALL: 7
(five, five, seven, two; FIREBALL: seven)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0