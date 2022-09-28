Mila Kunis says it was ‘really weird’ filming That ‘90s Show with Ashton Kutcher: ‘It made me super nervous’

Mila Kunis has said “it was really weird” filming the forthcoming spinoff series of That ‘70s Show with husband Ashton Kutcher .

In April, Netflix announced that it was going forward with That ‘90s Show, a sequel to the hit sitcom that the pair starred in for the entirety of its eight-season run, beginning in 1998.

Speaking to Access Hollywood in a recent video interview, Kunis said: “It was weird to shoot together, I will tell you. It made me super nervous.

“I was more nervous doing that than anything else in my career – to shoot with my husband on the set of That ‘70s show,” she admitted. “Because the set is exactly the same.”

The 39-year-old actor added: “To be married but to be at the place where we met – and it looks the same – was trippy.

“We walked on set, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is weird.’ It was really weird,” she continued.

“I would look at my husband while we were doing a scene or rehearsing and be like ‘Oh my God, that’s what you look like when you act.’”

Kutcher and Kunis initially met as castmates on the late 1990s comedy.

They didn’t begin dating until years later in 2012 and eventually got married in 2015. They share two children: Wyatt, seven, and Dimitri, five.

That ‘90s Show ’s release date has not yet been announced.