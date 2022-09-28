A 53-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday while pumping hot oil from a tanker truck to a holding tank at the Ozaukee County asphalt plant in the Town of Saukville. The Portage resident, who is an employee of the company that delivers oil to the plant at 3979 Lakeland Rd., was sprayed with hot oil when there was a problem with the transfer, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, which said the accident happened at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 27.

SAUKVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO