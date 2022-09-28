Read full article on original website
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
Texas Hunter Catches Legendary 'Man-Eating Dinosaur' Crocodile on Holiday
The enormous reptile was 15 feet long and weighed over 1,000 lbs.
IFLScience
Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme
Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
natureworldnews.com
Fossil Found by a Teacher in the Beach May Just Be Older than Dinosaurs
A "unique" fossil found peeking through the sand might be older than the first dinosaurs. A teacher made an astounding discovery that only occurs "every 50 or 100 years" while strolling along the beaches of Canada's east coast. What is a fossil?. The preserved remains, or signs of remains of...
Helicoprion Was a Shark-Like Fish With a Feeding Apparatus That Resembled a Buzzsaw
The prehistoric Helicoprion, which means "Spiral Saw," had a very unusual feeding apparatus that a scientist described as follows: "A permanently-tensed party favor studded with a fearsomely pointed dentition." The scientist was none other than geologist Alexander Petrovich Karpinsky who coined the name Helicoprion after discovering a whorl specimen in the Ural Mountains back in 1899.
Fox News
Researchers spot image resembling 50-foot megalodon shark, turns out to be large school of mackerel
Researchers studying sharks in the northwest Atlantic recently spotted a shape that temporarily led them to believe the extinct megalodon shark was still swimming in the deeps. The Atlantic Shark Institute shared the image captured on its fish finder to its social media accounts, saying researchers estimated the apparent megalodon...
Crystal-stuffed dinosaur eggs the size of cannonballs discovered in China
East China’s volcanic terrain is ideal for fossil hunters, who discovered the unusual eggs
natureworldnews.com
European Heat Waves Melts Glaciers, Revealing Viking Weapons Buried in Ice
As Europe's glaciers are being melted by the summer's heat wave, archaeologists in Norway have found weaponry from the Viking Age. The Jotunheimen Mountains in Norway's Innlandet County were the target of a study team from the Secrets of the Ice Glacier Archaeology Program. Archaeological Bullseye. The area, which is...
'Baby' island appears in Pacific Ocean after underwater volcano erupts
The Central Tonga Islands welcomed the birth of a new baby -- a baby island, that is.
natureworldnews.com
Chinese Pet-Cloning Company Announces Birth of the World’s First Cloned Arctic Wolf
A brief footage of the birth of the world's first cloned Arctic wolf was released to the world 100 days after it was born. The cloned female wolf pup (Canis lupus arctos), named Maya was birthed by an unlikely surrogate mother - a beagle - at a laboratory in Beijing, China, ScienceAlert reported. The Sinogene Biotechnology, a Chinese pet-cloning company in Beijing released the video at a press conference held on September 19.
IFLScience
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Humans evolved from armoured shark that lived 439 million years ago, researchers claim
HUMANS evolved from an armoured shark that lived 439 million years ago, researchers claim. Scientists reckon the bizarre beast could be our oldest jawed ancestor. The fish, named Fanjingshania renovata, grew to up to 2½ft. It was covered in bony plates and bristled with spines on its fins. It...
natureworldnews.com
First Fox to Hunt Fish for Food Observed by Scientists in Spain
The first fox to hunt fish for food was spotted by scientists in Spain. The very rare incident was caught on video that shows a male red fox (Vulpes vulpes) reportedly grabbing a carp during spring spawning season in the European country. This makes red foxes, along with wolves, to...
Massive 'bullseye' in Australian desert is evidence of an ancient reef
Satellite images revealed an ancient reef in a desert.
WIS-TV
A new island has emerged in the southwest Pacific Ocean
(HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A tiny new island cropped up earlier this month in the Pacific Ocean. Scientists said it’s not expected to be around for very long but has quickly grown in size. The island sits on the Home Reef seamount in the Central Tonga Islands. NASA Earth...
Scientists discover mysterious 'blue goo' organism on ocean floor in Caribbean
Scientists spotted an "unknown blue organism" during an ocean expedition in the Caribbean Sea in August.Researchers on the third "Voyage to the Ridge 2022" expedition encountered the mysterious creature while exploring south west of the St Croix island.Footage from a remotely operated vehicle shows a blue blob in the ocean.Scientists believe that the organism could be a soft coral, sponge, or tunicate, but it has not been formally identified.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Mystery voice heard during ITV's live coverage of Queen's funeralJacob Rees-Mogg announces energy bill discount for businessesVladimir Putin’s nuclear threat to west ‘absolutely clear’, says Sergei Markov
Squalicorax Was Known as the Dinosaur Devouring Shark
Squalicorax, also known as the crow shark, was a prehistoric shark that live 70-80 million years ago during the middle to the late Cretaceous period. Its most distinctive feature was its formidable teeth which are described as finely serrated blades.
