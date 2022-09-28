ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

PV Tech

Avantus scales up solar-storage development to provide ‘flexible, predictable output’

US solar and storage developer Avantus is scaling up a strategy of deploying high-capacity factor power plants that aim to maximise transmission infrastructure while limiting curtailment. Recently rebranded from 8minute Solar Energy, the California-headquartered company announced earlier this month that its development pipeline has doubled over the last two years...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PV Tech

Intersect Power closes US$3.1 billion financing to complete 2.2GW near-term portfolio, takes recent funding to US$6 billion

Utility-scale renewables developer Intersect Power has secured US$3.1 billion in project financing to complete its 2.2GW near-term clean energy portfolio in the US. The transactions cover construction financing, tax equity, operational letters of credit and portfolio level term debt with an aggregate of US$2.4 billion for new financing commitments and the allocation of US$675 million for the construction and operation of four solar projects with a capacity of 1.5GW of solar PV and a 1GWh battery energy storage system (BESS).
CALIFORNIA STATE
PV Tech

Solis showcases range of solutions at RE+ 2022

Solis has taken part in the RE+ exhibition in Anaheim, showcasing its portfolio of intelligent photovoltaic solutions for the US market. Installed solar PV capacity in the US is forecast to reach 20GW this year, the market stimulated by the government’s recently signed Inflation Reduction Act. Solis already has...
ANAHEIM, CA
PV Tech

Market share expectations for M10 modules rise again with speculation on PV industry standardization

PV InfoLink has updated its analysis of product market share based on different sizes of silicon wafers, indicating that, with M10 modules having a share exceeding 60% in the first half of the year, the overall figure for the format in 2022 has increased to 58%. With the analysts estimating the market share of 210 modules at just over 20% for the same period and, with some major players choosing to base investment in new technology cells on M10, the trend would suggest its continued growth to achieve mainstream status.
INDUSTRY
PV Tech

New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive

A research consortium has devised a proof of concept for a production line with a throughput of 15,000 to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount. The group of plant manufacturers, metrology companies and research institutions is being led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and was established to reduce production costs and alleviate supply bottlenecks as a means to deploy increasing amount of solar.
ENGINEERING
SPY

Weekend Deals: SPY-Tested Power Stations from Anker and Jackery Are on Sale

With Hurricane Ian leaving a wake of destruction across Florida and preparing to bear down on the Carolinas, it’s not a bad idea to think about investing in a portable power station. SPY has tested multiple stations that would be a perfect fit for providing emergency power in the event of an outage, or just for making sure you’ve got a backup source for any crisis. Almost all of these entries have been tested by one or more editors here at SPY. Each one of our picks balances portability, power, and versatility with multiple ports and charging options — including the...
INDUSTRY

