Avantus scales up solar-storage development to provide ‘flexible, predictable output’
US solar and storage developer Avantus is scaling up a strategy of deploying high-capacity factor power plants that aim to maximise transmission infrastructure while limiting curtailment. Recently rebranded from 8minute Solar Energy, the California-headquartered company announced earlier this month that its development pipeline has doubled over the last two years...
Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge buys US renewables developer Tri Global Energy for US$270 million
Canadian natural gas pipeline giant Enbridge has bought US renewables developer Tri Global Energy (TGE) for US$270 million in cash and assumed debt. Up to another US$500 million could be paid if TGE successfully executes its project portfolio, which consists of up to 7GW of solar and wind projects. Calgary-headquartered...
Intersect Power closes US$3.1 billion financing to complete 2.2GW near-term portfolio, takes recent funding to US$6 billion
Utility-scale renewables developer Intersect Power has secured US$3.1 billion in project financing to complete its 2.2GW near-term clean energy portfolio in the US. The transactions cover construction financing, tax equity, operational letters of credit and portfolio level term debt with an aggregate of US$2.4 billion for new financing commitments and the allocation of US$675 million for the construction and operation of four solar projects with a capacity of 1.5GW of solar PV and a 1GWh battery energy storage system (BESS).
EDPR Sunseap accelerates APAC growth with South Korean MoU to develop renewables
EDPR Sunseap has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with state utility Korea East-West Power to jointly develop renewable projects in South Korea and across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The strategic collaboration will further accelerate the Portuguese utility’s APAC goal of installing more than 2GW of renewable capacity by...
Solis showcases range of solutions at RE+ 2022
Solis has taken part in the RE+ exhibition in Anaheim, showcasing its portfolio of intelligent photovoltaic solutions for the US market. Installed solar PV capacity in the US is forecast to reach 20GW this year, the market stimulated by the government’s recently signed Inflation Reduction Act. Solis already has...
Brookfield invests US$2 billion in US market with double acquisition of Scout Clean Energy, Standard Solar
US renewable energy major Brookfield Renewable has agreed to spend up to US$2 billion in order to acquire both Scout Clean Energy (Scout) and Standard Solar, taking the company’s total investment in North America this year to US$3.5 billion. Announced yesterday (29 September), the move will see Brookfield acquire...
Market share expectations for M10 modules rise again with speculation on PV industry standardization
PV InfoLink has updated its analysis of product market share based on different sizes of silicon wafers, indicating that, with M10 modules having a share exceeding 60% in the first half of the year, the overall figure for the format in 2022 has increased to 58%. With the analysts estimating the market share of 210 modules at just over 20% for the same period and, with some major players choosing to base investment in new technology cells on M10, the trend would suggest its continued growth to achieve mainstream status.
New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive
A research consortium has devised a proof of concept for a production line with a throughput of 15,000 to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount. The group of plant manufacturers, metrology companies and research institutions is being led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and was established to reduce production costs and alleviate supply bottlenecks as a means to deploy increasing amount of solar.
