Hurricane Ian came ashore with devastating near-Category 5 winds that peeled the roofs off homes and uprooted trees. But for most of Florida, the greatest hurricane threat was the water. The combination of epic storm surge along the coast and unprecedented rains inland flooded homes across a huge swath of the state. It’s the risk meteorologists have been sounding the alarm on for years — and the impact that scientists can most clearly say is made worse by climate change.

