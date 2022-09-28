Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster ends non-hybrid V12 production
To quote Hall & Oates: "She's gone," the "she" here being the Lamborghini Aventador. The last of the scissor-doored supercars with a naturally-aspirated V12 rolled off the line in LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster form colored an Ad Personam light blue, headed for a quiet life in Switzerland. That also closed the chapter on the 350 coupes and 250 roadsters made in Ultimae spec. This is a belated end-of-life, the Italian concern restarting production lines after 85 Lamborghinis, 15 of them Aventador Ultimaes destined for the U.S. market, got torched on the cargo ship Felicity Ace in March of this year. The final tally for the latest V12 spreadsheet counts 11,465 cars delivered in 11 years, more than doubling the entire sales count of its predecessor, the Murcielago, and exceeding the combined sales of every one of Lamborghini's V12 models since the 3.5-liter V12 in the 350 GT in 1964.
3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?
The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Stunning W140 Mercedes S-Class Is A 615-HP V12 Sleeper
Throughout most of the 1990s, the W140 S-Class served as Mercedes-Benz's flagship sedan. It was one of the last overengineered Mercs of the era and came with everything from double-paned soundproofed glass to rain-sensing wipers and an adaptive damping system. These are features that were mostly unheard of at the time, and while not all of these gizmos aged well, the W140's timeless styling has.
MotorAuthority
Ferrari SP51 is new one-off V-12 roadster
Ferrari on Wednesday revealed the SP51, its latest one-off car developed under the Special Projects program. Ordered by a Ferrari collector in Taiwan, the car is based on the 812 GTS and looks absolutely stunning, helped in part by its unique shade of red known as Rosso Passionale, which has been applied in three layers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Autoblog
BMW prototype racers through the decades
Last week BMW revealed its M Hybrid V8 LMDh race car. When it makes its maiden track outing in January 2023 at the 24 Hours of Daytona, it'll be BMW's first prototype race car in nearly a quarter century. At the car's unveiling in Los Angeles, the company brought out three prototype racers from its heritage collection to show the progression.
Autoblog
Elon Musk says Tesla's Cybertruck will be able to 'serve briefly as a boat' to cross rivers and lakes
Over the years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slowly revealed details about his company's long-postponed Cybertruck pickup. On Thursday, he said the electric truck will be able to float and work like a boat for short periods. "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it...
Autoblog
Ford applies to trademark 'Megazilla' name for crate engine
On February 1, 2011 Checkers Drive-In Restaurants applied for to trademark the term "Megazilla." The application is live, but we can't find record of the U.S. burger chain serving such a monstrosity. Similarly, in 2020, Ford Performance teased a crate engine called Megazilla toward the end of 2020, the same year the automaker put its 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 into the Super Duty lineup. Everyone figured Ford wanted to continue giving its V8 internal combustion engines a proper send-off as the world heads to electrification, and that the automaker also wanted to aim one of those parting shots at Mopar's 1,000-horsepower, 950 pound-foot Hellephant V8 crate engine. But just like that Checkers burger, we heard nothing about it. Until now. CarBuzz discovered Ford applied to reserve the Megazilla name in four countries, with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO), the Australian Intellectual Property office (AIP) and the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand (IPONZ).
BMW X4 M Gets Power Upgrade To Match A Lamborghini
Right off the factory line in Germany, the BMW X4 M Competition makes a boatload of power. To be specific, it generates 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. However, we all know people want more than that and the guys at Manhart are experts at taking BMW M cars and making them go even faster. The German tuning house's latest creation is this BMW X4 M Comp that is now more powerful than an X6 M.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Autoblog
Tour the $35,000 Ford Maverick Lariat's small but wildly functional truck bed
The 2022 Maverick is Ford's newest, smallest, and cheapest pickup. It starts at $20,000. I tested a well-optioned, $35,000 Maverick Lariat to see the type of bed you get when you spend a bit more. The Maverick Lariat came with a multi-position tailgate, a bed liner, a power outlet, and...
First Look: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Road-Legal Speedster
Sure, it’s road legal, but the Porsche 911 GT3 RS barely looks it. And why should it hide its true identity? This is a race car for track days. Every design flourish and mechanical detail is about ripping faster and faster lap times. When we hopped on stage after Porsche unveiled the new Porsche 911 […]
Autoblog
Virtual Mercedes-Benz concept designed for "League of Legends" promo
Mercedes-Benz präsentiert erstes rein virtuelles Showcar bei den League of Legends Worlds 2022Mercedes-Benz presents first all-virtual showcar at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. Mercedes-Benz has announced a new concept car. Oddly, it doesn't appear to have a name, a traditional body, or even wheels per se. It's...
Autoblog
2023 Ram Rebel 2500 HD adds the diesel engine you can't have in the Power Wagon
Have you been wanting a Ram Power Wagon, but couldn’t pull the trigger because Ram won’t sell it to you with the Cummins diesel engine? Well, today, Ram has an answer for you, and it’s the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel. Officially at least. Go ahead and call it Ram Rebel 2500 HD if you prefer. And if you couldn’t tell by now, it’s heavy duty truck week — Chevy released a refreshed Silverado HD earlier this week, and Ford revealed its next-gen Super Duty shortly thereafter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Autoblog
Elon Musk said Tesla's AI robot Optimus will eventually 'cost less than a car' and could lead to a 'future with no poverty'
Elon Musk has lofty goals for his company's planned humanoid AI robot product. A rough prototype of the bot, which is called Optimus, made its official debut on Friday night at Tesla's annual AI Day by dancing and waving to a crowd. But Elon Musk predicted that as the bot's...
Autoblog
2023 Nissan Frontier adds Midnight Edition, shuffles features
In its second year since a full redesign, Nissan has unsurprisingly kept model year changes to a minimum. There's a small price increase for the 2023 Nissan Frontier, and an update of features to some trim levels. And Nissan's favorite trim update, the Midnight Edition, now makes an appearance. As...
This Viral & ‘Powerful’ Under-$25 Waterproof Speaker With Over 22,000 Reviews Is a ‘Must-Have’ for the Bathroom
To continue our never-ending search to make our bathrooms a haven, we found another viral TikTok product to add to our carts ASAP. Back in Oct. 2020, a TikToker by the name of Kenzie Rae or @misskenzierae posted a now-viral video of must-have Amazon products for your shower. Everything on there was amazing (including the silicone hairbrush!), but we’re really swooning over the waterproof speaker she had. She raved about the “great sound” and how easy it was to hang up anywhere. So obviously, we ran to Amazon immediately! Buy: INSMY Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker $23.99 The INSMY Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker is a...
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1957 Studebaker Silver Hawk
German immigrant Peter Studebaker sold his first American-made vehicle in 1740, and his descendants assembled a wagon-building empire that put horse-powered Studebakers on every road in the country. Studebaker entered the car business in 1902, with the South Bend-built Studebaker Electric, prospered through World War II and shortly thereafter, then ran into trouble when the Detroit Big Three squeezed smaller manufacturers harder with each passing year. By 1956, Studebaker was in crisis, its money problems not solved by a merger with Packard… and that's the model year in which the new Hawk line was introduced. Today's Junkyard Find is an example of the first-year Silver Hawk, found in a Denver self-service yard a couple of months back.
Autoblog
The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is a long-haul master
Much of the Northern Hemisphere is heading into winter, meaning many of us are getting ready to hang up the riding gear for a few months. The Italians want you riding all year, in all weather conditions, and the new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally looks to be the bike to get it done.
Autoblog
Citroën Oli concept is electric and made from cardboard (sort of)
The wee-little pug-nosed beastie you see here is the brand-new Citroën Oli concept, and it's not like other cars. You see, most vehicles are made from stampings of steel and aluminum. A few, like the Chevy Corvette, have bodies formed out of fiberglass, the DeLorean was famously stamped from stainless steel and the former East German Trabant was fashioned out of something called Duroplast, which is sort of like Formica. The Citroën Oli is "made from recycled corrugated cardboard formed into a honeycomb sandwich structure between fiberglass reinforcing panels."
Autoblog
Best Amazon Prime Early Access electric scooter and e-bike deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you'd love a new around-town ride, now is a great time to consider picking up an electric scooter. The list below features some of the best Prime Day last-mile-transport deals we could find. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the sale, so check back often! If you want to see all of the deals we've tracked down regardless of category, check out our official Best Amazon Prime Day 2 2022 Deals post right here, which will be continually updated with the best deals throughout the end of the event tomorrow as well.
The World’s First Flying Bike Makes Its Debut in America
The ingenuity of man that inspires Hollywood movies and science fiction books is no longer the stuff that is confined to man’s imagination. The world’s first flying bike has made its debut at the North American Auto show. The flying bike can travel at speeds of 62 miles per hour and can also stay in the air for about 40 minutes.
Comments / 0