abc57.com
Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
abc57.com
One person hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Indian Ridge Boulevard near Home Depot around 7:30 a.m., according to officials on-scene. One person was injured in the crash and has been taken from the scene by Emergency Medical Services. Sections of Indian Ridge Road are currently blocked off...
abc57.com
One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
NBC Chicago
Indiana Toll Road Closed in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire Near Lake Station
Drivers on the Indiana Toll Road are being asked to seek an alternate route after a semi fire Friday night led authorities to shut down the interstate in both directions. Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police tweeted pictures of the fire, showing clouds of smoke and at least one semi engulfed in flames. All eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate are closed at the 19 mile marker, which is near Lake Station, the sergeant tweeted.
WIBC.com
ISP: Logansport Man Arrested for Molesting Two Girls
LOGANSPORT, Ind.–A man from Logansport was charged with three counts of child molestation and one count of child exploitation earlier this week. State police say the investigation into Justin Bault, 40, began August 2, 2022. That’s when they say they got reports that two girls had been molested in Cass County.
Indiana State Police arrest woman with dozens of IDs, credit cards
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a woman for identity deception and drug charges. A trooper said when he stopped 47-year-old Angela Cook for having an expired and stolen plate Wednesday night, she at first gave him a false name and date of birth. The trooper said she then gave him an ID that belonged to another person.
WANE-TV
Logansport man arrested for alleged child molestation
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) — A Cass County arrest warrant alleging child molestation and exploitation led to the arrest of a Logansport man Tuesday, according to state police. Justin Bault, 40, was arrested during a traffic stop on state Route 25 and Cass County road 350 N on three counts of alleged child molestation and one count of alleged child exploitation.
WISH-TV
Holcomb clears way for aid in 3 Indiana counties hit by Labor Day weekend flooding
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday paved the way for three southeastern Indiana counties to get added resources after flooding during the Labor Day weekend. Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Sept. 6 had declared local disasters after near-record rainfall after slow-moving storms in Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties, all west of Cincinnati. In the flooding, at least one person died.
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping
(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
Silver Alert for northwest Indiana teen canceled
A statewide Silver Alert declared earlier Wednesday for a 13-year-old boy from northwest Indiana has been canceled.
Indiana power crews helping to restore power following Hurricane Ian
Over 200 contractor linemen with AES Indiana are in Florida helping to restore power following Hurricane Ian. More than 2 million people were left without power as of Friday after the hurricane slammed into the state. Spokesperson Kelly Young said the destruction is widespread. “This is not just a crew...
wkvi.com
Knox Man Arrested on Several Charges while on School Property
A Knox man was arrested Wednesday, September 28 on several charges following an investigation into a call about a suspicious person. Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith said the Knox City Police Department received information abut a suspicious man pushing a child in a stroller while walking in front of traffic on Culver Road. The man then walked toward the rear of the Starke County Public Library – Henry F. Schricker Branch.
abc57.com
House fire reported along Lincolnway East in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3200 block of Lincolnway East Monday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County Dispatch. A call came in reporting the fire at 4:36 p.m. No one was injured and the fire is now under control, according to dispatch.
WISH-TV
Florida turns away Indiana National Guard hurricane relief
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana National Guard soldiers are returning to Indiana after the Florida National Guard assets were deemed sufficient. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade headed to Florida on Thursday morning to help with hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The soldiers were joined by three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to assist military and civilian agencies.
WNDU
Elkhart Police warning about ‘found’ bills scam resulting in stolen debit cards
One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets. River Valley High School may have a small greenhouse, but they have some very big plans with recycled buckets. City of South Bend seeks plans for historic Lafayette Building. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Lafayette Building...
963xke.com
Two former Indiana detectives indicted by grand jury
STARKE CO., Ind. (ADAMS) -Two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives are facing charges in a missing evidence case. Indiana State Police say 50-year-old Adam Gray of Knox and 54-year-old Don Ferguson of South Bend are facing several counts of official misconduct charges, while Ferguson is also charged with theft of a firearm.
WIBC.com
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
Indiana woman shares stroke survival story
INDIANAPOLIS — Sherry Mast says she'll never forget the day her life changed. "I woke up probably around 8:30. I went to get a cup of coffee from my Keurig machine, and I couldn't figure out how to operate it," said Mast. Something was wrong. "Then I walked over...
laportecounty.life
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
