Drivers on the Indiana Toll Road are being asked to seek an alternate route after a semi fire Friday night led authorities to shut down the interstate in both directions. Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police tweeted pictures of the fire, showing clouds of smoke and at least one semi engulfed in flames. All eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate are closed at the 19 mile marker, which is near Lake Station, the sergeant tweeted.

LAKE STATION, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO