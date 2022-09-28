Read full article on original website
Hopkinsville Christmas parade will have a kid-focused theme and grand marshal
Terrence Davis, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County, will be the grand marshal of this year’s Christmas parade, city officials announced Wednesday. The theme of the Dec. 10 parade will be “It’s a Kid’s Christmas.” It will start at 5:15 p.m., following the...
wkdzradio.com
Two Shuttles Coming For 46th Annual Country Ham Festival
With the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival less than two weeks away, the procurement of shuttle transportation options for local and regional visitors has been a concern. Wednesday afternoon, some of those concerns were assuaged — as the Ham Fest Committee confirmed help is on the way.
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Artsville Fest, Clarksville Downtown Market, Octoberfest and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This weekend features an art festival, October festivities and the final Downtown Market. Here’s what’s happening. Artsville Fest: Local artists, artisans and small businesses present their art, music, dance and more at this creative festival. The event will be at Sanctuary on Main, 334 Main St., on Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.
WBKO
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!
U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker discuss various topics ahead of election. Kelly Dean sits down with Charles Booker and talks with him about key topics that are affecting the state, country. Donate Life K.Y. is taking registrations for their High School Challenge. Updated: 5 hours ago. Donate Life KY is...
Spooky fun: The Bell Witch Fall Festival
This weekend, the Bell Witch Fall Festival will share more history of Robertson County when “Smoke: A Ballad of the Night Riders” takes to the stage.
wkms.org
Two new murals to be unveiled in downtown Murray
Murray residents and tourists are about to see a bit more color around town, specifically blue and gold. The Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau hopes to unveil a pair of new murals showcasing the city’s history and traditions by the end of October. Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau executive...
whopam.com
Jackrabbit Jog coming up Saturday morning in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville’s Inaugural Jackrabbit Jog is coming up Saturday morning on the rail-trail and all money raised will go to a couple of good causes. Organizer Ryan Deerbone says the 5K run/walk begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Pardue Lane trailhead and the money raised goes to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation and to the Alfreda Thompson Memorial Scholarship fund.
Murray Ledger & Times
WBKO
Two Logan County students run successful popcorn business
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Rickey & Charlie’s Old Fashioned Popping Corn can be found at farmers markets and shops in Logan County. The company is run by cousins Rickey Hall and Charlie Moore, both elementary school students. The company started seven years ago when Rickey’s father was thinking...
styleblueprint.com
4 Reasons to Visit Clarksville, TN This Season
Clarksville, TN, is rapidly becoming a popular road trip destination in the South. From a diverse restaurant and craft brewery scene to historic sites and abundant outdoor recreation options, we’re exploring why Clarksville should be at the top of the list for your next weekend getaway!. 4 Reasons to...
Feeding America awards grants to Hopkinsville organizations
Feeding American, Kentucky’s Heartland has awarded grants to two hunger relief organizations in Hopkinsville. The Pathfinder Pantry at Hopkinsville Community College received $32,310 and will use the money to buy a commercial freezer and to increase staff and expand operating hours, according to a press release from FAKH. The...
whopam.com
Man injured in Parkway accident dies
The man injured in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County has died. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller identified the victim as 48-year old Mike Shiery of Evansville, who died at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Shiery had been southbound near the...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg Planning Commission Hears Plans For Family Dollar Tree, Wildcat Chevrolet
A pair of considerable developments for US 68/80 came to light during Tuesday’s session of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission — involving local shopping and the automotive industry. Commissioners first reviewed the plans and progress of a 10,500-square-foot Family Dollar Tree — set to join the Jolly Ranch...
WBKO
Military father from Franklin, KY returns home; surprises his son at school
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was just an ordinary day of school for Patrick Bunnell. That would surely change when he would get the surprise of a lifetime. It was “Dress As Your Favorite Character” Day at Simpson Elementary School. Patrick was shown in the video, sporting a military uniform.
whvoradio.com
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
WSMV
Firefighters blame stovetop left on for Clarksville apartment fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters believe a stovetop that was left on in a north Clarksville apartment started a fire that left several people without a home. The fire started Wednesday night, causing the evacuation of eight apartments on Verkler Drive. No injuries were reported. Clarksville Fire-Rescue said a woman...
WBKO
Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
whopam.com
Man flown to Nashville after Parkway accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in north Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says the driver had been headed south near the 23 mile-marker about 8 a.m. when he went off the right side of the road, flipped and landed upside down in the roadway.
whopam.com
Greenway pedestrian bridge reopens
City officials have announced the immediate re-opening of Hopkinsville’s Greenway Rail Trail pedestrian bridge Wednesday morning, after the section over Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane was inspected. The temporary closure had been issued as a precautionary measure when a crack was reported in a retaining wall on the...
whopam.com
Gators Chomp Down on Colonels
42-0. That was the final score Thursday night for Christian County hosting Greenwood. That score really tells you all you need to know. Shut out for just the second time all season, this potent offense that boasts three WR’s with a one hundred yard game and a QB who has a two hundred yard game through the air and on the ground, managed less than one hundred yards of total offense last night.
