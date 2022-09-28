ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkdzradio.com

Two Shuttles Coming For 46th Annual Country Ham Festival

With the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival less than two weeks away, the procurement of shuttle transportation options for local and regional visitors has been a concern. Wednesday afternoon, some of those concerns were assuaged — as the Ham Fest Committee confirmed help is on the way.
CADIZ, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: Artsville Fest, Clarksville Downtown Market, Octoberfest and more

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This weekend features an art festival, October festivities and the final Downtown Market. Here’s what’s happening. Artsville Fest: Local artists, artisans and small businesses present their art, music, dance and more at this creative festival. The event will be at Sanctuary on Main, 334 Main St., on Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkinsville, KY
Sports
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
wkms.org

Two new murals to be unveiled in downtown Murray

Murray residents and tourists are about to see a bit more color around town, specifically blue and gold. The Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau hopes to unveil a pair of new murals showcasing the city’s history and traditions by the end of October. Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau executive...
MURRAY, KY
whopam.com

Jackrabbit Jog coming up Saturday morning in Hopkinsville

Hopkinsville’s Inaugural Jackrabbit Jog is coming up Saturday morning on the rail-trail and all money raised will go to a couple of good causes. Organizer Ryan Deerbone says the 5K run/walk begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Pardue Lane trailhead and the money raised goes to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation and to the Alfreda Thompson Memorial Scholarship fund.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Local Life#Parade#Localevent#Parks And Recreation#Grand Marshal#Girls Club
WBKO

Two Logan County students run successful popcorn business

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Rickey & Charlie’s Old Fashioned Popping Corn can be found at farmers markets and shops in Logan County. The company is run by cousins Rickey Hall and Charlie Moore, both elementary school students. The company started seven years ago when Rickey’s father was thinking...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
styleblueprint.com

4 Reasons to Visit Clarksville, TN This Season

Clarksville, TN, is rapidly becoming a popular road trip destination in the South. From a diverse restaurant and craft brewery scene to historic sites and abundant outdoor recreation options, we’re exploring why Clarksville should be at the top of the list for your next weekend getaway!. 4 Reasons to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Man injured in Parkway accident dies

The man injured in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County has died. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller identified the victim as 48-year old Mike Shiery of Evansville, who died at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Shiery had been southbound near the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
whvoradio.com

Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash

An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WSMV

Firefighters blame stovetop left on for Clarksville apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters believe a stovetop that was left on in a north Clarksville apartment started a fire that left several people without a home. The fire started Wednesday night, causing the evacuation of eight apartments on Verkler Drive. No injuries were reported. Clarksville Fire-Rescue said a woman...
WBKO

Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby

NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Man flown to Nashville after Parkway accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in north Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says the driver had been headed south near the 23 mile-marker about 8 a.m. when he went off the right side of the road, flipped and landed upside down in the roadway.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Greenway pedestrian bridge reopens

City officials have announced the immediate re-opening of Hopkinsville’s Greenway Rail Trail pedestrian bridge Wednesday morning, after the section over Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane was inspected. The temporary closure had been issued as a precautionary measure when a crack was reported in a retaining wall on the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Gators Chomp Down on Colonels

42-0. That was the final score Thursday night for Christian County hosting Greenwood. That score really tells you all you need to know. Shut out for just the second time all season, this potent offense that boasts three WR’s with a one hundred yard game and a QB who has a two hundred yard game through the air and on the ground, managed less than one hundred yards of total offense last night.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy