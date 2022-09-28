CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This weekend features an art festival, October festivities and the final Downtown Market. Here’s what’s happening. Artsville Fest: Local artists, artisans and small businesses present their art, music, dance and more at this creative festival. The event will be at Sanctuary on Main, 334 Main St., on Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

