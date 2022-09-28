Read full article on original website
Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge buys US renewables developer Tri Global Energy for US$270 million
Canadian natural gas pipeline giant Enbridge has bought US renewables developer Tri Global Energy (TGE) for US$270 million in cash and assumed debt. Up to another US$500 million could be paid if TGE successfully executes its project portfolio, which consists of up to 7GW of solar and wind projects. Calgary-headquartered...
Intersect Power closes US$3.1 billion financing to complete 2.2GW near-term portfolio, takes recent funding to US$6 billion
Utility-scale renewables developer Intersect Power has secured US$3.1 billion in project financing to complete its 2.2GW near-term clean energy portfolio in the US. The transactions cover construction financing, tax equity, operational letters of credit and portfolio level term debt with an aggregate of US$2.4 billion for new financing commitments and the allocation of US$675 million for the construction and operation of four solar projects with a capacity of 1.5GW of solar PV and a 1GWh battery energy storage system (BESS).
New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive
A research consortium has devised a proof of concept for a production line with a throughput of 15,000 to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount. The group of plant manufacturers, metrology companies and research institutions is being led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and was established to reduce production costs and alleviate supply bottlenecks as a means to deploy increasing amount of solar.
EDPR Sunseap accelerates APAC growth with South Korean MoU to develop renewables
EDPR Sunseap has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with state utility Korea East-West Power to jointly develop renewable projects in South Korea and across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The strategic collaboration will further accelerate the Portuguese utility’s APAC goal of installing more than 2GW of renewable capacity by...
Brookfield invests US$2 billion in US market with double acquisition of Scout Clean Energy, Standard Solar
US renewable energy major Brookfield Renewable has agreed to spend up to US$2 billion in order to acquire both Scout Clean Energy (Scout) and Standard Solar, taking the company’s total investment in North America this year to US$3.5 billion. Announced yesterday (29 September), the move will see Brookfield acquire...
Market share expectations for M10 modules rise again with speculation on PV industry standardization
PV InfoLink has updated its analysis of product market share based on different sizes of silicon wafers, indicating that, with M10 modules having a share exceeding 60% in the first half of the year, the overall figure for the format in 2022 has increased to 58%. With the analysts estimating the market share of 210 modules at just over 20% for the same period and, with some major players choosing to base investment in new technology cells on M10, the trend would suggest its continued growth to achieve mainstream status.
Ukraine’s solar trade body aims for 17GW of solar capacity by 2030, one million solar rooftops
As the solar industry in Ukraine grinds to a standstill because of the impact of the war – it has resulted in capacity losses of more than 1GW already and stopped most PV deployment in certain regions – several trade bodies have called for the country’s recovery to be led by renewables, with the aim of reaching 50% of electricity production by 2030.
Solis showcases range of solutions at RE+ 2022
Solis has taken part in the RE+ exhibition in Anaheim, showcasing its portfolio of intelligent photovoltaic solutions for the US market. Installed solar PV capacity in the US is forecast to reach 20GW this year, the market stimulated by the government’s recently signed Inflation Reduction Act. Solis already has...
REC Silicon appoints new CEO as it plans for Moses Lake restart
Norwegian polysilicon manufacturer REC Silicon has appointed William Kurtis Levens as its new CEO, taking over from James May who was appointed as interim CEO in November 2021. Levens has been the longest-standing executive at the company with more than 15 years of senior management experience. The appointment of the...
ACP CEO Heather Zichal leaves after two years at the helm
Heather Zichal has announced she will leave the American Clean Power Association (ACP) after two years as its CEO. Zichal’s last day at the trade body will be 20 October as she takes on a new role as global head of sustainability at JPMorgan Chase. JC Sandberg, chief advocacy...
