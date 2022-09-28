Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac reopened, crash cleared
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac County. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes have reopened to motorists. The crash was supposed to take roughly two...
ozaukeepress.com
Man seriously injured while delivering oil to county asphalt plant
A 53-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday while pumping hot oil from a tanker truck to a holding tank at the Ozaukee County asphalt plant in the Town of Saukville. The Portage resident, who is an employee of the company that delivers oil to the plant at 3979 Lakeland Rd., was sprayed with hot oil when there was a problem with the transfer, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, which said the accident happened at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 27.
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
ozaukeepress.com
Rare voter fraud case ends with jail sentence
Woman accused of voting in the name of her dead partner pleads no contest. A rare voter fraud case that plodded through the Ozaukee County Court system over the course of nearly two years ended earlier this month when a 50-year-old woman pleaded no contest to using an absentee ballot to vote in the name of her dead partner in the Nov. 3, 2020, election.
ozaukeepress.com
County hopes downsizing will save bus service
Faced with declining ridership, county searching for new vendor to run smaller, less expensive program. Ozaukee County officials are seeking a new contractor to ensure it can continue offering a commuter bus to Milwaukee County, but even if they find a vendor, the service will undergo some changes next year.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing 24-year-old from Two Rivers found
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Police Department has provided an update regarding the missing and endangered 24-year-old with intellectual disabilities. According to an update, Maggie Remiker has been located and is safe. No further details were provided. Local 5 News will update this if more information...
CBS 58
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
West Bend restaurant a 'total loss' following overnight fire
The West Bend Fire Department and West Bend Police Department are investigating an overnight structure fire that resulted in a total loss.
1065thebuzz.com
Another Area Fatal Auto Accident Likely Due to Glaring Sun
A third traffic fatality in east-central Wisconsin has authorities blaming glare from the sun as a contributing factor. Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert reports that the accident happened shortly after 7:30 Tuesday morning, generating numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting vehicles on fire. Responding deputies to the scene at State Highway 114 and State Park Road in the Village of Harrison found one person trapped in a burning SUV, while the driver of a dump truck that struck it escaped with only minor injuries. Investigators believe that the eastbound SUV turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The SUV driver was a 52-year-old woman from Neenah who was pronounced dead at the scene.
ozaukeepress.com
Developer has eye on Port City Hall and more
Mequon firm wants to buy city building for 2-block project that would encompass county buildings. THE FACE OF Grand Avenue from Wisconsin Street, where Port Washington City Hall is located (right), to Milwaukee Street, where Family Promise has its offices (far left) could be changed if a plan by Shaffer Development is approved. The company has proposed a multi-use development that would combine housing and commercial spaces. Photo by Bill Schanen IV.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Who Threatens To Kill McDonald’s Employees and Police
Bail is set at $500 cash for a 29-year-old man accused of Threatening to kill McDonald’s employees and police last weekend because it took too long to make his food. Willie J. Perchado is charged with Making Terrorist Threats, Resisting An Officer, Possession of Marijuana and Disorderly Conduct. Manitowoc...
CBS 58
Brookfield police seek help in finding suspect involved in retail theft at DSW
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are seeking help in finding the suspect involved in a retail theft at DSW in Brookfield. Police say it happened on Sept. 17. Police say the female suspect selected ten pairs of Birkenstock sandals. She then removed the theft detection devices from the shoes and concealed them in a large handbag and DSW shopping bag.
