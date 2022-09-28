ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

50 Cent, Mona Scott-Young And Van Lathan Join Forces For WeTV True Crime Series ‘Hip Hop Homicides’

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

There’s a war going on outside no man is safe from… Especially if he’s a rapper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQuOx_0iDjibOG00
Source: Courtesy WeTV / WeTV

“Hip Hop Homicides” Show To Dissect Deaths Of Notable MC’s

Probably the most successful TV producers we know to come out of hip-hop Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson & Mona Scott-Young are joining forces as the Executive Producers of “Hip Hop Homicides,” coming to WE tv Thursday, November 3 at 9 PM ET/PT. New episodes will become available on ALLBLK, every Monday, following their premiere on WE tv.

According to a release about the show, “Hip Hop Homicides” will set itself apart from your average true-crime procedural by providing an added layer to consider – a big-picture look at the epidemic of violence in hip hop.

Hosted by TV personality and producer, Van Lathan, “Hip Hop Homicides” examines the staggering number of murders in the Hip Hop community. The series offers a closer look at the shocking murders of some of our most beloved artists, from Pop Smoke to XXXTentacion, with the hope of providing loved ones and fans with the closure they seek. Dissecting the facts, exploring leads, and featuring exclusive one-on-one interviews with those closest to the fallen. Artists including French Montana, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Vic Mensa, and many more share their valuable insights throughout the season.

Check out the trailer below:

The premiere episode looks at the murder of Pop Smoke, and features an exclusive interview with his mentor, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Gunned down in the Hollywood Hills in what was first labeled a “robbery gone wrong,” the scene of Pop Smoke’s death lacked the usual signs of forced entry and ransacking associated with those crimes. Was it a targeted hit?

This show has some real potential but it’s a shame that we’re in a place where there are still rappers dying on what seems like a weekly basis.

Tune in Thursday, November 3 at 9 PM ET/PT on WE tv for the premiere of “Hip Hop Homicides”.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

T.I.’s son speaks out after his recent arrest

T.I.’s son, King Harris, has been in the news a few times this year, but it hasn’t always been for the right reasons. In May 2022, Harris got into a verbal argument with Waffle House employees, which was caught on video. King Harris, who raps under the stage...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Popculture

600 Breezy's Girlfriend Raven Jackson Has Died

Rapper 600 Breezy shared tragic news with his fans on Tuesday. Raven Jackson, his girlfriend of two years, took her own life recently. The Chicago rapper also published a screenshot of the last text message Jackson sent him. Jackson was a model, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and podcaster, according to her Instagram page. Breezy did not share a cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Why actress Gina Torres didn’t identify as Black

Gina Torres admits that she has “felt trapped” as an Afro-Latina actress who has almost exclusively played Black roles for the balance of her career. Torres, who made her Hollywood debut with 1992’s Unnatural Pursuits, said that she has been uncomfortable in many of the roles she played.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch

Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
50 Cent
Person
Mannie Fresh
Person
Pop Smoke
Person
Vic Mensa
urbanbellemag.com

Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion

Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’

PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.  In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Homicides#True Crime#French
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy