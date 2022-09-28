ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

DeCamara goes on Phillies rant: 'They are not winners!'

By Joe De Camara Jon Ritchie, Andrew Porter
 2 days ago

Joe DeCamara opened Wednesday's 94WIP Midday Show with a Phillies rant after their 2-1 loss to the Cubs on Tuesday night.

"I feel disgust. I feel disgust," DeCamara said at the top of the show. "They're actually, probably, about to make the playoffs, and yet I feel disgust...I am so beyond aggravated with the Phillies. You want as a sports fan to feel proud and we have been waiting as Phillies fans, my God, for over a decade now! We've been waiting to feel proud of the Phillies and you just want them to end our misery, make the playoffs—and that's the weird thing of this whole things, they probably will make the playoffs.

"The reality is, despite the fact that the Phillies will probably make the playoffs, they're not winners. The Philadelphia Phillies, this collection of players, they are not winners. There is something missing, there is something off, there is something wrong, they have a huge high pay roll, they spend a lot of money, they've got a lot of like supposed good players—and they do have a lot of good players. But something is not there, something is missing. To be this close to the playoffs and to be either unwilling or capable of pushing forward, of playing with passion, of playing good, in seizing the moment to grab a playoff spot. Not just frickin' back in...just go grab it!"

The Phillies have lost three in a row and are now 3-7 over their last 10 games, as they continue to fight for their first playoff berth since 2011. Last night's loss to the 68-86 Cubs, where Philadelphia only managed to score one run on five hits was particularly frustrating.

Nevertheless, the Phils still hold a 1.5 game NL wildcard lead on the Brewers, who also lost on Tuesday, bringing Philadelphia's magic number to seven.

