ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 5

Related
WNAW 94.7

Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?

Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in Massachusetts

If you happen to live in Massachusetts and you want to explore new places, I have put together a list of three absolutely amazing beaches in this beautiful state that you should certainly visit if you haven't already. All of them are loved and highly recommended by both local people and travellers, so make sure to check them out.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.

Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts City is Awesome at Wordle! Are They Cheating?

I don't think I've ever understood all the hype around Wordle. The word game that quickly swept the nation since its inception has people addicted! It turns out that a city in Massachusetts is really good at Wordle! They're so good that they are ranked among the top five cities in the nation at the game! How does that even happen? So, what makes them so good?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
City
Florida, MA
WNAW 94.7

What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Distracted Driving#Common Sense#Vehicles#Ac
Camilo Díaz

Black Bears Are Back in Massachusetts! What Should You Do if You See One?

(Photo by patrice schoefolt) When you think of common Massachusetts wildlife, your mind probably conjures images of squirrels tearing down bird feeders, groundhogs peeking out from under your shed, or seemingly endless turkeys slowly crossing the street in a single file. As far as "dangerous" predators go, your pets have more to worry about than you, in the form of coyotes and hawks. But one animal that most Mass residents probably have never seen in the wild is finally making a reappearance. Bears are back!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
WNAW 94.7

Are Gas Prices In MA Scheduled To Go Up Or Down?

If there is one thing that is putting a smile on my face these days, gas prices have been on a steady decline. In the Berkshires, we average anywhere between $3.35 and $3.45 a gallon which is a lot better than when we hovered near the $5 mark a few months ago. Motorists are expressing some concern regarding Hurricane Ian which touched down in Florida on Wednesday as these storms are a prime catalyst in raising prices.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Cats evacuated from Florida find temporary home in Massachusetts

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. - About 50 cats were evacuated from animal shelters in Florida to Massachusetts ahead of Hurricane Ian and 10 of them are now at their temporary home at Second Chance Animal Shelter. "They can't just be put into someone's car in a crate," shelter CEO Sheryl Blancato...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Many Maine residents getting $850 check

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
MAINE STATE
FUN 107

Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company

I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy