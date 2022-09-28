Read full article on original website
Related
'Made Me Self-Conscious': Chloë Grace Moretz Became 'A Recluse' After 'Horrific' 'Family Guy' Meme Went Viral
When a meme of Chloë Grace Moretz went viral, the actress wasn't able to shrug it off — instead, she cooped up at home. In 2016, the actress, 25, was photographed carrying two pizza boxes while sporting heels, shorts and a top. The photograph was then altered so that it looked like a character from Family Guy, Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin. In the cartoon, the character's legs are long, while the midsection is shortened. “There was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand,” the blonde...
AOL Corp
Chloë Grace Moretz says 'Family Guy' meme 'used' her body 'as a joke'
Peter Griffin's great aunt, Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin, was a gag enjoyed by more than just "Family Guy" fans, but Chloë Grace Moretz didn't find the joke funny. In an interview with Hunger magazine, the "Miseducation of Cameron Post" star shared that memes comparing her to the short-lived "Family Guy" character — whose body is nothing more than a pair of long legs under a face and arms — negatively impacted her self-image.
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
Jodie Turner-Smith's Pink Hair Deserves Its Own Personal Runway
Jodie Turner-Smith is turning Milan Fashion Week into her own personal runway. On Sept. 23, the actor attended the Gucci spring/summer '23 show, and her hair, which had previously been platinum blond, was a bright pink color. Turner-Smith's hair evolution has continued to keep fans on their toes as the...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The stage was calling me’: Cher makes surprise appearance at Balmain show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday as she closed the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week.The 76-year-old pop icon, actor and philanthropist appeared on stage following Olivier Rousteing’s presentation of the French atelier’s 2023 collection.Cher was dressed in a latex bodysuit, featuring structured shoulder pads and a corseted top with a plunging neckline. The look was completed with chunky platform boots and black gloves.Rousteing and Cher shared a hug and walked across the stage holding hands as her 1998 single, “Strong Enough” played.Shortly after the appearance, Cher described the experience as the “best time”.“Felt great,” she wrote on Twitter, adding...
Kim Kardashian Sizzles In D&G Leopard Corset After Epic Show At Milan Fashion Week: Photos
Kim Kardashian, 41, turned heads when she recently walked outside in an unforgettable look Milan, Italy. The reality star rocked a Dolce & Gabbana leopard print corset with matching leggings, boots, and a long coat as she was photographed getting in and out of a vehicle during a dinner outing with family. She also had her blonde hair down and showed off flattering makeup.
Cher Makes Second Surprise Appearance at Paris Fashion Week After Closing Out Balmain Show
The 76-year-old singer sported a rock-and-roll-inspired look topped off with leather fingerless gloves Cher is stepping out again for Paris Fashion Week. Following a surprise appearance Wednesday walking on the runway for the finale of the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show, the singer and actress, 76, attended Rick Owens' show Thursday. The "Believe" singer wore a black-and-white plaid skirt with matching pants, which she paired with a black zip-up sweatshirt and leather fingerless gloves. To complete the rock-and-roll-inspired look, she added chunky black platform shoes and an asymmetrical velvet fedora hat...
Dua Lipa Just Showed Off Her Ridiculously Toned Legs In A Skimpy, Glittering Mini Skirt On Instagram
Dua Lipa continued to show off her insanely enviable body and equally impressive style prowess in a ten-image carousel that she shared to her Instagram account on September 13th, ahead of the first of her two highly-anticipated Future Nostalgia concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina. And the teeny tiny glitter skirt that she wore in the first picture (and again in a few others within the same carousel) commanded most of the attention, not only because of how blinding the sequins were, but because of how it showed off Dua’s endlessly long and toned legs!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olivia Wilde Wears Fitted Leggings After Packing On PDA With Harry Styles: Photos
Olivia Wilde looked fit and refreshed as she stepped in in West Hollywood following a serious PDA session with boyfriend Harry Styles! The gorgeous Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, was seen on Thursday, September 29 rocking fitted leggings and a black tank top in black, with a small white towel around her neck. Olivia accessorized with a couple of elastics around her wrist, black sneakers, and sunglasses as she made her way to the gym while carrying an iced coffee. The lovely brunette actress tellingly carried a Harry Styles Love On Tour water bottle as well, and accented the autumn vibe with a wine red shade of nail polish. Olivia was recently seen passionately kissing Harry, 28, in hot and heavy public photos taken in New York on September 22, and on a romantic dinner date, as well .
bravotv.com
Toya Bush-Harris Brings Runway to the Reunion in a “Fun and Sexy” Gucci Gown
“Gucci spoke to me,” the Married to Medicine cast member said of her Season 9 reunion dress. It’s no secret that Toya Bush-Harris appreciates high-end labels, and she brought that passion to her ensemble for the Married to Medicine Season 9 reunion. “I wanted something fun and sexy,...
Rebel Wilson shows off her slim figure in a stylish pink silk midi dress at The Londoner Hotel
Rebel Wilson showcased her incredible figure in a bright pink silk mini dress as she attended the BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala at The Londoner Hotel in London on Thursday. The Australian actress, 42, looked sensational in the stylish off the shoulder number which boasted rushed detailing. The star elevated her...
wmagazine.com
Zendaya Blooms in Loewe Ahead of the Brand’s Paris Fashion Week Show
It’s always impressive when a celebrity nabs a look right off the runway for an event. At one of the House of Gucci premieres last year, Lady Gaga wore a dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 collection less than a week after it walked the runway. And if Ariana DeBose’s Emmy Awards dress from last week looked familiar, it’s because a similar version of it debuted at Prabal Gurung’s NYFW presentation just days before. Zendaya too, has been known to snatch up looks quickly after their first appearance, but she took “access” to a completely different level over the weekend when she showed off a dress from a collection that won’t debut for almost two weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Julia Garner Takes Risks In 7-Inch Heels & Floral Cutout Gucci Dress at Emmy Awards 2022
Julia Garner turned the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet into a high-fashion runway. The annual event is being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight and will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. Garner won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the Netflix’s “Ozark.” Garner embodied glamour as she arrived with her husband Mark Foster in a floral-embellished, velvet Gucci sheath dress. The garment had a round neckline, slightly pointed shoulders and a diamond stomach cutout at the center. Adding an extra dose of edge to her look, the “Inventing Anna” star styled...
Kim Kardashian Shares a Hilarious Look at Her Attempt to Walk in a Dolce & Gabbana Dress
Watch: See Kim Kardashian Struggle to Walk in Tight Dress. Kim Kardashian hilariously showed fans that glamour isn't all it's cracked up to be. The SKIMS founder is no stranger to pulling out all the stops for a fashion moment, but her skin-tight glitzy look for Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week after party on Sept. 24 came with more than a few challenges.
jambroadcasting.com
Cher makes a surprise return to Paris Fashion Week
Once again, Cher unexpectedly dropped in unannounced for a stint on Paris Fashion Week — this time for designer Rick Owens. ET Canada reports the Oscar winner made another surprise appearance on Thursday night, but she wasn’t there to strut the runway as she had done the night prior.
Chip Gaines Revealed He Often Finds Himself ‘in the Passenger Seat’ as a Dad: ‘There Whenever They Need a Helping Hand’
Chip Gaines is raising five kids with Joanna Gaines, and he explained how he uses a passenger seat technique as a dad to guide their children on their chosen paths.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Khloe Kardashian turned down Tristan Thompson's proposal
More has been revealed about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's former relationship. On the latest episode of "The Kardashians," the "Good American" entrepreneur talked about the fact that the professional basketball player had secretly proposed. Her sister, Kim Kardashian, referenced the proposal, which happened more than a year ago. "The...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Coolio died on the anniversary of the Stevie Wonder song that made 'Gangsta's Paradise'
Before his biggest hit happened in 1995, Coolio wasn't even aware of the song that gave it its hook. "Gangsta's Paradise" sampled the Stevie Wonder 1976 single, "Pastime Paradise." The rapper died Wednesday at the age of 59, the same day Wonder's song and his Grammy-winning album, "Songs in the Key of Life" debuted 46 years ago.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'
"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has announced he will step away from the anchor desk. In a video statement shared on Twitter Thursday, Noah said that after seven years as host of the Comedy Central satirical news program, his "time is up." "It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that...
Anne Hathaway Contrasts Chic Midi Dress with Lug-Sole Boots at Telluride Film Festival
Anne Hathaway contrasted a chic dress with edgy boots at the Telluride Film Festival. The “Armageddon Time” star was spotted at the Colorado-based event in a white midi dress, featuring puffed sleeves and a tiered skirt. Hathaway’s bohemian number was further accentuated in its relaxed vibes with a wide-brimmed woven hat, large dark sunglasses and a blue denim jacket — which she carried slung over one arm. Completing the actress’ ensemble was a pink and black leather Capucines handbag by Louis Vuitton, as well as a sparkling gold and diamond ring and delicate pendant necklace. When it came to footwear, Hathaway went...
Comments / 0