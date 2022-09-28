ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UPDATE: 17-Year-Old Arrested In PnB Rock Murder Investigation, LAPD Searching For His Father Who Is Reportedly Also Involved

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iw6UI_0iDjhkN000

After weeks of investigation into the murder of PnB Rock, the Los Angeles Police Department announce the arrest of a 17-year-old who reportedly was the shooter and announced the identity of his father who they are searching for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmEGi_0iDjhkN000

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Earlier this month PnB Rock was senselessly murdered while eating with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles and the LAPD’s been hard at work trying to solve the case. At the time, police only revealed that he was shot in the chest, and robbed of his jewelry before the suspected escaped in an awaiting getaway car.

Police also put pawn shops on high alert as they believed the stolen jewelry taken would turn up and help capture the suspect or suspects.

Police Identify Suspect In Murder Of PnB Rock Murder Investigation

Weeks after the fatal shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department is finally naming a suspect according to TMZ . On Wednesday the LAPD named Freddie Lee Trone as “a person involved” in the September 12th murder. Police reported have already arrested Trone’s 17-year-old son in connection to the murder. Police believe his son was the shooter and he was the getaway driver. Another mystery was solved as well with police revealing the pair were already at Roscoe’s waiting before PnB Rock arrived. Trone is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police are warning the public if they have any info on his whereabouts or spot him, contact the authorities or dial 911 immediately.

You can see the photo released of the suspect below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
newsantaana.com

Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California

Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pnb Rock
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested in deadly Windsor-Hills marijuana dispensary shooting

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police

ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
ONTARIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#South Los Angeles#Violent Crime#Tmz
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff deputies arrest man after six-hour standoff

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
LYNWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
power98fm.com

PnB Rock: All Suspects Charged In Connection To The Rapper’s Murder

Three people, including a father and son, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, officials announced Thursday (Sept. 29) per local news outlet KTLA. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy