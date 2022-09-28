ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits First Baptist Church of Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Tan Radford visits with First Baptist Church pastors as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of ministry. “We are celebrating the people that God has been using over the years. Celebrating his work.” Says Lead Pastor Dr. Christopher Moody about this weekends celebration. Festivities include an...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits the African American Quilters of the Gulf Coast exhibit

The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to the Museum of the Gulf Coast to check out a new exhibit, African American Quilters of the Gulf Coast. As previously reported, an exhibit put on for the first time by the Museum of the Gulf Coast in collaboration with the National African American Quilt Guild (NAAQG) will feature the exceptional talent of African American quilters from Texas, Louisiana, and Florida. African American Quilters of the Gulf Coast will be on display in the Dunn Gallery at the Museum of the Gulf Coast from October 1 through December 3.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
KFDM-TV

BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Accident involving LCM bus on Hwy 87

MAURICEVILLE — All parents of students on the LCM bus involved in an accident this morning have been contacted. We will provide updates as they are made available. LCM ISD states: Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near the High School on Hwy 87 this morning, involving an LCM bus. Medical professionals are examining students but no serious injuries have been reported at this time. Parents of the students on board the bus at the time of the accident have been contacted.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
KFDM-TV

Decaying building in Groves attracting thieves and trespassers

GROVES — We've reported many times, on the eyesore that is the former Renaissance Hospital in Groves. As city leaders and nearby residents anxiously await its sale and demolition, they're dealing with other problems associated with the decaying building. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports the decaying building is...
GROVES, TX
KFDM-TV

Bridge City police identifies man from Orange killed in crash

BRIDGE CITY — From Bridge City Police Department: On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City, Texas in reference to an accident involving an automobile and an minibike.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KFDM-TV

Mother of murder victim: "Take a breath. Stop all of this violence"

PORT ARTHUR — The mother of a young murder victim is preparing for her daughter's funeral while urging people to help solve the brutal killing. Port Arthur Police are searching for two gunmen who opened fire outside the French Connection nightclub on Houston Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, September 18.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported

Sept. 29, 2022 — Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3800 Block of Marie St. on the southern side of Beaumont. There were no injuries reported. This may be updated as this story develops. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media and tune...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Winnie man arrested on drug charges

WINNIE — Chambers County Sheriff's office deputies arrested Michael Trevor Ortego, 35-year-old from Winnie. Ortego was wanted for drug charges. Deputies stopped a sedan on I-10 belonging to Ortego and during the traffic stop discovered that Ortego was staying at a local hotel. The deputies contacted him at his hotel and arrested Ortego for drug related warrants as well as an additional 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Ortego accepted ownership of other narcotics found within his vehicle.
WINNIE, TX
KFDM-TV

City of Groves takes steps to plan for future flooding

GROVES — The city of Groves is preparing for any future threat of flooding. During the past two decades, hurricanes and tropical storms have taken a toll on our area. The city of Groves was hit especially hard during Harvey, and most of the homes in the city flooded.
GROVES, TX

