townbroadcast.com
Clippers finally lose on gridiron in regular season
“They say that all good things must end, some day… Autumn leaves must fall.” Chad & Jeremy, “Summer Song,” 1964. It finally had to happen. The Martin High School football squad absorbed its first regular season defeat on the gridiron since it switched in 2018 from 11-man to eight-man football, The Clippers Friday night lost 35-19 to a North Pointe Christian outfit that also switched to the eight-man variety not long after suffering through losing campaigns in the O-K Silver Conference.
WZZM 13
Week 6 of West Michigan High School Football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week six of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group. Our Game of the Week highlights Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian. PART 1: Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian, Whitehall vs. Oakridge, Martin vs. Northpointe Christian, Grandville vs. Rockford...
townbroadcast.com
Lady Vikings golf team 4th in O-K Silver league meet
The Hopkins girls’ varsity golf team finished fourth Wednesday in the O-K Silver Conference meet in their second-ever season. The Lady Vikings started the season in sixth place in the league standings and improved to fourth. Hopkins had its first girls’ golf season in 2021 and was sixth.
Football Frenzy: Week 6 brings shutouts, blowouts
With a number of high school football games carrying big conference implications, the Frenzy is spotlighting six games.
Zeeland, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mona Shores High School football team will have a game with Zeeland West High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins’ Mady Weber chooses to go to Alma
Hopkins basketball and volleyball star Mady Weber has decided to attend Alma College next year to play hoops. A four-year starter in both sports, she is the youngest of a very athletic family that includes Drew, who went to Olivet College to play basketball, and Colin, who plays football at University of North Carolina-Charlotte.
townbroadcast.com
Former WHS coach, teacher John Vargo dies in Florida
Word has been received of the death in Florida of John Vargo, former teacher and golf and basketball coach at Wayland High School. Vargo came to Wayland during the 1973-74 academic year from Cassopolis. He coached the varsity basketball team to one of its better seasons, with a 16-6 overall record, featuring AlanLettings, Pat Wilde, Paul Heckert, Rick and Randy Mauchmar, Cody Niemchick and Russ McCarren.
11 year old Portage driver beats adults at Kalamazoo Raceway
Bryce is just 11 years old and has been racing since he was seven. He is a fourth generation driver who started driving quarter midget cars and recently moved up to late models and super late models.
townbroadcast.com
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Undefeated Wayland running star Jason Moore is smashing the high school’s five-kilometer records in his latest outings. Ground was broken for the Hopkins High School building next to the old structure, which will become the...
muskegonchannel.com
The Bear Lake Tavern - BLTiki Coming Summer 2023
If you round the corner at the bottom of the hill in North Muskegon, tucked away right there in the channel is a staple of the Muskegon area. The Bear Lake Tavern (BLT) sits stoically as it has for years welcoming friends and neighbors with the warmth and charm of it's classic surroundings. Over the last few years it's had a handful of owners, distinct in their experience in the restaurant business and all equally passionate about making sure the Muskegon landmark and destination dining space remain open for all to enjoy.
Restoring the glory at Sullivan Field
An effort has been underway for more than a year now to restore the glory at Sullivan Field, formally known as Valley Field.
townbroadcast.com
Funeral will be Monday, Oct. 3, for Casaba Barabas
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Woodward Baptist Church, 2160 76th St. SW, Byron Center for soccer coach Csaba Barabas, who died of cancer earlier this month at age 46. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Kubiak-Cook Funeral...
wgvunews.org
Construction of Muskegon Heights first new home in 17 years underway
Officials say, it’s a microcosm of things to come in Muskegon Heights, as the Career Tech Center in Muskegon, in partnership with Lake Hawks in Flight and AmeriCorps, poured the concrete foundation this week on the first new home to be constructed in over 17 years. Mirroring Muskegon’s successful...
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Freeze warnings, frost advisories for over half of Lower Michigan
A frost advisory is in effect for Thursday morning for part of southwest Lower Michigan and the northern part of the Saginaw Valley. A freeze warning is in effect for northern Lower Michigan for late tonight and Thursday morning. The map below shows the frost advisory in tan and the...
townbroadcast.com
Longtime Martin area dairy farmer Willis Doezema dies
Willis Doezema, 87, of Shelbyville, died Tuesday, Sept. 27. The son of the late Frank and Jennie (Balfoort) Doezema, he was born in Cascade, moving in 1942 to Shelbyville, where he grew up farming with his dad. After attending East Martin Christian School and a year at Martin Agricultural High School, he began farming full time, milking cows until age 85.
‘I probably should have listened to you, bud’: Michiganders hunker down for Ian
FOX 17 is talking with Michiganders who are experiencing Hurricane Ian firsthand. One family from West Michigan now lives in Cape Coral and they are hunkering down for the storm.
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
