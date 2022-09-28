Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Sweetie Pie's Closes Last Location In St. Louis As Tim Norman Found Guilty Of Murder-For-Hire
After being a staple in the city for more than 25 years and made popular on "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's," Ms. Robbie's soul food restaurant closed its doors in The Lou. Sweetie Pie’s, the St. Louis-based soul food restaurant chain popularized by the OWN reality series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which ran for nine seasons, has closed its doors in the city. The more than 25-year-old business started by Robbie Montgomery is no more in the state of Missouri following the conviction of her son, James “Timothy” Norman, in a murder-for-hire plot that ended in the death of Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016. Andre was Ms. Robbie’s grandson and Norman’s nephew. All parties were featured on the show.
Guerrilla Street Food Will Open With New Owners, Location This Fall
The restaurant will continue its Filipino food tradition with a "Hawaiian flair," says former owner
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, September 30 to October 2
Check out GroveFest, Blacktober Fest, Donut Fest and more
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Rapper: 30 Deep Grimeyy
It’s hard for a local rapper to become a hit outside of St. Louis. Only a handful have become national successes –– Nelly, Chingy, Huey and Smino are a few. Now, 30 Deep Grimeyy has joined that exclusive list. A few years ago, he exploded onto the national scene, reaching millions of views on YouTube, recording a song with Lil Baby and receiving a feature in XXL. But Grimeyy isn’t like Nelly, making pop rings with catchy, sing-songy choruses. In an age where Autotune rules, Grimeyy thrives at weaving, rhyming and molding words together. He does so while continuing to represent St. Louis –– wearing his Cardinals hat, shouting out his hometown block, dancing on the Tandy Park playground and calling himself the “voice of St. Louis.” —Benjamin Simon.
North St. Louis Save A Lot burglarized two days in a row
ST. LOUIS – Thieves broke into a Save A Lot early Friday morning in north St. Louis. The break-in happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Union at Page. The same story was broken into on Thursday. It is unknown at this time what was taken from the store. FOX 2’s Nissan […]
laduenews.com
Miles' Davis' former East St. Louis home becomes educational nonprofit center
Musical giant Miles Davis’ former residence, which faced demolition at one point, now operates as a nonprofit and an incubator for youthful learning. The House of Miles East St. Louis (“HOME,” that is) stands as a nonprofit tribute to Miles Davis, the influential American trumpeter, bandleader and composer – whom “The Encyclopedia of Jazz” calls “the most consistently innovative musician in jazz from the late 1940s through the 1960s,” according to his capsule bio on the St. Louis Walk of Fame website.
The trick to find the best Chinese food in St. Louis
Three and a half stars is the sweet spot for authentic Chinese food.
New Morgan Street Brewery Apartments Set To Be 24/7 Party
The Laclede's Landing hot is spot set to become a $1.9 million mixed-use development
KMOV
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: The home of St. Louis's most famous families comes with a secret room
Former Mehlville School District substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail. A former substitute teacher in the Mehlville School District who was accused of raping a student and threatening her was found dead inside a St. Louis County Justice Center cell, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed.
The Couple Behind One of St. Louis' Most Popular Facebook Groups
Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas' group Date Ideas & Things to Do in STL has over 287,000 members
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis openings and closings: September 2022
If this list is any indication for what’s to come in fall and winter, the future for new restaurants in St. Louis looks bright. The much-loved Baileys’ Chocolate Bar reopened in Lafayette Square on Sept. 3. If you find yourself in South City, both Sanguchitos by Brasas and Sugarwitch opened their doors near Carondelet.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best St. Louis-Style Pizza: Monte Bello Pizzeria
Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861) can’t claim definitively that it was the first-ever restaurant to offer St. Louis-style pizza, but it is certainly one of — if not the — city’s oldest spots for the cracker-crust delicacy. Founded in 1953 by the Petrillo family and run for decades by its second owners, the Morgans, the restaurant has come to define the genre for its loyal Lemay customers, as well as those who travel far and wide for a taste of St. Louis pizza history. Current owners Dennis and Tonya Buechel are fiercely protective of that legacy and have committed to keeping things going the way they always have. This means using the same recipe — one that (gasp!) doesn’t include Provel — the same deck ovens, the same vintage pizza pans and even the same ravioli prep board made for the restaurant back in the 1960s as a shop-class project by one of the restaurant’s regulars. When you taste a Monte Bello pizza, you’re tasting a good pie for sure, but what makes it really special is that you are tasting a bit of St. Louis history. —Cheryl Baehr.
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
KMOV
St. Charles’ mother fights for her daughter amidst international child abduction case
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Unlock the hidden secrets of St. Louis's most famous families. This exquisite property has also been home to some of the most well-known St. Louis Families including members of the Wright, Lemp, and Lamberts. With its hand-carved millwork, grand parlor, large dining room, paneled library, Chinese-themed solarium, and prohibition-ready rathskeller, the original features of this home make it remarkable.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Cannabis Edible: THC-Infused Red Hot Riplets by Missouri’s Own
It’s a match truly made in heaven, a melding of stoner interests so perfect it should file for a marriage license. We’re talking, of course, about the blissful commingling of Red Hot Riplets and THC, a brilliant scheme concocted by the people at Missouri’s Own and Old Vienna that has seen the chips flying off the shelves since they were introduced in June. A self-feeding mechanism by which to both induce and relieve the munchies, each bag of the cannabis-infused chips contains 20 milligrams of THC. The chips themselves are quite simply the freshest Riplets we’ve ever had, tasting like they were just pulled off the line. It’s a product so clever and well executed that it’s nearly impossible to get your hands on. “Basically, every pack in the city has sold out within 24 to 48 hours of being on the shelf,” Chief Marketing Officer of Missouri’s Own parent company Show-Me Organics Tony Billmeyer told RFT in June. It’s part of the company’s grand plan to incorporate Missouri-specific flavors into its edible products, and one that’s left us intrigued about what the company will cook up next. Fingers crossed it’s THC-infused toasted ravioli. —Tommy Chims.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Cannabis Strain (Sativa): Helium by Cookies
The celebrated cannabis company Cookies (11088 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant; 314-882-2569) entered the Missouri medical-marijuana market with considerable fanfare earlier this summer, partnering with Sinse to bring its proprietary strains to the state and with 3Fifteen to open a dedicated dispensary in Florissant. The latter saw lines wrapped around the building for its grand opening, and some deranged criminals evidently wanted to get their hands on its offerings so badly that they drove a car into the building in August, causing a temporary closure. That sucks for sure, but one taste of its Helium strain makes abundantly clear what all the fuss was about. A cross between the less-than-appealingly-named (yet well-celebrated) strains Cheetah Piss and Sour Cookies, Helium socks you in the face with a Lemon Pledge aroma upon opening the package and delivers a strong fuel-like flavor with floral notes on inhale. After just a few exceptionally smooth hits, it’s time to strap in for an energetic and brain-scrambling high that will send you floating away like a Mylar balloon. Just don’t overdo it, or you just may find yourself in outer space. —Tommy Chims.
FOX2now.com
From wigs to weaves to natural hair styling, you can find it all at Hair Strands Beauty
ST. LOUIS — Hair Strands Beauty is having a 25% off special for all students going to Homecoming. All you need is to show your student ID. Hair Strands Beauty is growing and expanding with its services. The owner is hiring a hair braider, lash tech, hair stylist, and nail tech. They are nailing down their successful business.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary: SWADE
Multiple locations including 6166 Delmar Boulevard, 314-924-6502. Let’s face it: The lure of convenience with Amazon or your local big-box behemoth is real. Yet St. Louis has great boutiques where you can snag much better, more unique finds, from sleek, retro furniture to designer duds on the cheap to cheeky mugs and T-shirts for the bad boss in all of us. You just have to put in the work. Shopping local is a treasure hunt, and the fun involves not just finding items within the store, but finding the stores themselves. These hidden gems are sprinkled around the city for you to discover. And once you do, you’ll feel good knowing that your money is staying right here in St. Louis to support your neighbor. Pop in, say hi to the proprietors, and let yourself discover something new. —Rosalind Early.
What Are You Doing About It? Twilight Thursdays, Lot 49, Caturday
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. You can celebrate the musical genius of Prince at the final Twilight Thursdays of 2022. The Missouri History Museum will host local artists at Honoring Prince and the Music of Minneapolis-St. Paul.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples
St. Louis, popularly known as the “Gateway to the West,” is a haven for romantic couples looking to enjoy a vacation. You are reading: St louis things to do for couples | 15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples. Established as a city in the 1760s,...
