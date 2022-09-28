Read full article on original website
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Local leaders meet with Lt. Gov. as part of “Thriving Rural Community” designation
Dubois County’s strengths placed it on a list of 20 Indiana counties designated for explosive growth based on a study published by Ball State University’s Center for Business and Economic Research. To learn about these communities, Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch held a series of roundtables around the...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Op-Ed: Abriendo Caminos (Opening pathways)
“We must use our lives to make the world a better place to live”. – Dolores Huerta. Education and health are intricately linked. As such, health and education are two life domains that lack equity for all people. When Immigrants arrive in the United States, we look for ways to work, make money, and support “La Raza” (“the people”). We take care of our families and provide safety for our children. As Immigrants and then first, second, third generation Americans we all live, work, play and pay taxes in the same space. However, the gap surrounding access to services remains large.
14news.com
Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After their car was hit in an accident last week, Foster Care in the U.S. now has a new set of wheels. Organization leaders say thanks to the Audubon Chrysler Center, they now have a new Dodge Journey for the non-profit. Foster Care in the U.S....
WTHI
This Wabash Valley county will see an income tax increase
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You could be paying more in income taxes next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that five Indiana counties would be raising their income tax rates. They include Boone, Johnson, Laporte, Monroe, and Knox counties. Knox County's income tax rate will increase from .012...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Sheriff’s Office partnering with Indiana AG for data privacy and scam prevention seminar
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints of scamming attempts targeting residents of Dubois County. Many, but not all, of these attempts have specifically targeted senior citizens in our community. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Data Privacy and Scam Prevention seminar at the...
Evansville Teachers Association endorses EVSC Trustee candidates
The Evansville Teachers Association (ETA) announced its choices of candidates they will endorse for the EVSC Board of School Trustees in a message on Friday.
wevv.com
North Daviess High School students take racist photo, post it on social media
A group of six students at North Daviess High School in Daviess County, Indiana, took a photo spelling out an unspeakable racial slur, while at school. This week is spirit week at the high school. Students participated in scrabble day, in which they wore letters of the alphabet on their person.
vincennespbs.org
Apartment complexes in Pike and Gibson Counties to get state funding
A state agency has announced a major investment in affordable housing. The state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program which works together with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds is awarding money to several developers in the state through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. The funding gives incentives to...
wevv.com
Former Evansville mayor and his brother overcome same heart condition, reflect on World Heart Day
September 29th is internationally observed as World Heart Day. Mike and Steve Vandeveer have a lot more than just a last name. Both brothers have both been navigating the same heart condition, a heart murmur, at the same time. During this year's checkup, both Mike and Steve were told it...
Marley is a Bombshell Black German Shepherd Available for Adoption in Newburgh, IN
It's a well-known theory that black dogs are passed up more than any other color at shelters. Many shelter workers believe it's because Hollywood portrays them as the "bad guy" in movies and that they aren't as photogenic as other colors. First off, that's just stupid. I have a tiny...
Property owners can receive a discount for paying their taxes early
Tis the season of falling leaves and tax discounts. Henderson property owners who are now receiving their 2022 tax bill will have until November 15 at 5 p.m. to pay them in exchange for a one percent discount.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Huntingburg’s Bark Park receives updated equipment as part of Leadership Academy project
The City of Huntingburg’s Bark Park was recently the recipient of updated play equipment as part of a 2022 Dubois County Leadership Academy project. The Bark Park is a one-acre fenced-in area within Southside Park, located at South Park Drive in Huntingburg. Members of the Dubois County Leadership Academy...
wevv.com
Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville
There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
vincennespbs.org
Invasive species found in Knox County
One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
WTVW
How EVSC’s new absence reporting system works
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Starting October 3, parents who have kids enrolled at Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation schools will have to report student’s absences a bit differently. The school corporation says that through their new “SafeArrival” system, parents can report absences in three different ways.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Patoka Lake hosts Autumn Getaway Weekends, Oct. 7 and 8 and Oct. 14, 15
Patoka Lake will host two Autumn Getaway Weekends, Oct. 7 and 8, and Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, respectively. All programs take place in the modern campgrounds at state park tents. On Oct. 7 and 14, campers can buy pumpkins from the pumpkin wagon. Proceeds from this activity will benefit Patoka’s birds of prey. Family games will be from 5 to 7 p.m., and a bicycle decorating contest with a parade will take place at 7:30 p.m.
14news.com
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
Central City man facing long list of charges in several Tri-state counties
(WEHT) – A man is in the Webster County Jail facing a long list of charges. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, James David Martin, 50, of Central City, is facing accusations in numerous Tri-state counties. At least one of those is in Vanderburgh County, where he is charged with vehicle theft, forgery and […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
New film highlighting Indiana baseball legend appearing at Astra Theatre
Special Olympics Indiana is Hosting a Screening of “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story” set for October 20, 2022. Tickets on sale now. Jasper — Carl Erskine, the man who is living a perfect game, will be brought to the big screen in. Jasper,...
witzamfm.com
Jasper Business Closing on October 15th
Jasper- One of Jasper’s businesses will be ceasing operations next month. Azura Café made the announcement on the companies Facebook page. According to the post, the business claims they have been “Operating short-handed for quite some time and have found it extremely challenging to find qualified individuals to fill our open positions.”
