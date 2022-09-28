“We must use our lives to make the world a better place to live”. – Dolores Huerta. Education and health are intricately linked. As such, health and education are two life domains that lack equity for all people. When Immigrants arrive in the United States, we look for ways to work, make money, and support “La Raza” (“the people”). We take care of our families and provide safety for our children. As Immigrants and then first, second, third generation Americans we all live, work, play and pay taxes in the same space. However, the gap surrounding access to services remains large.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO