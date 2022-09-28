ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

Op-Ed: Abriendo Caminos (Opening pathways)

“We must use our lives to make the world a better place to live”. – Dolores Huerta. Education and health are intricately linked. As such, health and education are two life domains that lack equity for all people. When Immigrants arrive in the United States, we look for ways to work, make money, and support “La Raza” (“the people”). We take care of our families and provide safety for our children. As Immigrants and then first, second, third generation Americans we all live, work, play and pay taxes in the same space. However, the gap surrounding access to services remains large.
Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After their car was hit in an accident last week, Foster Care in the U.S. now has a new set of wheels. Organization leaders say thanks to the Audubon Chrysler Center, they now have a new Dodge Journey for the non-profit. Foster Care in the U.S....
This Wabash Valley county will see an income tax increase

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You could be paying more in income taxes next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that five Indiana counties would be raising their income tax rates. They include Boone, Johnson, Laporte, Monroe, and Knox counties. Knox County's income tax rate will increase from .012...
Dubois County Sheriff’s Office partnering with Indiana AG for data privacy and scam prevention seminar

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints of scamming attempts targeting residents of Dubois County. Many, but not all, of these attempts have specifically targeted senior citizens in our community. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Data Privacy and Scam Prevention seminar at the...
Apartment complexes in Pike and Gibson Counties to get state funding

A state agency has announced a major investment in affordable housing. The state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program which works together with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds is awarding money to several developers in the state through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. The funding gives incentives to...
Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville

There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
Invasive species found in Knox County

One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
How EVSC’s new absence reporting system works

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Starting October 3, parents who have kids enrolled at Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation schools will have to report student’s absences a bit differently. The school corporation says that through their new “SafeArrival” system, parents can report absences in three different ways.
Patoka Lake hosts Autumn Getaway Weekends, Oct. 7 and 8 and Oct. 14, 15

Patoka Lake will host two Autumn Getaway Weekends, Oct. 7 and 8, and Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, respectively. All programs take place in the modern campgrounds at state park tents. On Oct. 7 and 14, campers can buy pumpkins from the pumpkin wagon. Proceeds from this activity will benefit Patoka’s birds of prey. Family games will be from 5 to 7 p.m., and a bicycle decorating contest with a parade will take place at 7:30 p.m.
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
Jasper Business Closing on October 15th

Jasper- One of Jasper’s businesses will be ceasing operations next month. Azura Café made the announcement on the companies Facebook page. According to the post, the business claims they have been “Operating short-handed for quite some time and have found it extremely challenging to find qualified individuals to fill our open positions.”
