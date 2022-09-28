ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Recurly Enhances Revenue Recognition Solution, Helping Subscription Businesses Automate Accounting Processes

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Teslar Software to Enhance Quant Oak Bank’s Commercial Lending Strategy

Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will “leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers.”. William Gonzalez, EVP of...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

LevelField Financial Selects Cryptoquote for Digital Asset Data, Analytics

LevelField Financial, which claims to be the premier U.S. financial services firm, uniting digital assets and traditional banking services in one “trusted” platform, announced the selection of Cryptoquote, a provider of highly available data, analytics, and research tools, “to deliver LevelField customers industry-leading, real-time digital asset insights from within the LevelField trading platform.”
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

SpiderRock Selects Eventus for Trade Surveillance Solution

Eventus, a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced that SpiderRock Technology Services, a “high-performance” algorithmic execution and risk management technology provider to institutional trading clients, as well as agency broker-dealer and market data provider, has “deployed the Validus platform for trade surveillance, initially for the firm’s client activity in futures and options on futures contracts.”
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accounting Standards#Revenue Recognition#Automate#Revenue Management#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Recurly Inc#Co Founder#Fasb Lrb Asc
crowdfundinsider.com

CoverTree Teams Up with Socotra to Introduce Affordable Insurance for Underserved Manufactured Home Market

CoverTree, an Insurtech MGA based in Michigan, partnered with Socotra, the core platform provider of choice for innovative insurers, “to launch easy and affordable insurance for owners, renters, and landlords of manufactured homes.”. With Socotra, CoverTree can now “automate 92% of its applications with straight-through processing, enabling their customers...
MICHIGAN STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Capchase Integration with Xero to Offer SMBs Quick Access to Capital

Capchase, a provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able “to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store.”. Financial data will automatically...
SMALL BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Nasdaq Listed Jupiter Wellness Lists on Blockchain Enhanced Upstream

Upstream has announced another reporting company trading on the blockchain-enhanced marketplace following the news that ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) added its shares to Upstream. Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) a company that offers over-the-counter health treatments, will trade as a digital security. Jupiter is a micro-cap with a current valuation of around $17 million.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Investment Manager 7IM Enlists Bloomberg AIM to Boost Operations

7IM has selected Bloomberg AIM, an order management system, to boost the firm’s goal of an efficient target operating model to support assets under management (AUM) growth, according to the company. 71M is a young investment management platform that works with professional wealth managers, planners, advisers and private investors....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
crowdfundinsider.com

Mollie Introduces Mollie Capital to Provide Flexible Financing

The team at Mollie is pleased to introduce a new product to help their customers drive growth: Mollie Capital. Described as a fast and flexible way for their customers to access funding, Capital’s launch also signifies their “move into financial services.”. Mollie Capital is “a fully integrated business...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Assets: Gemini, Betterment to Bring Diversified Crypto Portfolios to Investors

The team at Gemini is pleased to announce a partnership with Betterment, which claims to be one of the largest independent digital investment advisors in the U.S., in order “to begin offering crypto investment portfolios to customers across its retail and Betterment for Advisors offerings.”. Betterment’s forthcoming crypto offering...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Update on Reg CF Shows Over 300,000 Jobs Have Been Created, Women and Minorities Key Users

Investment crowdfunding under Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) has emerged as a powerful legislative success, boosting economic growth and providing access to capital for early-stage firms in need of money. Created under the JOBS Act of 2012 – a bipartisan act of legislation, Reg CF has proved its detractors wrong as any malfeasance has been minimal, meanwhile raising capital online means more firms in flyover country have been able to pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

PropTech1 Ventures Launches Fundraising of its Second Fund

The independent venture capital platform for transformative real estate technologies PropTech1 (PT1) is starting fundraising for Fund II. Thanks to the renewed participation of numerous investors from the first fund as well as well-known new investors, the minimum threshold for a first closing totaling €30 million has initially “been reached on the basis of commitments and expressions of interest.” The fund is scheduled “to start operations at the beginning of 2023.”
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Liberis Secures an Additional £140M from Barclays, BCI Finance to Fund SMEs

Liberis, a global embedded business finance platform, announced that they have secured £140m in financing from Barclays Bank PLC and BCI Finance in order “to help secure its global partner expansion and growth plans for the next two years.”. This brings Liberis’ total funds raised “to £350m, including...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Berlin’s Grover Receives €270M in Funding from Asset Manager M&G

Grover, the consumer-tech subscription platform, has finalized a new €270 million debt financing facility with M&G, the international asset manager. With the fresh capital, Grover will “expand its product inventory to serve rising demand from customers in existing markets such as Germany, Spain, Netherlands, and Austria and into new European markets.”
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

After Raising $35 Million Under Reg CF and Reg A+, Atlis Motor Vehicles Trades on Nasdaq, Creates Gains for Early Investors

Atlis Motor Vehicles, an EV company, listed its shares on the Nasdaq this week trading under the ticker symbol AMV. One of the most interesting aspects of the initial public offering (IPO) is the fact that Atlis first raised capital under Reg CF as well as Reg A+ creating an opportunity for retail investors to capture early gains typically only available for big VCs.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

SEC Charges the Hydrogen Technology Company, Executives for Allegations Regarding Unregistered “Sales of Crypto Asset Securities”

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SECI has filed charges against The Hydrogen Technology Corporation, former CEO, Michael Ross Kane, and Tyler Ostern, the CEO of Moonwalkers Trading Limited, for allegations regarding the sale of unregistered “crypto asset securities” of Hydro. The SEC also alleges that the defendants pursued a plot to manipulate the trading of Hydro.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Regtech Trulioo Expands International Presence to Singapore

Trulioo, a global identity verification company, has expanded to Singapore in response to growing customer demand in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The move allows Trulioo “to directly serve its extensive and expanding enterprise-level APAC customer base.”. Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo, said:. “As businesses in the Asia-Pacific region continue...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

PayU Survey Indicates Opportunity for Global Merchants to Pursue US Consumers

Payments provider PayU has distributed a survey that queried US consumers that claims there is a big opportunity for international merchants to capitalize on US consumer demand not being met domestically. According to PayU:. 48% of Americans who have bought online from retailers based abroad in the last. 53% have...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Retirement Savings Modernization Act Includes Alternative Assets for 401Ks, Includes Digital Assets, Private Securities and More

The Retirement Savings Modernization Act was introduced today by Senators Pat Toomey and Tim Scott, along with Representative Peter Meijer. The Act broadly expands the asset classes available to ordinary citizens for retirement accounts like widely utilized 401k plans. The legislation aims to help individuals better diversify their savings by incorporating alternative assets, including digital assets and more.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy