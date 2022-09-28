Recurly Enhances Revenue Recognition Solution, Helping Subscription Businesses Automate Accounting Processes

Read full article on original website
Teslar Software to Enhance Quant Oak Bank’s Commercial Lending Strategy
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will “leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers.”. William Gonzalez, EVP of...
LevelField Financial Selects Cryptoquote for Digital Asset Data, Analytics
LevelField Financial, which claims to be the premier U.S. financial services firm, uniting digital assets and traditional banking services in one “trusted” platform, announced the selection of Cryptoquote, a provider of highly available data, analytics, and research tools, “to deliver LevelField customers industry-leading, real-time digital asset insights from within the LevelField trading platform.”
Sean Loosli from Zelle Shares Strategy to Bring Smaller Financial Institutions onto the Zelle Network
In the past five years, consumers and businesses, small and large, have sent more than five billion Zelle payments, “totaling nearly $1.5 trillion,” according to Early Warning Services, LLC, the network operator of Zelle. Zelle users have “leveraged the convenience and security of Zelle to gift money, pay...
SpiderRock Selects Eventus for Trade Surveillance Solution
Eventus, a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced that SpiderRock Technology Services, a “high-performance” algorithmic execution and risk management technology provider to institutional trading clients, as well as agency broker-dealer and market data provider, has “deployed the Validus platform for trade surveillance, initially for the firm’s client activity in futures and options on futures contracts.”
CoverTree Teams Up with Socotra to Introduce Affordable Insurance for Underserved Manufactured Home Market
CoverTree, an Insurtech MGA based in Michigan, partnered with Socotra, the core platform provider of choice for innovative insurers, “to launch easy and affordable insurance for owners, renters, and landlords of manufactured homes.”. With Socotra, CoverTree can now “automate 92% of its applications with straight-through processing, enabling their customers...
Capchase Integration with Xero to Offer SMBs Quick Access to Capital
Capchase, a provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able “to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store.”. Financial data will automatically...
Nasdaq Listed Jupiter Wellness Lists on Blockchain Enhanced Upstream
Upstream has announced another reporting company trading on the blockchain-enhanced marketplace following the news that ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) added its shares to Upstream. Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) a company that offers over-the-counter health treatments, will trade as a digital security. Jupiter is a micro-cap with a current valuation of around $17 million.
Investment Manager 7IM Enlists Bloomberg AIM to Boost Operations
7IM has selected Bloomberg AIM, an order management system, to boost the firm’s goal of an efficient target operating model to support assets under management (AUM) growth, according to the company. 71M is a young investment management platform that works with professional wealth managers, planners, advisers and private investors....
Mollie Introduces Mollie Capital to Provide Flexible Financing
The team at Mollie is pleased to introduce a new product to help their customers drive growth: Mollie Capital. Described as a fast and flexible way for their customers to access funding, Capital’s launch also signifies their “move into financial services.”. Mollie Capital is “a fully integrated business...
Digital Assets: Gemini, Betterment to Bring Diversified Crypto Portfolios to Investors
The team at Gemini is pleased to announce a partnership with Betterment, which claims to be one of the largest independent digital investment advisors in the U.S., in order “to begin offering crypto investment portfolios to customers across its retail and Betterment for Advisors offerings.”. Betterment’s forthcoming crypto offering...
Binance Labs Leads $8.5M Seed Funding for Bitquery to Support Development of Blockchain Data Solutions
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, led a $8.5 million seed funding round for Bitquery as part of its ongoing drive “to support innovative blockchain data solution providers.”. The investment round was “co-led by dao5, with Susquehanna, DHVC, INCE Capital, and angel investors from Google...
Update on Reg CF Shows Over 300,000 Jobs Have Been Created, Women and Minorities Key Users
Investment crowdfunding under Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) has emerged as a powerful legislative success, boosting economic growth and providing access to capital for early-stage firms in need of money. Created under the JOBS Act of 2012 – a bipartisan act of legislation, Reg CF has proved its detractors wrong as any malfeasance has been minimal, meanwhile raising capital online means more firms in flyover country have been able to pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions.
PropTech1 Ventures Launches Fundraising of its Second Fund
The independent venture capital platform for transformative real estate technologies PropTech1 (PT1) is starting fundraising for Fund II. Thanks to the renewed participation of numerous investors from the first fund as well as well-known new investors, the minimum threshold for a first closing totaling €30 million has initially “been reached on the basis of commitments and expressions of interest.” The fund is scheduled “to start operations at the beginning of 2023.”
Liberis Secures an Additional £140M from Barclays, BCI Finance to Fund SMEs
Liberis, a global embedded business finance platform, announced that they have secured £140m in financing from Barclays Bank PLC and BCI Finance in order “to help secure its global partner expansion and growth plans for the next two years.”. This brings Liberis’ total funds raised “to £350m, including...
Berlin’s Grover Receives €270M in Funding from Asset Manager M&G
Grover, the consumer-tech subscription platform, has finalized a new €270 million debt financing facility with M&G, the international asset manager. With the fresh capital, Grover will “expand its product inventory to serve rising demand from customers in existing markets such as Germany, Spain, Netherlands, and Austria and into new European markets.”
After Raising $35 Million Under Reg CF and Reg A+, Atlis Motor Vehicles Trades on Nasdaq, Creates Gains for Early Investors
Atlis Motor Vehicles, an EV company, listed its shares on the Nasdaq this week trading under the ticker symbol AMV. One of the most interesting aspects of the initial public offering (IPO) is the fact that Atlis first raised capital under Reg CF as well as Reg A+ creating an opportunity for retail investors to capture early gains typically only available for big VCs.
SEC Charges the Hydrogen Technology Company, Executives for Allegations Regarding Unregistered “Sales of Crypto Asset Securities”
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SECI has filed charges against The Hydrogen Technology Corporation, former CEO, Michael Ross Kane, and Tyler Ostern, the CEO of Moonwalkers Trading Limited, for allegations regarding the sale of unregistered “crypto asset securities” of Hydro. The SEC also alleges that the defendants pursued a plot to manipulate the trading of Hydro.
Regtech Trulioo Expands International Presence to Singapore
Trulioo, a global identity verification company, has expanded to Singapore in response to growing customer demand in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The move allows Trulioo “to directly serve its extensive and expanding enterprise-level APAC customer base.”. Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo, said:. “As businesses in the Asia-Pacific region continue...
PayU Survey Indicates Opportunity for Global Merchants to Pursue US Consumers
Payments provider PayU has distributed a survey that queried US consumers that claims there is a big opportunity for international merchants to capitalize on US consumer demand not being met domestically. According to PayU:. 48% of Americans who have bought online from retailers based abroad in the last. 53% have...
Retirement Savings Modernization Act Includes Alternative Assets for 401Ks, Includes Digital Assets, Private Securities and More
The Retirement Savings Modernization Act was introduced today by Senators Pat Toomey and Tim Scott, along with Representative Peter Meijer. The Act broadly expands the asset classes available to ordinary citizens for retirement accounts like widely utilized 401k plans. The legislation aims to help individuals better diversify their savings by incorporating alternative assets, including digital assets and more.
